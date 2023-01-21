Read full article on original website
msueagles.com
Women's Hoops Welcomes Little Rock to Johnson Arena Thursday
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — After splitting a pair of games last week, women's basketball returns home to take on new OVC foe Little Rock Thursday. The Eagles, who rallied from a third quarter deficit to defeat Lindenwood, saw four players reach double figures in the victory. Reigning OVC Freshman of the Week, Jayden Rhodes, stuffed the stat sheet as well, posting nine points, a career-high nine rebounds, four steals, and two assists.
msueagles.com
Five Superior Alums Set to Be Inducted Into MSU Athletics Hall of Fame on Feb. 25
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Five individuals who made profound impacts on their teams and who stood out as superior student-athletes while at Morehead State University will be inducted into the MSU Athletic Hall of Fame on Feb. 25. The newest members of the prestigious Hall of Fame are: Chynna Bozeman (women's...
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
q101online.com
Gas prices heading back up
Prices at Virginia pumps are on the rise. Triple-A reports the average resident of the commonwealth is paying around 3-29 per gallon for gas. This time last week, regular gas hovered around 3-16. People in southeast Virginia are seeing the cheapest prices. A ten-cent pricing swing is present in Harrisonburg,...
Echoes of the Past: Plane That Killed Two Brothers
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. January 25, 1932 91 Years Ago Plane That Killed Two Brothers In the photo below is the twisted wreckage of the monoplane in which two brothers, Lieutenant Francis X. Kelly(left inset) and Edward Kelly(right inset), sons of Arthur Kelly, millionaire produce dealer of New York, plunged to death...
cardinalnews.org
Patchy freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning prompt winter weather advisory for much of Virginia west of Lynchburg
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. UPDATE 2PM 1/22/2023: Freezing rain was patchy and very light this morning in western Virginia, with apparently no reports of significant problems developing. Most locations had temperatures above freezing by mid-afternoon Sunday, though some higher elevations may collect ice on trees from patches of rain and drizzle moving through. Snow showers may occur along and west of the Blue Ridge on Monday morning as winds turn to the northwest and renew seasonably cold air, with another round of rain, possibly beginning as freezing rain in some spots, by Wednesday morning. END UPDATE.
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
NBC 29 News
Little Wintry Mix with Mainly Cold Rain
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry start to Sunday morning, expect mainly a chilly rain to arrive from the southwest. It will begin as some sleet over central Virginia this morning. There’s a higher chance of sleet and freezing rain/ice for a longer duration over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Watch for slick areas on elevated and untreated surfaces. Mostly rainfall this afternoon into this evening for the lower elevations.
WSET
In case you missed it: Here are the top 5 stories from January 15 through 21
(WSET) — In case you missed it, here are the top 5 stories from January 15 through 21. Additional suspects charged after 4 injured in Timbers Apartments shooting. Four people were shot in Lynchburg on Wednesday night, with two people suffering serious wounds and two more injured. The shooting...
fox56news.com
Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — As of Monday, Kentucky’s average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. What...
WSET
LewisGale Medical Center achieves robotic spinal surgery milestone
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The LewisGale Medical Center robotic surgery team successfully conducted its 100th robotic-assisted spine surgery for minimally-invasive procedures to complex spinal deformity corrections. The procedure uses technology, known as Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic-Guidance Platform, to combine pre-operative planning tools and analytics with intra-operative guidance, giving...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of Virginia
Located within northern Craig County in a scenic town called Paint Bank is where you'll find one of the most charming general stores in the state. Paint Bank General Store is an authentic small-town store that offers visitors a bit of everything–from gifts to groceries and even a year-round Christmas shop.
WSLS
New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
WDBJ7.com
Old McClung Lumber Company building destroyed in fire
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The former McClung Lumber Company building was destroyed in a fire Monday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Salem. Crews say the call came in at around 2:30 am. about a commercial fire on 7th street in Salem and saw heavy flames as they approached the scene. The incident commander reached out to Roanoke Fire-EMS for assistance shortly after arrival.
WHSV
VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-car crash in Augusta County early Saturday morning. They said a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road and into a tree. Officials say this is all the information...
WSAZ
Floyd County Schools increasing security Monday following threat
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -Floyd County Schools announced there will be increased police presence throughout the district on Monday following a non-credible threat. Floyd County Schools said it was made aware of a social media post containing a threat to Betsy Lane High School. School officials said the Floyd County...
WSET
Driver hospitalized after vehicle overturns on Village Highway in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles late Thursday evening. At 11:58 p.m., crews were dispatched to Village Highway and Little Falling Road for reports of a crash with one vehicle overturned and a driver out of the vehicle.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County
A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor. A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
wfxrtv.com
Goodview vehicle crash leaves three hospitalized
GOODVIEW, Va. (WFXR) — The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department has reported three people are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Goodview on January 23. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, emergency responders and firefighters arrived on the scene and found two people trapped in one vehicle at Meador Road. Firefighters...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fire engulfs structure and vehicles in Stewartsville
A fire engulfed a structure and vehicles in Stewartsville on Monday. In the early morning of Jan. 23, at 3:29 a.m., Bedford County Communications dispatched Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD), Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, and Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue for a reported structure fire in the area of the 2300 block of Lovers Lane.
