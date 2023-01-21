Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Related
kmyu.tv
Convicted rapist, suspect in new assault, arrested after walking away from halfway house
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The suspect in a Taylorsville aggravated rape case was arrested in Salt Lake City five days after reportedly walking away from the halfway house where he had been paroled. Christopher Browning, 43, is accused of raping a woman in her home on Jan. 18,...
kmyu.tv
Three injured during shooting at Salt Lake hotel birthday celebration
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three individuals were injured in a Salt Lake City hotel during a hotel birthday celebration where shots were fired. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information that two people were shot at a hotel located at 230 West 500 South, known as the Crystal Inn, a short time after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
kmyu.tv
Taylorsville police search for aggravated rape suspect, community warned to be cautious
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement are continuing the search for the suspect of an aggravated rape that took place in Taylorsville earlier in January. Representatives of the Taylorsville Police Department reported that 43-year-old Christopher Browning is believed to still be in Utah after being accused of attacking a woman he was not romantically involved with and raping her at her home on Jan. 18.
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake police update community on drug trafficking investigation, warn of bath salts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Police Department Chief Mike Brown joined representatives of other law enforcement agencies Tuesday morning to provide a community update on a lengthy drug trafficking investigation concerning the illicit drug bath salts that has been impacting the Salt Lake Valley and it's surrounding areas.
kmyu.tv
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing wife in Weber County home
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested in Weber County after allegedly shooting and killing his wife, who he claimed had been "asking him to kill her for a while now due to the amount of pain she has been in." Deputies said they responded to a residence...
kmyu.tv
Auto-pedestrian crash in Bountiful injures 20-year-old; man transported by ambulance
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Bountiful police on Tuesday morning confirmed a man was transported to the hospital after being involved in an auto pedestrian crash. The incident happened in the area of 500 West and 1500 South near the border of Woods Cross and Bountiful just before 7 a.m. The...
kmyu.tv
Man arrested after 14-year-old kidnapping victim contacts officials through SafeUT app
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City man has been charged with kidnapping after police said the teenage victim used the SafeUT app to get help. Police were dispatched on Saturday to a call regarding a 14-year-old girl who they said had been abducted by an older man and was being held at an Airbnb.
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake police arrest fugitive with illegally possessed firearm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive was arrested this weekend by Salt Lake City officers who said the man had an illegally possessed handgun. The investigation began on Saturday just after 12:40 a.m. when detectives found a car associated with the fugitive, 42-year-old Jose Leon Johnson, near 400 North Pamela Way.
kmyu.tv
West Valley man one of two involved in fatal Bannock County crash, investigation ongoing
IDAHO (KUTV) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a Utah driver that occurred on I-15 Tuesday morning. Representatives of the agency said that a Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling southbound on I-15 in Bannock County when the driver, a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot, Idaho, veered into the median and crossed over into the northbound lanes.
kmyu.tv
Park City community's beloved 'coffee-bear' stolen for second time
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A Park City community is missing its beloved "coffee-bear" after someone stole the popular bronze statue for a second time. Police said it weighs around 60 pounds and is three to four feet tall. Its been in Judy and Stuart Epstein's Park City front...
kmyu.tv
Second bronze statue of coffee-drinking bear stolen in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A popular bronze bear statue has been stolen for the second time in Park City. Police said the statue, made by a local artist for $8,000, is three to four feet tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. It was the second statue created for the area after the first was stolen in October of 2018; it was never recovered.
kmyu.tv
Bill advances requiring police to conduct assessment for domestic violence incidents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill introduced in the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee has moved forward after a unanimous vote. S.B. 117 will require law enforcement to conduct a lethality assessment when responding to a report of domestic violence between intimate partners. Data shared...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake County sees first year-over-year home price drop since 2011
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Home prices in Salt Lake County fell in December compared to the year before – the first year-over-year price decline in more than a decade. According to new data from UtahRealEstate.com, released to KUTV 2News by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, the median sales price for a Salt Lake County single-family home in December 2022 was $541,900. That’s nearly six percent less than December 2021 when the median price was $575,000.
kmyu.tv
Utah plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Midvale plastic surgery institution along with three of his colleagues were charged January 11, 2023 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in Utah.
kmyu.tv
Experts say slight drop in Salt Lake County home prices opens options for buyers, sellers
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time in more than a decade, year-to-year housing prices in Salt Lake County have dropped. New housing numbers released show single-family home prices dropped 6% from December 2021 to December 2022. While experts say it’s a slight drop in the overall...
kmyu.tv
Team near Park City takes in dog rescues, turns them into athletes
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A group near Park City, known as Rancho Luna Lobos, is dedicated to taking in rescues and turning them into athletes. They currently have around 95 dogs and many of them are winter dogs or husky breeds that are trained to become sled dogs. For those who don't want to race professionally, they can help out with tours.
kmyu.tv
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
Comments / 0