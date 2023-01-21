ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, WY

101.9 KING FM

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
K2 Radio

1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland

One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
WHEATLAND, WY
county17.com

One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25

CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
CHUGWATER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes

Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
RIVERTON, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (1/17/23–1/22/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

One of three suspects in Cheyenne manslaughter case bonds out of jail

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — One of the three suspects connected to a manslaughter investigation has been bonded out of jail two days before her preliminary hearing. Sarah Heath, 26, was bonded out of the Laramie County jail today. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety on Jan. 19 by Judge Lee in Laramie County Circuit Court. Her preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
CHEYENNE, WY

