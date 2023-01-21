Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
The Ruby and Sapphire theme Pikachu has been added to Pokemon Go, while there will also be other exclusive goodies for the Go Tour
The Pokemon Go Tour Hoenn is just around the corner, and the physical event is rapidly approaching, with the number of tickets already sold out for both days. As well as hype for February’s big piece of featured content every day, Niantic is adding fuel to his campaign, revealing more content every week.
game-news24.com
Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January
Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
game-news24.com
Kaiser details why he was confident that Europe will be better this LEC split
The LEC underwent some changes in its format ahead of the 2023 season, and Team Vitalitys Norman Kaiser Kaiser thinks it will be up to new heights in Europe. With the new format, the LEC competitors will play all year round better-of-three and best-of-five series, aiming at improving the level of European teams.
game-news24.com
Perkz explained why Vitality switched to its LEC roster this year
Team Vitality revamped its roster before the 2019 LEC season, and star midlaner Luka Perkz Perkovic shed some more details about the rebuilding process. The Croatian said this year’s lineup was made more carefully in an interview on Jan. 24 with Em Dash Esports. The 24-year-old said that this time around Vitality was more interested in finding new players for its LEC team if he hadn’t chosen the players at the time.
game-news24.com
The New World of Warcraft patch sees the return of racial heritage Armor, expands available monk races, and more
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been taking the ground running, and Blizzard is eager to keep on keeping updated with its players’ content on their latest release. With a few improvements in quality of life and improvements coming to address the pain points of the expansion launch now in play, developers will be showing off what’s going on in the pipeline for the patch 10.0.7. While that is a relatively minor patch, fans are finally seeing a return of blacklisted armor and new, available races for the Monk class and possibly the Dracthyr beginning zone as an endgame activity.
game-news24.com
Worry, the time warp of time for the poor quest of the world and a desperate quest for the poor
By Sara Petzold My new World Championship team takes over from the games’ servers on the Xbox One. The quest Curve of Time Cat presents almost impossible challenges to players. But a job is on. The fact that world quests in WoW don’t work as intended is not really...
game-news24.com
Metal Black S-Tribute was cancelled for PS4 and Switch, priced to match Arcade Archives release
Metal Black S-Tribute isn’t planned for release on PlayStation 4 and Switch, due to an existing Arcade Archives version of Metal Black currently exists on the platforms, City Connection announced. Only Xbox One and PC (Steam) versions will be available when it launches on February 2th. According to City...
game-news24.com
Riot Games confirms League of Legends, source code was stolen during hacking breach
The Riot Games announced on Twitter last week that their systems were hacked into. Although information was scarce at the time, the developer advised players that no of their personal details was leaked. After a few days of investigating, the team followed their previous statement by saying what was stolen was Code for League of Legends, TFT, and their anticheat platform.
game-news24.com
T1 or DK: Who rang tops? LCK Weekly Preview
The LCK kicked off last week with a banger debut match between T1 and Gen.G. The pair will have to face the other top dogs of the LCK-DK for the first time. Let’s see who could prevail in this week’s game. Credits for Image Credit | Riot Games.
game-news24.com
Sprigatito is officially the mascot of the United States’ no-fly list, but I’m so surprised that any Pokemon fan really has a shock?
Has there ever been a Pokemon embroiled in as much controversy (inadvertently, obviously) as Sprigatito?. One month ago, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet released images of Sprigatito, and fans instantly went wild on their forehead and ears. Despite being a Grass-type Pokémon, the hemp leaf is a symbol for cannabis, and they became a weed cat Pokemon called Sprigatito, a mascot for stoners. Because of its energy, this gives a soft air to the bones.
game-news24.com
The most expensive, the most expensive Knife CS:GO: The Top 3 of the highest
In CS:GO, knives are generally among the most expensive skins that players can buy. Their status symbol is the highest among the players, with the most attempt to get the most expensive knife in the world. However, cheaper alternatives are available, but what does the cheapest CS:GO knife cost? Read on to find out.
game-news24.com
The Day before the release date returned to Nov 10 due to Trademark Issues
Developer Fntastic announced that its free-world survival MMO The Day Befores release date is pushed back to November 10, 2023. Since its title is private trademarked in the U.S., it has been said that it has already been leased out. In turn, Fntastic is already in late for another long gameplay video. It was planned for January to release, but it was promised to solve everything.
game-news24.com
GoldenEye 007 Release date set for Jan. 27 on Nintendo Switch & Xbox
The GoldenEye 007s release date on Nintendo Switch for January 27, 2023 (through the Nintendo Switch Online service) and the Xbox Game Pass is currently the Legendary Bond first-person shooter of James Bond. The new gaming trailers were also released for each version, bringing the online multiplayer exclusive of the Switch-Motor and the remastered visuals of the Xbox Game Pass.
game-news24.com
TMNT: Cuters and reversals Update 1.06 Slices in case of small bugs This January 25th
Tribute Games released TMNT: Shredders Revenge version 1.06 which implements minor fixes to the brawler. Read on to the new version of the TMNT: Shredders Revenge by the 25th of January. TMNT: Shredders Revenge update 1.06 Patch Notes | TMNT: Shredders Revenge January 25 Patch Notes:. Everything has changed in...
game-news24.com
Diablo Immortal sets out new class, narrative quests, fishing, and competition for the year 2023
If you invested in Diablo Immortal, that’s not so much that you want to make an appeal to the mobile ARPG, then you’ll probably be glad to know more is exactly what’s coming, with the promise of four major quarterly updates in 2023 that add a lot of things to do according to a roadmap post that was somewhat confusingly posted on Reddit.
game-news24.com
SpellForce: On March 3rd, the Conquest of Eo will be announced
A powerful 4X experience, based on its full content and high replayability. With over 80 battle maps from 15 unique environments, players can build their armies in over 100 units: dwarven, stone-golems, orcish hamans, and majestic griffons. Choose from 15 heroes and apprentices to lead them. Embark on the world of quests with his full length of ability and master 700 handwritten secrets. If you do this, try on over 100 different spells in your grimoire. Utilize them strategically in tactical battles that require consideration of flanking, distance, visibility, high ground and special battle enchantments. Explore the vast world of Eo, a magical realm full of treasures and resources, who are inhabited by various races like men, elves, orcs, dwarves, goblins and monsters. Are you ready to make the ultimate adventure?
game-news24.com
How many people have played for CS:GO?
CS:GO is one of the world’s most popular games. It has consistently appeared on most-played lists since its release over a decade ago. But whats the exact number for the number of people who play CS:GO? Let’s get involved. How many people play CS:GO: The numbers. According to...
game-news24.com
strong>Casual Mobile Game BallDog! No Microtransaction, No Graphics or More/strong>Casual Mobile Game!
The developer’s new play is re-launched, and took him back into the store for a full overhaul. For the uninitiated, BallDog! is a physics game based on Angry Birds and his ilk. This sees you launching a round dog into the air from a catapult and then trying to keep your run alive for as long as possible.
game-news24.com
Final Fantasy XIV adds its newest Ultimate fight today with the Omega Protocol
Now that we have a clearer picture of the cosmology and the details of the struggle that Omega has left, it seems totally understandable for players to want to try to join the fight, that at least finally wrapped up during Stormblood. Final Fantasy XIV was pleased to deliver that in the form of its latest Ultimate fight, the Omega Protocol, after the battle of eight players won the Omegas contest and the Omegas re-election as the difficulty started shoving off the knob.
game-news24.com
New for Speed Unbound Update 1.000.006 Drives into Patch 1.1.4 This January 24th
The studio released Need for Speed Unbound update 1.000.06, which is called patch 1.1.4. This is the biggest update in January that was announced last year, and this patch house has balancing changes, bugs and more. Check out the NFS unbound January 24 patch notes. For free, check up your...
Comments / 0