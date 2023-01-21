ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

Portland sees calm before next storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of dry weather is expected for western Oregon and Washington Wednesday. Morning fog will be slow to clear as an air stagnation advisory remains along the Willamette Valley. Afternoon sunshine will help warm temperatures back into the upper 40s. The mild conditions will last into Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR
tualatinlife.com

Tualatin among 13 cities suing oregon to halt new climate regulations

Tualatin joined 12 other Oregon cities and one county in a lawsuit against the state seeking to stop or slow the implementation of new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules that mandate quick and substantial changes to some areas of land use and transportation. The suit, filed in the state...
TUALATIN, OR
KVAL

Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'

SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
MARION COUNTY, OR
wilsonvillespokesman.com

Lanes temporarily closed at Southwest Wilsonville Road, Southwest Kinsman Road

Drivers should be aware of lane closures and a traffic signal shutdown Wednesday and Thursday at the intersection of Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road. According to the city of Wilsonville, crews will be working to locate underground utilities to prepare for the future installation of a water pipeline as part of the Willamette Water Supply Program. From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, the signals will be shut off and several lanes will be closed including the east and west bound lanes on Southwest Wilsonville Road and the center lanes at Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road.
WILSONVILLE, OR
fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
kykn.com

Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem

Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
SALEM, OR
kwknightlynews.com

Ice Storm Hits Clark County

In late December of 2022, a winter ice storm swept through the Portland Metropolitan area causing lots of damage to vehicles and private and public property. Snow mixed with freezing rain made it extremely difficult for citizens to get to work, drive to the store, or even get up their driveways. Many stores such as Starbucks locations ended up closing down due to the danger that would be implemented on workers trying to get to work, as well as the fact that there were no customers due to the road conditions. Mother nature dropped more than an inch of ice in Southwest Washington neighborhoods Many citizens chose to wait the ice out and did not leave their house until most of the ice had melted.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Clastsop, Columbia, and Tillamook counties GDP rebounds

The Oregon Employment Department has released the latest Northwest Oregon gross domestic product (GDP) details. The GDP is a key economic indicator in Tillamook, Lincoln, Columbia, Clatsop and Benton counties. Northwest Oregon's GDP rebounded strongly in most counties in 2021. Every county in Northwest Oregon was hit hard by the pandemic recession in 2020. Business...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy