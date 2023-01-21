ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

OK! Magazine

Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
WUSA

'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Reveals His Famous Uncle's Reaction to His New Role

Zach Shallcross is just now becoming a household name thanks to his role as the new Bachelor, but the 26-year-old tech exec from California also has one noteworthy relative. Shallcross shared that his uncle is Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton, who played the well-known character, Puddy. He also iconically voiced Kronk in the 2000 animated film The Emperor's New Groove. He also voices a variety of characters on the adult cartoon Family Guy and is the voice of Grandpa Shark on Baby Shark's Big Show!.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, shares final photo with her mom

WASHINGTON — Riley Keough says she's "grateful" to have a photo of some of the final moments she shared with her late mother Lisa Marie Presley. The 33-year-old actress posted a touching photo Tuesday of her and Lisa Marie, just days after her mother's memorial service at Graceland, Elvis Presley's famous estate in Memphis, Tenn.
MEMPHIS, TN
WUSA

Tony Bennett Congratulates Lady Gaga for History-Making Oscar Nomination

Lady Gaga is getting support from one of her iconic friends! On Tuesday, it was announced that the superstar was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Original Song category for her single, "Hold My Hand," from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, and Tony Bennett had to celebrate. "Congratulations to...
WUSA

Captain Lee Rosbach Makes His 'Below Deck' Return in Midseason Teaser

Captain Lee Rosbach is back! In a look ahead at the rest of Below Deck season 10, the beloved captain returns after taking a leave of absence earlier this season due to health issues. "I feel like I'm back where I belong," Captain Lee says in the midseason trailer. "It's...

