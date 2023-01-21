TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement are continuing the search for the suspect of an aggravated rape that took place in Taylorsville earlier in January. Representatives of the Taylorsville Police Department reported that 43-year-old Christopher Browning is believed to still be in Utah after being accused of attacking a woman he was not romantically involved with and raping her at her home on Jan. 18.

