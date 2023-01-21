To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Smart contracts are self-executing contracts with the terms of the agreement written directly into code. They can be used to automate and improve payouts in crypto gambling by eliminating the need for a third-party intermediary. Smart contracts can also ensure that payouts are made timely and accurately, as well as increase transparency and trust in the gambling process. Additionally, using smart contracts can also facilitate the creation of decentralized gambling platforms, which can offer more fairness and security for players. Overall, smart contracts have the potential to greatly enhance the crypto gambling experience by increasing efficiency, security, and trust.

10 HOURS AGO