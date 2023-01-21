One of Georgia's top targets for the 2024 cycle has set his announcement date after naming his finalists. New Haven (Conn.) IMG Academy 2024 five-star Ellis Robinson IV posted Monday morning on his Twitter account that he plans to commit on Feb. 1. He will announce his decision live at IMG Academy and plans to choose between Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, and Miami. The Connecticut native is considered the nation's No. 8 overall prospect, No. 1 cornerback, and No. 3 overall recruit in Florida per 247Sports. The 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback had previously named a top 10 of Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, USC, LSU, and South Carolina.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO