Scarlet Nation

Stetson Bennett reminisces, looks ahead

Stetson Bennett never did a lot of reminiscing when he was in the midst of leading Georgia to back-to-back national championships. However, during a Monday Zoom session with reporters announcing him as the winner of the Manning Award, Bennett finally agreed to talk about “the journey.”. “I’ll let you...
Scarlet Nation

Four-star Khani Rooths mulling possible visits to UGA, Ohio State

A Washington, D.C native now playing his high school ball at Florida’s IMG Academy, Khani Rooths is all of 6-foot-7 and is starting to realize his tremendous upside. Rooths already holds a long list of major scholarship offers, but is yet to take a single official visit. That stuff, he says, will come in time. For now, he’s concentrated on improving his perimeter skills and reaching his much talked about ceiling.
