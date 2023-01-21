ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

247Sports

LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25

Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders, Buffaloes 'making a late run at' 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Update: Harbor's father, Azuka, told 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong that his son was at school and not Colorado. Nyckoles Harbor, one of only two uncommitted five-star recruits in the 2023 class, is taking a late visit to Colorado football ahead of his expected decision in February, Buff Stampede noted Monday morning. Harbor — one of this cycle's fastest players, who hails from Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll — indicated Monday on Instagram that he was in Boulder, Colorado, to begin his visit.
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Michigan could hire legendary national champion quarterback

The Michigan Wolverines are in need of a new quarterbacks coach after firing position coach and co-offensive Matt Weiss following a report of “computer access crimes” last week. And it looks like Jim Harbaugh could bring in a legendary Michigan quarterback to replace him. According to a report from Josh Henschke of the Maize & Read more... The post Michigan could hire legendary national champion quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

LB K'Vion Thunderbird to announce commitment on 247Sports

Chicago Kenwood linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird will announce his commitment on Thursday, January 26th at 5:30 p.m. ET during 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show. Thunderbird's finalists are Colorado, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee and Arizona State. He just took an official visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend. Colorado offered after Deion...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Georgia football: 5-star Ellis Robinson sets commitment date

One of Georgia's top targets for the 2024 cycle has set his announcement date after naming his finalists. New Haven (Conn.) IMG Academy 2024 five-star Ellis Robinson IV posted Monday morning on his Twitter account that he plans to commit on Feb. 1. He will announce his decision live at IMG Academy and plans to choose between Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, and Miami. The Connecticut native is considered the nation's No. 8 overall prospect, No. 1 cornerback, and No. 3 overall recruit in Florida per 247Sports. The 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback had previously named a top 10 of Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, USC, LSU, and South Carolina.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

2023 WR Demitrius Bell commits to Nebraska

Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock 2023 athlete Demitrius Bell has announced his commitment to Nebraska following an official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. Bell chose the Huskers over Kentucky and Michigan State among others and becomes commit No. 26 for head coach Matt Rhule and his staff in the 2023 cycle. He will play receiver for Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Edge rusher gets offer, sets immediate official visit

Hocking (OH) College edge rusher Jefferson Adam registered 8.5 sacks this past season and that kind of production has caught the eye of several Power Five schools as the late signing period nears. Iowa State and Indiana came through with scholarships after the December dead period and, just today, West Virginia joined the mix.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga tumbles after historic loss

There's a new No. 1 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Houston held the crown for a few weeks, but the Cougars got upset in the closing seconds by Temple and the door was opened for a new top dog. However, voters couldn't look to then-No. 2 Kansas. Bill Self and the Jayhawks got smoked by TCU Saturday. The conversation for No. 1 centered heavily around Alabama and Purdue.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Ranking Oregon State's 2023 Football Games by Difficulty

When the 2023 Pac-12 football schedule was released last week, Oregon State’s calendar for the upcoming season was made complete. Dates and locations were officialized for the Beavers’ twelve contests in what should be the program’s most highly anticipated campaign in two decades. Of course, some games...
CORVALLIS, OR

