-- AEW announced this morning that due to to an injury, Britt Baker will not be able to wrestle in the scheduled triple threat match on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite where she was scheduled to compete against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. The match will now be a singles match between Soho and Storm while the nature of Baker's injury wasn't revealed. She last wrestled two weeks ago on Dynamite in a tag team match.

6 HOURS AGO