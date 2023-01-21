ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
professionalroofing.net

What five factors cause employee burnout?

The American Psychological Association estimates nearly three in five employees experience burnout, which is the negative effect of work-related stress that can manifest as a lack of interest, motivation, energy and effort. It is important to understand the causes of employee burnout so you can address the issue. Uschamber.com shares...
The Independent

Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist

A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
EF Bomb Coach

5 Ways to Beat Procrastination

Procrastination is something most people have experienced. For some, it's a habit that negatively affects their life. Here are 5 ways to beat procrastination. Ah, procrastination, my old friend. People think that because I am a teacher and EF coach I would never procrastinate. In fact, I consider myself a master procrastinator. Procrastination is something that plagues many of us, not just those who struggle with executive functions. However, the likelihood of you being a procrastinator goes up exponentially if you also struggle with executive functioning.
Vice

Millennials Are Finally Buying Houses... And Making Them Ugly

There’s a war raging all around us, and the battlefield is recently renovated houses. On one side are the excited, young homeowners, eager to transform the fixer-up they bought into their dream home. On the other side, there’s… pretty much everyone else, furious and horrified at the sight of the original hardwood replaced with slate-colored vinyl flooring, or vintage bath fixtures ripped out and modernized into a vision in chrome and off-white marble.
Nick Davis

Making money with side hustles in 2023

As we end this year, I wanted to make a list of side hustles that I think are worth checking out in 2023. Alright, let’s dive in! As we continue to see more aspects of our life go digital, so will businesses. The people who figure out how to build online even if their business is “blue collar” will ultimately win.
Bhawna Arora

The Hill

Nearly 30 percent of professionals say they have used ChatGPT at work

Almost 30 percent of professional workers say they have used the artificial intelligence software known as ChatGPT while at work.  A poll from the publication Fishbowl, which focuses on workplace trends and employee perspectives, found that 27 percent of professionals have used the program to help them with work-related tasks. Pollsters reported that those in…
News4Jax.com

Mental Wellness Wednesday | Perfectionism leads to procrastination

The Perfectionist needs things to be done perfectly and this can take an incredible amount of effort, which can lead them to put off doing the activity completely. A fear of failure also makes the Perfectionist procrastinate. Here are 3 ways to face a Perfectionist mindset. 1. Healthy vs unhealthy.
Axios

Realtors predict the end of a frantic market in 2023

Realtors across the country foresee an increasingly buyer-friendly housing market in 2023, a major shift from the frenetic and expensive pandemic-era housing boom. Driving the news: The housing market has slowed — thanks to mortgage rates hovering around 6%. Axios polled more than 75 experts across Axios Local cities...
FireRescue1

‘Be a not-knower’: The power of leading with humility

Leaders who model “not knowing” foster environments where members feel they can explore new ideas and offer solutions — “You are the only person who knows what you don't know. You must speak up about the things you don't know, so you can learn about them before someone is injured or killed because of your lack of knowledge.”

