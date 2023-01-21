Read full article on original website
Related
This Wyoming Soda Fountain Is Chock-Full Of Classic Treats
If you're traveling up I-25, north of Cheyenne, or heading down south, don't forget to stop into Chugwater Wyoming and have lunch, and perhaps a treat, at Wyoming's oldest Soda fountain and malt shop. If I'm heading north or south I always stop there. While waiting on breakfast or lunch...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland
One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
2 in Custody After Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle in Southeast Wyoming
Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after reportedly leading authorities on a chase through southeast Wyoming. According to Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas, CPD officers were called to assist the Wyoming Highway Patrol around 3:30 p.m. "WHP was involved in a vehicle pursuit that began in Albany County...
county17.com
One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25
CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
oilcity.news
Colorado man dies in single-vehicle crash outside Wheatland; 2 others injured
WHEATLAND, Wyo. — A 49-year-old Colorado man died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle wreck along I-25 outside Wheatland. The deceased, identified as Adam Mitchell, was a passenger at the time of the crash. The wreck occurred when the Dodge pickup truck Mitchell was riding in lost control while heading...
Information Sought On Laramie County Man Missing Since November
A Laramie County man listed on the "Wyoming Missing Persons" website had still not been located as of Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department. The website, which is maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, includes this listing for Micheal Friel:. Michael Cameron Friel, age...
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes
Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/17/23–1/22/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
One of three suspects in Cheyenne manslaughter case bonds out of jail
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — One of the three suspects connected to a manslaughter investigation has been bonded out of jail two days before her preliminary hearing. Sarah Heath, 26, was bonded out of the Laramie County jail today. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety on Jan. 19 by Judge Lee in Laramie County Circuit Court. Her preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 26 at 3:30 p.m.
Comments / 0