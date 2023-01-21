ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

Three injured during shooting at Salt Lake hotel birthday celebration

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three individuals were injured in a Salt Lake City hotel during a hotel birthday celebration where shots were fired. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information that two people were shot at a hotel located at 230 West 500 South, known as the Crystal Inn, a short time after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Taylorsville police search for aggravated rape suspect, community warned to be cautious

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement are continuing the search for the suspect of an aggravated rape that took place in Taylorsville earlier in January. Representatives of the Taylorsville Police Department reported that 43-year-old Christopher Browning is believed to still be in Utah after being accused of attacking a woman he was not romantically involved with and raping her at her home on Jan. 18.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kmyu.tv

Salt Lake police arrest fugitive with illegally possessed firearm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive was arrested this weekend by Salt Lake City officers who said the man had an illegally possessed handgun. The investigation began on Saturday just after 12:40 a.m. when detectives found a car associated with the fugitive, 42-year-old Jose Leon Johnson, near 400 North Pamela Way.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

West Valley man one of two involved in fatal Bannock County crash, investigation ongoing

IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Utah driver that occurred on I-15 Tuesday morning. Representatives of the agency said that a Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling southbound on I-15 in Bannock County when the driver, a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot, Idaho, veered into the median and crossed over into the northbound lanes.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kmyu.tv

kmyu.tv

Second bronze statue of coffee-drinking bear stolen in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A popular bronze bear statue has been stolen for the second time in Park City. Police said the statue, made by a local artist for $8,000, is three to four feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. It was the second statue created for the area after the first was stolen in October of 2018; it was never recovered.
PARK CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Salt Lake County sees first year-over-year home price drop since 2011

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices in Salt Lake County fell in December compared to the year before – the first year-over-year price decline in more than a decade. According to new data from UtahRealEstate.com, released to KUTV 2News by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the median sales price for a Salt Lake County single-family home in December 2022 was $541,900. That’s nearly six percent less than December 2021 when the median price was $575,000.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Midvale plastic surgery institution along with three of his colleagues were charged January 11, 2023 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in Utah.
MIDVALE, UT
kmyu.tv

Team near Park City takes in dog rescues, turns them into athletes

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A group near Park City, known as Rancho Luna Lobos, is dedicated to taking in rescues and turning them into athletes. They currently have around 95 dogs and many of them are winter dogs or husky breeds that are trained to become sled dogs. For those who don't want to race professionally, they can help out with tours.
PARK CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

