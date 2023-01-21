Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Police Searching for Nashua, NH Man Last Seen Over a Week Ago
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Nashua, New Hampshire, man who has been missing for over a week. Nashua police said Victor Varela Colindres, 24, of Nashua, was last seen in the late evening hours of Sunday, Jan. 15. He is described as being 5'11" tall, weighing about 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Arrest 12-Year-Old for Possession of Loaded Handgun
A 12-year-old was arrested for possession of a loaded handgun by police responding to a report of a stolen motor vehicle in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Boston police said they received a call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday reporting a stolen motor vehicle on Stratton Street in Dorchester.
nbcboston.com
University of New Hampshire Student Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Crash
A University of New Hampshire student was seriously injured when he was struck by a car driven by another student while attempting to cross the street on Tuesday night. Durham police said they received a call around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on Main Street.
nbcboston.com
5-Car Pileup Slows Traffic on Boston's Sumner Tunnel
Five cars were involved in a crash in a tunnel under Boston Harbor Wednesday, slowing down traffic on Massachusetts Route 1A, police said. One lane of Sumner Tunnel was closed for a time as Massachusetts State Police cleared the crash.
nbcboston.com
3 Men Accused of Stealing $32K Worth of Goods from Wrentham Outlets
Three men from the Washington, D.C., area were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on accusations they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, were indicted on...
nbcboston.com
Animal Rescue League Takes in 70 Cats From Overcrowding Situations
The Animal Rescue League of Boston recently took in nearly 70 cats from two separate recent overcrowding situations in Massachusetts. Early last week, the Animal Rescue League said its field services team assisted a Norfolk County resident in removing 48 cats from their home. The person had inherited the animals from a close relative and was unable to provide proper care for them. Most of the cats are under a year old.
nbcboston.com
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
nbcboston.com
Person Killed by Van Near Acton Cemetery; Driver Calls Police After Fleeing Scene
A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash near a cemetery in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday, police said. The driver, after leaving the scene, contacted the police department. Acton police had initially asked for the public's help finding the driver responsible for the crash on Concord Road near the entrance to Woodlawn Cemetery.
nbcboston.com
Police Officer Taken to Hospital After Being Involved in Crash in Wellesley
A police officer was involved in a crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. The crash, which involved multiple cars, shut down Grove Street between Cottage Street and Benvenue Street before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities on scene said that the police officer should be fine, and was taken to a...
nbcboston.com
MBTA Rider Slashed in Fight Over Taking Up Too Many Seats on Train, Police Say
A fight over an MBTA rider taking up more than one seat sent someone to the hospital from Boston's Back Bay Station with slash wounds Tuesday, transit police said. As the Orange Line train approached the station, two people began to argue over the seat, and their argument turned physical, police said. One of the two took out a knife or box cutter and slashed the victim twice.
nbcboston.com
After Brawl, 4 City Councilors Keep Calling for Police, Metal Detectors in Boston Schools
A fight between a group of middle school girls at Boston Latin Academy took place as city councilors have been debating whether police officers and metal detectors need to be in place in all of Boston's public schools. Four members of the Boston City Council have sent a letter to...
nbcboston.com
Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy
A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
nbcboston.com
WATCH: ‘SNL' Takes Crack at Mass. School With Lights Stuck on for Over a Year
A Massachusetts high school that's been unable to turn off its roughly 7,000 lights found itself as the butt of a joke on "Saturday Night Live" this week. The lights at Minnechaug Regional High School haven't been turned off since Aug. 24, 2021 after lighting system software failed, NBC News reported last week. The issue has cost the public school in Wilbraham, near Springfield, thousands of dollars a month, with the necessary fix delayed because of the pandemic and issues with the supply chain, an administrator said.
nbcboston.com
Here Are the 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists From New England
The restaurant industry’s most prestigious honor, the James Beard Awards, has announced its 2023 semifinalists, including plenty of entries from the Boston area and across New England. Boston itself has five semifinalists, but the honor of the most of any city in New England goes to Portland, which has...
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Names Boston's New Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announced a new Director of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment for the city, as officials work to create a more welcoming community for meetings, events, conventions and festivals. Mayor Wu announced that John Borders IV will serve in the role, which is described as the...
nbcboston.com
Counselors Available to Students After Fight Breaks Out at Boston Latin Academy
Boston Latin Academy is making counselors available for students after a fight broke out involving four girls Monday morning. The four girls were all in middle school, and one of them allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack. The injured student was treated by the school nurse and by...
nbcboston.com
Power Outages, School Closings and Icy Roads: Clean Up Underway After Monday's Storm
Clean up was ongoing for much of New England on Tuesday morning, following the winter storm that brought snow and rain to the region on Monday. Before rain switched to snow, there was flooding in some areas, like the Cole Parkway at the Harbor in Scituate. But even though the snow has stopped, the work isn't quite over yet.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Here Are the Latest Snowfall Predictions for Wednesday's Winter Storm
It’s shaping up to be another nasty evening drive (!) as a strong, compact, water-laden storm charges across New England Wednesday afternoon and night. Cold will be marginal at the onset of the storm, but with such tremendous lift in the atmosphere, we’re seeing a window of 3-4 hours of intense snow squarely landing in mid/late afternoon.
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Plans to Begin Overhaul of City's Planning and Zoning
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave her first ever State of the City address Wednesday night at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, taking the opportunity to reflect on her time so far in office and also outline her administration's vision for Boston's future. Mayor Wu spoke about housing, investing money...
nbcboston.com
Wu: Rent Hike Caps Would Counter “Dire, Destructive” Market
Mayor Michelle Wu sees "no choice but to try" to revive rent control in Boston despite decades of failure by previous supporters of the policy, encouraged in part by her expectation that Gov. Maura Healey will be a more receptive to the idea than former Gov. Charlie Baker. The Wu...
