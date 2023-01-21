Read full article on original website
USC football: Trojans offer elite 2026 quarterback
USC has officially entered the Julian Lewis sweepstakes
Georgia and USC set to meet with 5-star TE Duce Robinson
HONOLULU — With the recruiting finish line in sight, at least until the Duce Robinson waits out the possibility of hearing his named called during the MLB Draft this summer, the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end has a crucial week ahead of Signing Day next month. Fresh...
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
USC football: Nation's No. 1 recruit discusses state of Trojans' program, USC interest
Lincoln Riley has coached three Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks and that fact is helping him out on the recruiting trail
Alabama Reaches Unique NIL Deal With Sports Marketing Giant
The 15-year agreement will create a hub for NIL activity inside Bryant Denny Stadium.
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders, Buffaloes 'making a late run at' 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
Update: Harbor's father, Azuka, told 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong that his son was at school and not Colorado. Nyckoles Harbor, one of only two uncommitted five-star recruits in the 2023 class, is taking a late visit to Colorado football ahead of his expected decision in February, Buff Stampede noted Monday morning. Harbor — one of this cycle's fastest players, who hails from Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll — indicated Monday on Instagram that he was in Boulder, Colorado, to begin his visit.
Michigan could hire legendary national champion quarterback
The Michigan Wolverines are in need of a new quarterbacks coach after firing position coach and co-offensive Matt Weiss following a report of “computer access crimes” last week. And it looks like Jim Harbaugh could bring in a legendary Michigan quarterback to replace him. According to a report from Josh Henschke of the Maize & Read more... The post Michigan could hire legendary national champion quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Blue-chippers flocking to first big junior day of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado
Deion Sanders was announced as Colorado’s next head coach on Dec. 3 and in a short span, the NFL Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff has quickly assembled the program’s best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sitting at No. 29 in the standings, Sanders and company...
Late Kick: Could Oregon be an elite team in 2023?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate examines Oregon's potential to be an elite team during the 2023 season.
WATCH: Michigan building momentum on the recruiting trail following Junior Day
Michigan football welcomed several top targets to campus over the weekend and The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and Brice Marich recapped some of the happenings following the event. Check out the full video interview embedded above. Stay tuned to The Michigan Insider for much more coverage following this weekend’s...
LB K'Vion Thunderbird to announce commitment on 247Sports
Chicago Kenwood linebacker K'Vion Thunderbird will announce his commitment on Thursday, January 26th at 5:30 p.m. ET during 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show. Thunderbird's finalists are Colorado, Oregon, Purdue, Tennessee and Arizona State. He just took an official visit with the Sun Devils over the weekend. Colorado offered after Deion...
Former Florida OL Ethan White Transferring to USC
Ethan White is Florida's final scholarship transfer out after the NCAA's inaugural transfer portal window.
Georgia football: 5-star Ellis Robinson sets commitment date
One of Georgia's top targets for the 2024 cycle has set his announcement date after naming his finalists. New Haven (Conn.) IMG Academy 2024 five-star Ellis Robinson IV posted Monday morning on his Twitter account that he plans to commit on Feb. 1. He will announce his decision live at IMG Academy and plans to choose between Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, and Miami. The Connecticut native is considered the nation's No. 8 overall prospect, No. 1 cornerback, and No. 3 overall recruit in Florida per 247Sports. The 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback had previously named a top 10 of Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Florida, Penn State, USC, LSU, and South Carolina.
UCLA Football Sends Offer to JUCO Defensive Back Zeke Thomas
Kodi Whitfield made his first offer since joining the staff, targeting a productive community college safety with size.
2023 WR Demitrius Bell commits to Nebraska
Nashville (Tenn.) McGavock 2023 athlete Demitrius Bell has announced his commitment to Nebraska following an official visit to Lincoln this past weekend. Bell chose the Huskers over Kentucky and Michigan State among others and becomes commit No. 26 for head coach Matt Rhule and his staff in the 2023 cycle. He will play receiver for Nebraska.
Edge rusher gets offer, sets immediate official visit
Hocking (OH) College edge rusher Jefferson Adam registered 8.5 sacks this past season and that kind of production has caught the eye of several Power Five schools as the late signing period nears. Iowa State and Indiana came through with scholarships after the December dead period and, just today, West Virginia joined the mix.
College basketball bracketology: Indiana ascends, Arkansas sinks in updated 2023 NCAA Tournament projection
Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology projections for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Indiana earned a substantial bump after putting together a three-game winning streak after a potential rock-bottom loss to Penn State. Arkansas, a potential National Championship contender in November, has fallen off due to injuries and a frustrating offense. The...
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps Houston for No. 1 in AP Top 25, Gonzaga tumbles after historic loss
There's a new No. 1 in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Houston held the crown for a few weeks, but the Cougars got upset in the closing seconds by Temple and the door was opened for a new top dog. However, voters couldn't look to then-No. 2 Kansas. Bill Self and the Jayhawks got smoked by TCU Saturday. The conversation for No. 1 centered heavily around Alabama and Purdue.
Ranking Oregon State's 2023 Football Games by Difficulty
When the 2023 Pac-12 football schedule was released last week, Oregon State’s calendar for the upcoming season was made complete. Dates and locations were officialized for the Beavers’ twelve contests in what should be the program’s most highly anticipated campaign in two decades. Of course, some games...
