BBC
Ex-Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson leaves with 'full heart'
Ex-Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson says he has left the club with a "full heart". The former Bluebirds captain was sacked last week after just four months in charge of the Championship strugglers. Cardiff are now looking for their third manager of the season, and are without a win in...
Danny Ings injures knee on West Ham debut and faces several weeks out
West Ham will have to wait for Danny Ings to display his goalscoring threat after the striker suffered a minor knee injury
BBC
Southampton 0-1 Newcastle: Joelinton goal gives Newcastle EFL Cup semi-final advantage
Newcastle United hold a slender advantage from the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg as Joelinton's goal gave them victory at Southampton. The Brazilian made amends for missing an earlier easy opportunity when he arrived on the end of substitute Alexander Isak's perfect low cross to make the decisive contribution with 17 minutes left.
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
SB Nation
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Bielsa, Allardyce, Fresneda, Harrison
Arsenal could rival Chelsea for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, in the summer. (Evening Standard) The Seagulls have put a £100m price tag on the Ecuador player. (Times) France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, is set to tell Paris St-Germain to make a fresh move for Manchester...
BBC
'Saka and Nketiah show why clubs should invest time and trust in young players'
With the transfer market seemingly constantly inflating, it said a lot about Arsenal when it was two academy boys who stepped up against Manchester United on the biggest stage to hand the Gunners their best ever start to a Premier League season. Bukayo Saka, just 21, is cementing himself as...
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final
Manchester United face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi final on Wednesday. Here is the predicted lineup.
BBC
Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'
This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
BBC
Lotte Wubben-Moy gets drinks in after Arsenal v Brighton pitch frozen
Football fans who travelled to see a cancelled away game have been toasting Lotte Wubben-Moy after she bought them all a drink. Arsenal had been due to play Brighton on Sunday but the match was called off due to a frozen pitch. But Gunners defender Lotte warmed supporters' hearts when...
PCA joins Russell Slade’s ‘Project Red Card’ battle for players’ data
The Professional Cricketers’ Association has joined the battle for sportspeople to take more control of their data being led by former football manager Russell Slade
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard Sacked, Everton Next Manager Rumours and Odds
Everton yesterday announced that Frank Lampard and his coaching staff have been relieved of their duties in a long overdue move. [RBM]. Everton Football Club can confirm that Frank Lampard has left his post as Senior Men’s First Team Manager today. Joe Edwards, Paul Clement, Ashley Cole and Chris Jones have also left the Club. Alan Kelly will remain as goalkeeping coach.
Changes at the top - Could Sunderland be closer to cutting ties with Stewart Donald?
Does movement at companies house suggest Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is buying Stewart Donald out?
SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Frank Lampard has been sacked at Everton
To some extent Frank Lampard has been a dead man walking at Everton for some time now. Bereft of ideas, he’s watched his side plumb new low after another as they’ve continued to drop points against fellow bottom-feeding sides in the Premier League. The writing was pretty much...
Mikel Arteta admits Mohamed Elneny injury could force move for midfielder
Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal may be forced into the transfer market for a new midfielder as fears mount over an injury to Mohamed Elneny
