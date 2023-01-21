Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
4 months after departure, BCSD says former Hanahan HS head coach Art Craig retired
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — A spokesperson with the Berkeley County School District confirmed to ABC News 4 on Tuesday that former Hanahan High School head football coach Art Craig retired from the district last September. Sports 4's Scott Eisberg broke the news four months ago that the storied Lowcountry...
abcnews4.com
Veteran Georgia high school coach becomes new head football coach at Hanahan High School
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCIV) — Hanahan High School has named Milan Turner as the next varsity football coach. Turner was announced as the high school's head football coach in a press release on Jan. 24. “We are elated to welcome Coach Turner to the Hawk family,” Hanahan Principal Tom Gallus...
abcnews4.com
Former baseball coach Jerry Stoots, second person found dead in Lake Moultrie
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former long-time Lowcountry baseball coach Jerry Stoots and one other person were found dead in Lake Moultrie Tuesday afternoon, the Berkeley County Coroner's Office confirmed to ABC News 4 on Wednesday. Stoots, 75, of Goose Creek, and Lee Barry Watkins, 68, of North Charleston,...
abcnews4.com
EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs
HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
abcnews4.com
DD2 Community shows their support for Steve LaPrad at school board meeting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday night Dorchester District 2 held it's school boarding meeting. A variety of topics were touched on including the future of Steve LaPrad. Former students, community members, and parents showed their support with shirts that said " #WESTANDWITHLP." When parents and teachers were...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
WIS-TV
Extra $1 wins Lowcountry Powerball player 10 times more cash
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a Lowcountry player’s winnings jumped from $50,000 to a half-million because of one extra dollar. The player bought a quick-pick Powerball ticket from the Publix grocery store on Old Trolley Road in Summerville, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. He paid the extra dollar for the “PowerPlay” option which multiplies winnings.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
WAVY News 10
Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Mimosa Fest – Saturday, February 18, 2023
Mimosa Fest Featuring DJ CabanaVibez coming to the Charleston Music Farm on Saturday, February 18, 2023. When: Saturday, February 18 , 2023 – Doors Open at – 11:00 AM / Event at 12 PM. Where: Charleston Music Farm – 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. Cost: $15...
Portsmouth landmark sold, new business to take the place of Moseberth’s Fried Chicken
Nearly two years after the closure of Moseberth's Fried Chicken and BBQ, a new business is poised to open up at the local landmark.
Man out on bond for 2021 double murder charged in deadly Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man out on bond and awaiting trial for a double murder in 2021 was arrested Tuesday for the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man. Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home off Meadow Street around midnight where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a […]
Officials issue parking alert for North Charleston Coliseum Thursday and Friday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A parking alert has been issued for Thursday and Friday ahead of two big comedy shows at the North Charleston Coliseum. Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at the Coliseum on Thursday and comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are scheduled to perform on Friday. Expecting large crowds, officials encourage people to […]
abcnews4.com
Road closure list in Charleston due to flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Roads in Charleston have been closed by CPD due to flooding. CPD asks drivers to use caution and avoid driving through deep-standing water.
Walterboro locals react to large media coverage of Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – On a normal day, the city of Walterboro is quiet and quaint with just a few thousand people calling it home, but the next few weeks will be anything but normal as the Alex Murdaugh murder trial gets underway The Colleton County Courthouse and surrounding areas of the city were swarmed […]
Altercation led to lockdown at Joint Base Charleston on Friday afternoon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following an altercation between two individuals. Officials with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 the altercation happened in the parking lot of an on-base fitness center, where one of the individuals involved threatened the other with a firearm. No shots were […]
FOX Carolina
How to watch live coverage of Murdaugh Trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The anticipated Murdaugh trial starts on Monday, Jan. 23. in Colleton County and FOX Carolina will provide live coverage after the jury is selected. Viewers can watch it on the FOX Carolina News App and website. Visit the Murdaugh Trial page to keep up...
Long Creek Bridge in West Ashley to undergo two-month replacement project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bridge replacement project along the West Ashley Greenway is set to begin Monday afternoon, City of Charleston officials said. As part of the West Ashley Greenway Plan, the current wooden bridge over Long Creek will be replaced by a new eight-foot-wide aluminum bridge. Those who use the West Ashley Greenway […]
Lowcountry warming shelters to open on Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Low temperatures are expected in the Lowcountry on Monday, and two shelters will open their doors. Warming centers in the Charleston area open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees Fahrenheit. According to Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler, rain chances will climb Saturday night into early next week. Monday’s forecast […]
iheart.com
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to beginning late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
