When George Orwell imagined the world of 1984, cameras and eavesdropping devices were the protagonists of the surveillance that the work proposed. Now, new ways of “monitoring” in certain spaces may be breaking the barrier of more modern technologies, such as Wi-Fi. A study conducted by the artificial intelligence (AI) division of Meta, the holding company of Facebook, identified a way to find out exactly where and what movements people make over an internet connection.

1 DAY AGO