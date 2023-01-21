In late December of 2022, a winter ice storm swept through the Portland Metropolitan area causing lots of damage to vehicles and private and public property. Snow mixed with freezing rain made it extremely difficult for citizens to get to work, drive to the store, or even get up their driveways. Many stores such as Starbucks locations ended up closing down due to the danger that would be implemented on workers trying to get to work, as well as the fact that there were no customers due to the road conditions. Mother nature dropped more than an inch of ice in Southwest Washington neighborhoods Many citizens chose to wait the ice out and did not leave their house until most of the ice had melted.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO