ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

FAT Brands, Standard Register Company, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – FAT Brands (FATBP), Standard Register Company (SR), Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund (NMT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) FAT Brands (FATBP) 12.05% 2023-01-07 14:07:12. Standard Register Company (SR) 4.03% 2023-01-16 03:48:15. Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income...
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

Fox Corporation Already 4% Up, Almost Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Fox Corporation‘s pre-market value is already 4.53% up. Fox Corporation’s last close was $32.67, 27.32% under its 52-week high of $44.95. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Fox Corporation (FOXA) falling 0% to $32.67. NASDAQ slid...
via.news

Plug Power Stock Rise On Monday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Plug Power jumping 9.69% to $17.44 on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. Plug Power’s last close...
via.news

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership, KeyCorp, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP), KeyCorp (KEY), Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 7.93% 2023-01-14 19:49:07. KeyCorp (KEY) 4.41% 2023-01-23 15:54:40. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation...
ILLINOIS STATE
via.news

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 20% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose by a staggering 20.24% in 10 sessions from $16.4 at 2023-01-09, to $19.72 at 14:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.24% to $11,336.67, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

IAC/InterActiveCorp Stock Went Up By Over 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) jumped by a staggering 30.71% in 21 sessions from $42.39 at 2022-12-27, to $55.41 at 22:31 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 2.01% to $11,364.41, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

American Airlines Stock Is 27% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) jumped by a staggering 27.55% in 21 sessions from $12.56 at 2022-12-22, to $16.02 at 19:57 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.27% to $11,334.27, following the last session’s downward trend.
TEXAS STATE
via.news

Marathon Stock Was 11.4% Up On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon jumping 11.4% to $8.99 on Monday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ rose 2.01% to $11,364.41, following the last session’s upward trend on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Marathon’s last close...
NEVADA STATE
via.news

Niu Technologies Stock Was 10.04% Up On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Niu Technologies (NIU) rising 10.04% to $5.64 on Monday while NASDAQ jumped 2.01% to $11,364.41. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.13, 65.8% below its 52-week high of $15.00. About Niu Technologies. Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters...
via.news

Niu Technologies Stock Jumps By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) jumped by a staggering 19.31% in 5 sessions from $4.61 at 19.31, to $5.50 at 13:57 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.29% to $11,331.58, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news

CBOE Slides By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:08 EST on Monday, 23 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.81. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 9.99% up from its 52-week low and 49.13% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) jumped by a staggering 31.55% in 21 sessions from $0.41 at 2023-01-06, to $0.54 at 16:15 EST on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.22% to $11,339.82, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
TENNESSEE STATE
via.news

NeuroMetrix Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and NeuroMetrix‘s pre-market value is already 4.76% down. NeuroMetrix’s last close was $1.88, 68.08% below its 52-week high of $5.89. The last session, NASDAQ finished with NeuroMetrix (NURO) jumping 3.3% to $1.88. NASDAQ jumped 2.01% to $11,364.41,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
via.news

DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Tuesday, 24 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,119.32. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 27.45% up from its 52-week low and 3.92% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Was Up By 13.81% On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) jumping 13.81% to $0.53 on Tuesday while NASDAQ slid 0.27% to $11,334.27. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.47, 62.4% under its 52-week high of $1.25. Why is Xenetic Biosciences Stock Going Up?. Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) is a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy