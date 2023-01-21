ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Wife shot terminally ill husband in Florida hospital, police say

By Kerry Breen
 4 days ago

Police in Daytona Beach, Florida said that a woman shot her terminally ill husband at a local hospital on Saturday morning. The husband's condition after being shot is unknown.

In a press release , officials said that there was no threat to other patients or Advent Health Hospital staff. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the woman confined herself to her husband's room.

Police said in an update that the woman surrendered to officers and was taken into custody just after 3 p.m. local time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Angela Moore
3d ago

Yes it is wrong..however she must of felt in her heart that she was doing her loved one a favor by not letting him suffer through this cancer illness anymore..must of been hard for her to see him suffering..they must of been married for years..so she tried Mercy Killing. She allowed Fear to overpower Faith. MY LORD

