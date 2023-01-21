ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WSFA

Animal shelter mistakenly euthanized dog set for rescue

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – An animal control and care center in Arizona is under fire after employees mistakenly euthanized a dog that was set to be rescued. A spokesperson for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control called it an honest mistake that led to the tragic death of a rottweiler.
ARIZONA STATE
animalfair.com

PILOTS AND PAWS – RESCUING DOGS TO NEW HEIGHTS!

Canines may be land-dwelling animals, but that hasn’t stopped a group of devoted pilots from strapping on their seatbelts and taking to the skies! Author and pet-parent Patrick Regan was inspired to write his nonfiction volume, My Dog is My Co-Pilot, after a friend who volunteered his flight services told him about the organization’s mission.
pethelpful.com

Senior Rescue Carriage Horses Finally Get the Care They Deserve at Animal Sanctuary

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Horses pulling carriages, as charming and pretty as they are, in urban areas are really just a tourist attraction. According to the Animal Welfare Institute the reality for these horses is : daily exposure to noise and pollution, heavy traffic, hard pavement, long workdays, constant heavy loads, and lack of access to pasture. It's enough to make you rethink taking one of these for a lap around the park.
natureworldnews.com

Egypt Zoo Calls for Renovation; Raises Animal Welfare Issues

The historic zoo was indeed the region's first and served as a symbol of Egypt's modernity. However, its practices, which experts say date back to the 1950s, and its facilities are in desperate need of an update. Animal welfare refers to how an animal copes with the circumstances in which...
a-z-animals.com

Sable German Shepherd

The gene responsible for their color is also found in wolves. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Sable German Shepherd Pictures. View all of our Sable...
One Green Planet

Petition: Ask Petco and PetSmart to Stop Selling Birds

Petco and PetSmart have stopped selling dogs, cats, rabbits, and large birds for ethical reasons, yet they are continuing to sell smaller captive birds. These intelligent and social creatures are unable to express their natural behaviors and are often kept in a cage their whole lives, released and unable to survive in the wild, or abandoned at overcrowded shelters. On top of that, these stores don’t have the resources to screen or educate buyers. Please sign this petition to call on their CEOs to finally stop selling birds!
DVM 360

New clinical foods launched to support cats and dogs with cancer

Prescription Diet ONC Care aims to help combat inappetence and provide high-quality nutrition for feline and canine oncology patients. A new therapeutic food formulated to provide promote food intake in pets living with cancer was launched this week at the North American Veterinary Community’s 2023 Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) in Orlando, Florida. The Prescription Diet ONC Care foods by Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be available on the market in March, according to a company release.1.
FLORIDA STATE

