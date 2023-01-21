Read full article on original website
MLW Announces Big Singles Match For Their Superfight 2023 Event
MLW recently announced, via a press release, that John Hennigan (John Morrison) will face Willie Mack in a Singles Match at the company's SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event, which will also be an MLW Fusion television taping, will be airing nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Friday Night SmackDown topping the attendance list at 11,777 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,608 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,111 tickets. You...
Bobby Lashley Says He Will Challenge Roman Reigns For The WWE Universal Title After Winning The Royal Rumble Match
Top WWE Star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the Hindustan Times on a variety of topics such as how after he wins the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this coming Saturday he will challenge "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship as he as never held the title in the past like he did the WWE Championship.
WWE NXT Results (1/24/2023): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back this evening. On tap for the weekly two-hour NXT on USA show from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. is another jam-packed show. Scheduled for the program this evening is Fallon Henley and Kiana James vs. TBA, Wendy Choo vs....
Another Segment Confirmed For Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary Show
The journey of "The American Nightmare" continues tonight. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 "go-home" episode of Monday Night Raw this evening at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., another segment for the special 30th anniversary show has been announced. The Cody Rhodes "Road to Recovery" vignette series will...
Various News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Ethan Page Shares His Latest Vlog (Video)
-- Ahead of WWE's celebration of the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, the 30 greatest Raw moments have surfaced on the promtoion's pfficial YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Kevin Owens, Triple H, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and more:. -- In other news from the wide world...
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (1/23/2023): Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.
WWE Monday Night Raw turns 30 tonight. The build to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 picks up momentum tonight on the red brand "go-home show" for the pay-per-view scheduled this weekend, as Monday Night Raw is live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. On tap for tonight's...
Kofi Kingston Comments On 15th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut
Current WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and New Day member Kofi Kingston celebrated 15 years in WWE on Sunday. In a post on Twitter, the former WWE Champion reflected on his time with the company, which began on the January 22nd, 2008 episode of ECW:. Kofi is also a 14...
WWE News: Bayley Comments On RAW is XXX, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The latest edition of Raw Talk has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Following RAW is XXX on Monday, clips from the weekly Monday Night Raw post-show can be seen below, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the leader...
AEW News: Britt Baker Injured; Removed From Tonight's Triple Threat Match
-- AEW announced this morning that due to to an injury, Britt Baker will not be able to wrestle in the scheduled triple threat match on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite where she was scheduled to compete against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. The match will now be a singles match between Soho and Storm while the nature of Baker's injury wasn't revealed. She last wrestled two weeks ago on Dynamite in a tag team match.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE will be holding their 30th Anniversary episode of RAW later tonight inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and it was previously announced that current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his WWE United States Championship against "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley. According to WrestleTix, tonight's...
Jazz Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Female Wrestlers
Pro wrestling legend and former WWE and IMPACT Star Jazz appeared on K&S WrestleFest’s live stream to discuss topics such as who she believes should be on her Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers list. Jazz said:. “Mildred Burke. Moolah. Medusa, she most definitely deserved to have all the flowers...
Bobby Lashley Says He Would Love To See Chris Masters Return To The WWE
Top WWE Star Bobby Lashley recently spoke with the Hindustan Times on a variety of topics such as how he would love to see Chris Masters return to the WWE and since it is the Royal Rumble season and they always have surprise returns at the Royal Rumble, anything can happen.
Spoiler: Two Out Of Three Falls Match Announced For NXT Vengeance Day 2023
You can officially pencil in a stipulation match for the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day 2023 special event. Announced for the first premium live event of the New Year for NXT is a two-out-of-three falls match that will see Apollo Crews go one-on-one against Carmelo Hayes in a battle of the past and the present of NXT.
Peacock Has Added More Classic Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Their Programming
Peacock has recently added ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars to their streaming service and those episodes take place from May 18th, 1996 to July 20th, 1996. Numerous WWE Hall of Famers and pro wrestling legends are featured on these episodes, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mankind, Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, Jim Cornette and Shawn Michaels.
Kofi Kingston Offers High-Praise For NXT Tag-Team, Predicts Big Future For Them In WWE
Kofi Kingston thinks highly of Pretty Deadly. The New Day member and one-half of the NXT Tag-Team Champions recently spoke with the Under The Ring podcast for an interview promoting the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend, and during the show, the WWE veteran offered high-praise for NXT tag-team duo Pretty Deadly.
Bobby Lashley Comments On Potential WWE Return Of The Rock
During his recent chat with Wrestle Binge, current WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar Bobby Lashley discussed the circulationg rumors of The Rock's return at WrestleMania 39. Highlights from the interview are featured below. On the potential return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson:. “The Rock is a huge star. So, of...
Mick Foley Talks Appearing As All Three Of His Personas In The 1998 WWE Royal Rumble Match
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as appearing as all three of his wrestling personas in the 1998 WWE Royal Rumble Match and if he took two spots from other wrestlers in order to do that.
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Talks About WWE Sale Rumors, Vince McMahon's Return & More
Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently spoke with the folks from Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE, AEW and WCW veteran shared his thoughts on rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia, Vince McMahon's return behind-the-scenes in WWE and more.
Kurt Angle Reveals A Chair Shot From Brock Lesnar Led To Him Breaking His Neck For A Third Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how both Chris Benoit and himself took a huge chair shot from "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar during a match in 2003, but Chris told Brock before the match to swing the chair sideways to lessen its impact on his neck.
