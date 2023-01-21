Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania dog needs a family in her ‘final chapter’ of life: Meet Melasa
An 11-year-old mutt from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is in need of a forever home for the "final chapter" of her life. Meet Melasa, a shelter dog twice over.
Tri-County Humane Society Offering $13 Adoption Fees on Adult Dogs This Weekend Only
Tri-County Humane Society is switching the unlucky narrative on Friday the 13th for adult dogs in their care. Friday, January 13th through Sunday, January 15th the organization is offering $13 adoption fees on all their adult dogs. We're hoping Friday the 13th is a VERY lucky day for TCHS dogs....
WSFA
Animal shelter mistakenly euthanized dog set for rescue
PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – An animal control and care center in Arizona is under fire after employees mistakenly euthanized a dog that was set to be rescued. A spokesperson for Maricopa County Animal Care and Control called it an honest mistake that led to the tragic death of a rottweiler.
Woman With 30 Dogs From Dobermans to Chihuahuas Reveals How Visitors React
A woman in Virginia, who has 30 dogs, has shared what reactions she receives from people seeing the pack of dogs for the first time.
animalfair.com
PILOTS AND PAWS – RESCUING DOGS TO NEW HEIGHTS!
Canines may be land-dwelling animals, but that hasn’t stopped a group of devoted pilots from strapping on their seatbelts and taking to the skies! Author and pet-parent Patrick Regan was inspired to write his nonfiction volume, My Dog is My Co-Pilot, after a friend who volunteered his flight services told him about the organization’s mission.
Actress joins fight to eliminate shelter gas chamber euthanasia
A bill was introduced on Capitol Hill aiming to ban the use of gas chambers in animal shelters, drawing support from locals, activists and celebrities alike.
pethelpful.com
Senior Rescue Carriage Horses Finally Get the Care They Deserve at Animal Sanctuary
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Horses pulling carriages, as charming and pretty as they are, in urban areas are really just a tourist attraction. According to the Animal Welfare Institute the reality for these horses is : daily exposure to noise and pollution, heavy traffic, hard pavement, long workdays, constant heavy loads, and lack of access to pasture. It's enough to make you rethink taking one of these for a lap around the park.
natureworldnews.com
Egypt Zoo Calls for Renovation; Raises Animal Welfare Issues
The historic zoo was indeed the region's first and served as a symbol of Egypt's modernity. However, its practices, which experts say date back to the 1950s, and its facilities are in desperate need of an update. Animal welfare refers to how an animal copes with the circumstances in which...
a-z-animals.com
Sable German Shepherd
The gene responsible for their color is also found in wolves. This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Sable German Shepherd Pictures. View all of our Sable...
One Green Planet
Petition: Ask Petco and PetSmart to Stop Selling Birds
Petco and PetSmart have stopped selling dogs, cats, rabbits, and large birds for ethical reasons, yet they are continuing to sell smaller captive birds. These intelligent and social creatures are unable to express their natural behaviors and are often kept in a cage their whole lives, released and unable to survive in the wild, or abandoned at overcrowded shelters. On top of that, these stores don’t have the resources to screen or educate buyers. Please sign this petition to call on their CEOs to finally stop selling birds!
DVM 360
New clinical foods launched to support cats and dogs with cancer
Prescription Diet ONC Care aims to help combat inappetence and provide high-quality nutrition for feline and canine oncology patients. A new therapeutic food formulated to provide promote food intake in pets living with cancer was launched this week at the North American Veterinary Community’s 2023 Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) in Orlando, Florida. The Prescription Diet ONC Care foods by Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be available on the market in March, according to a company release.1.
Bill would remove defense in animal welfare cases
A bill that changes the legal defense for animal rescue is advancing in the Utah State Legislature. House Bill 114 says it is "not a defense
foodsafetynews.com
Animal activist group asks FSIS for more regulation of ‘Custom Exempt’ slaughter
A multi-million dollar Washington D.C.-based nonprofit, the Animal Welfare Institute, has filed the second petition this year seeking a policy change with USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The Animal Welfare Institute petition has been assigned to the FSIS Office of Policy and Program Development for review and assigned...
Comments / 0