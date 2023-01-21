Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
WWEEK
The City’s Proposed Sale of a West Hills Property Revives a Feud With Longtime Portland Produce Royalty
In the swanky Healy Heights neighborhood in Portland’s Southwest Hills, most houses are propped up by stilts on one side to prevent them from toppling down the steep slopes. But one property does not look like the others. There’s no million-dollar home on the quarter acre. Instead, the plot...
Lake Oswego shuts down city pickleball courts indefinitely due to noise complaints
The Lake Oswego City Council voted Tuesday to shut down the city’s only pickleball courts while they explore a potential new location. The news comes as a blow to devoted pickleball players, but a relief to neighbors who are tired of the repetitive pop-pop sounds from the sport.
Leaders: I-205 tolling could ‘negatively impact’ communities
One of the biggest concerns from local leaders still is about thousands of drivers cutting thru communities to avoid paying tolls.
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
Channel 6000
Portland sees calm before next storm
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of dry weather is expected for western Oregon and Washington Wednesday. Morning fog will be slow to clear as an air stagnation advisory remains along the Willamette Valley. Afternoon sunshine will help warm temperatures back into the upper 40s. The mild conditions will last into Thursday.
West Linn interim mayor calls out ODOT on tolling plans
After West Linn Mayor Jules Walters resigned in December, the city appointed one of its youngest city leaders ever.
Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin among 13 cities suing oregon to halt new climate regulations
Tualatin joined 12 other Oregon cities and one county in a lawsuit against the state seeking to stop or slow the implementation of new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules that mandate quick and substantial changes to some areas of land use and transportation. The suit, filed in the state...
KVAL
Sheriff: 'Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours'
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is urging citizens to not drive overnight due to icy conditions. "Please do not drive after midnight into the early morning hours," MCSO said. "We have seen and are going to continue to see for several days to come extremely cold temperatures down around freezing, which is going to make conditions dangerous and unpredictable throughout Marion County roadways."
wilsonvillespokesman.com
Lanes temporarily closed at Southwest Wilsonville Road, Southwest Kinsman Road
Drivers should be aware of lane closures and a traffic signal shutdown Wednesday and Thursday at the intersection of Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road. According to the city of Wilsonville, crews will be working to locate underground utilities to prepare for the future installation of a water pipeline as part of the Willamette Water Supply Program. From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, the signals will be shut off and several lanes will be closed including the east and west bound lanes on Southwest Wilsonville Road and the center lanes at Southwest Wilsonville Road and Southwest Kinsman Road.
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
kykn.com
Late Evening Hit and Run Collision in Southeast Salem
Salem, Ore. — Salem Police and other emergency responders were called to the intersection of Lancaster DR & Rickey ST SE at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, on the report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers located a woman, identified as 26-year-old Julia...
kwknightlynews.com
Ice Storm Hits Clark County
In late December of 2022, a winter ice storm swept through the Portland Metropolitan area causing lots of damage to vehicles and private and public property. Snow mixed with freezing rain made it extremely difficult for citizens to get to work, drive to the store, or even get up their driveways. Many stores such as Starbucks locations ended up closing down due to the danger that would be implemented on workers trying to get to work, as well as the fact that there were no customers due to the road conditions. Mother nature dropped more than an inch of ice in Southwest Washington neighborhoods Many citizens chose to wait the ice out and did not leave their house until most of the ice had melted.
These Portland plant shops rank as some of the best in the U.S.
Portland anthophiles rejoice, you are surrounded by some of the best plant shops around. According to Yelp.com, three of the 50 best plant stores in the U.S. and Canada are here in Portland.
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
Icy Marion County roads, 4 vehicles down embankment
Icy conditions led to a crash that sent 4 vehicles down an embankment on Sunnyside Road Southeast in Marion County.
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
WWEEK
Oregon Department of Justice Is Investigating the Taft Home and Its Former Operator
WW has learned the Oregon Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into a residential home for low-income and disabled seniors that shut down in December 2021, displacing its 70 vulnerable residents, at least two of whom ended up homeless. The investigation is now...
Clastsop, Columbia, and Tillamook counties GDP rebounds
The Oregon Employment Department has released the latest Northwest Oregon gross domestic product (GDP) details. The GDP is a key economic indicator in Tillamook, Lincoln, Columbia, Clatsop and Benton counties. Northwest Oregon's GDP rebounded strongly in most counties in 2021. Every county in Northwest Oregon was hit hard by the pandemic recession in 2020. Business...
