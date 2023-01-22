Michael Cohen Tears Apart Trump And The Lows He Could Go With Classified Info

Michael Cohen , former President Donald Trump ’s ex-lawyer, weighed in on 45’s potential legal troubles and suggested that Trump has the capacity to sell classified information for “a package of stamps” on Saturday. (You can watch Cohen’s remarks on Trump below.)

Cohen, who himself went to prison after a guilty plea on tax evasion and campaign finance violations, told MSNBC ’s Alex Witt that he thinks Trump will face an indictment but isn’t as certain that the former president would serve time in prison.

“There could be — based upon the fact that he is a former president of the United States — it may not be a prison environment that he can ultimately get sentenced to, but rather a very strict home confinement scenario,” said Cohen, who served a portion of his three-year prison sentence while under house arrest.

Cohen met with New York prosecutors earlier this week as they look into the Trump Organization and a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair she had with the former president, sources told CNN .

The former president is also under investigation for his handling of classified documents .

Cohen, who noted that he’s a disbarred attorney, later ripped Trump for being a “very dumb person” who doesn’t have a strong memory and claimed that it would be “inaccurate” to think he wouldn’t sell classified information for something inexpensive.

“Let’s not forget that for four years — despite the fact that he’s really a very dumb person and does not have a great recollection or a great memory — nevertheless for four years he still received classified briefings, national security classified briefings,” Cohen said.

“And if you think that Donald wouldn’t sell any of that information, maybe he’s already done so, but if you think that he would not sell it for a can of tuna or a package of stamps, you would be inaccurate. So I think for national security’s sake, they would probably put him in a very strict home confinement scenario.”

H/T Mediaite