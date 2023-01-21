Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
charlotteonthecheap.com
Cinergy Box-Office Binge Jan 28: Unlimited movies & popcorn for $15
Cinergy is presenting Box-Office Binge on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. On this one day, Cinergy Elite Members can enjoy the movies they want to see, and all the popcorn they can eat, for $15. It’s free to join Cinergy Elite, and it offers:. Free popcorn on sign up. $5...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Family Night at Mecklenburg Community Church
This is a free event. Please reserve your tickets in advance. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list of upcoming kids’ events in Charlotte!. Here’s a description of the event, from Mecklenburg Community Church:. Family Night is Meck’s colossal family experience where every...
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Summer Camp Expo at Quest
Eventfully Yours is holding a Summer Camp Expo on Saturday, February 18th, 2023, from 12 to 4 p.m., at Quest. Quest is the nature center at Latta Nature Preserve, 6345 Sample Road, Huntersville, NC. Learn about all kinds of summer camps, including arts, sports, STEM, theater, nature and more. While...
Charlotte woman's business vandalized with hate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is speaking out after her business was vandalized in what she described as a racially motivated attack last September. Angel Pittman said she’s loved doing hair since she was a little kid. She dreamed of transforming her buses into a salon. But instead, the buses were damaged, and she believes it was all because of the color of her skin.
WCNC
Everyone counts: Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties to hold annual point-in-time count
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Many communities are beginning their point-in-time counts this week. Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties will exercise the counts on Tuesday, Jan. 24. As part of the process, volunteers fan out through those counties looking to count unsheltered individuals. The count is important to secure federal...
charlotteonthecheap.com
General Tire Redcrest Outdoor Sports Expo — free fishing expo in Charlotte
Major League Fishing is hosting General Tire Redcrest Outdoor Sports Expo, a FREE, family-friendly expo in Charlotte. The expo will take place at The Park Expo and Conference Center, 800 Briar Creek Road, Charlotte, North Carolina, from March 10th to 12th, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
weeklypostnc.com
Why Are My Fingers Numb?
CHARLOTTE – A client reached out because she had woken up and some of her fingers were numb. She lost her grip because of the numbness. She called me and left a message. By the time I called her back she had already seen her doctor (that was going to be my first piece of advice) and the doctor advised her to hang in there. Nothing against the doctor, but I was disappointed that they didn’t offer a solution or at least a way for my client to get some relief.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar
SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
wccbcharlotte.com
Parts of The East Coast Will See NASA’s Rocket Launch Tonight
WALLOPS ISLAND — NASA’s Rocket Lab’s Electron launch window opens at 6 PM ET Tuesday. With mostly clear skies across the Carolinas, we should be able to see the rocket. Look northeast 2-2.5 minutes after launch if you’re in the WCCB Charlotte area. The launch window goes until 8 PM. Click here for a link to the live stream.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Save the Date: Chocolate Festival in Rock Hill Feb 11
Epiphany Lutheran Church, at 2370 West Main Street in Rock Hill, South Carolina, is hosting the Annual Chocolate Festival. Please check back soon for details. The following is the information from 2020, which we will update as soon as we get an update:. There are freebies for both adults and...
1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
tourcounsel.com
Northlake Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Northlake Mall has been a favorite shopping spot in North Charlotte for over a decade. There are dozens of stores, as well as a restaurant and movie theaters from the AMC chain, which make it one of the most complete malls in Charlotte in terms of commercial offer. First of...
theshelbyreport.com
North Carolina Native Relishes ‘Dream Job’ With Harris Teeter
Tammy DeBoer, The Shelby Report of the Southeast’s Female Executive of the Year, has been in a leadership role with Matthews, North Carolina-based Harris Teeter for two years. But her experience with the brand dates back to childhood. DeBoer grew up in the Tarheel State and started attending Appalachian...
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Ranger
CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte Dog Rescue presents Ranger for your consideration. This goofy, 9-month-old, German Shepherd will turn 1 year old in March. He weighs around 70 pounds and is pure love and silliness. Ranger is house-trained and insanely smart, he is currently honing his skills and living the foster dream with one of the best dog trainers around.
macaronikid.com
Hit the Beach This Winter!
Don't let the cold weather stop you from exploring the NC/SC coast. There are so many work days and breaks coming up, but a beach is still a great option for a quick getaway from Charlotte. Here are some tips to help you make the most of your winter beach...
Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
country1037fm.com
Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went
I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
Here's what you need to know about the CMS hiring fair
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an operations career fair on Jan. 25 at Barnette Elementary School. The school district said the fair will showcase available positions in transportation, school nutrition services, warehouse services and maintenance and custodial services. Full and part-time positions will be available for non-instructional...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday night in northeast Charlotte. Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. No other details have been released at this time. This is is the...
Comments / 0