Charleston, SC

EO Charleston to host event celebrating black entrepreneurs

HOLY CITY SINNER — Press release. EO Charleston, the Lowcountry’s local chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), a global organization representing 18,000 entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries, announces it will host its Celebrating Charleston’s Black Entrepreneurs event on February 9, 2023, from 7 pm to 9 pm at The Wonderer.
CHARLESTON, SC
Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
NORFOLK, VA
Extra $1 wins Lowcountry Powerball player 10 times more cash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a Lowcountry player’s winnings jumped from $50,000 to a half-million because of one extra dollar. The player bought a quick-pick Powerball ticket from the Publix grocery store on Old Trolley Road in Summerville, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. He paid the extra dollar for the “PowerPlay” option which multiplies winnings.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
HAMPTON, VA
Charleston Mimosa Fest – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Mimosa Fest Featuring DJ CabanaVibez coming to the Charleston Music Farm on Saturday, February 18, 2023. When: Saturday, February 18 , 2023 – Doors Open at – 11:00 AM / Event at 12 PM. Where: Charleston Music Farm – 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. Cost: $15...
CHARLESTON, SC
How to watch live coverage of Murdaugh Trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The anticipated Murdaugh trial starts on Monday, Jan. 23. in Colleton County and FOX Carolina will provide live coverage after the jury is selected. Viewers can watch it on the FOX Carolina News App and website. Visit the Murdaugh Trial page to keep up...
Lowcountry warming shelters to open on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Low temperatures are expected in the Lowcountry on Monday, and two shelters will open their doors. Warming centers in the Charleston area open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees Fahrenheit. According to Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler, rain chances will climb Saturday night into early next week. Monday’s forecast […]
CHARLESTON, SC
FIRST ALERT: Up to 2 inches of rain for most of Lowcountry expected Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry will bring more than an inch of rain to the area Sunday and some areas could see up to three inches. Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said Sunday is likely to feature rain all day with periods of heavy rain. The rainfall is expected to beginning late Saturday night and continue through most of Sunday.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

