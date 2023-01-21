A Washington, D.C native now playing his high school ball at Florida’s IMG Academy, Khani Rooths is all of 6-foot-7 and is starting to realize his tremendous upside. Rooths already holds a long list of major scholarship offers, but is yet to take a single official visit. That stuff, he says, will come in time. For now, he’s concentrated on improving his perimeter skills and reaching his much talked about ceiling.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO