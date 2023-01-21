Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. UPDATE 2PM 1/22/2023: Freezing rain was patchy and very light this morning in western Virginia, with apparently no reports of significant problems developing. Most locations had temperatures above freezing by mid-afternoon Sunday, though some higher elevations may collect ice on trees from patches of rain and drizzle moving through. Snow showers may occur along and west of the Blue Ridge on Monday morning as winds turn to the northwest and renew seasonably cold air, with another round of rain, possibly beginning as freezing rain in some spots, by Wednesday morning. END UPDATE.

