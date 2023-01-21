The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Horses pulling carriages, as charming and pretty as they are, in urban areas are really just a tourist attraction. According to the Animal Welfare Institute the reality for these horses is : daily exposure to noise and pollution, heavy traffic, hard pavement, long workdays, constant heavy loads, and lack of access to pasture. It's enough to make you rethink taking one of these for a lap around the park.

9 DAYS AGO