Environmental activists demand investigation into whale deaths at the Jersey Shore
At least four humpback whales have washed ashore along the South Jersey coast since July.
Day after baby whale found dead in NC port, entangled right whale seen off the Outer Banks
A day after a weeks-old North Atlantic right whale calf was found dead in a North Carolina port, federal officials said another of the highly endangered marine mammals was found in trouble off the Outer Banks. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Sunday an aerial survey team...
Beached 6,000-pound killer whale dies in first known stranding in southeast US
A 21-foot killer whale weighing up to 6,000 pounds died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, the first stranding of its kind ever recorded in the Southeast US. The adult female orca found itself stranded before dawn on a beach in Palm Coast, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Derek Pence was taking his usual morning walk in the area of Jungle Hut Park when he spotted something large just off the shore. “I saw white on the bottom,” Pence told the station WESH. “I...
Massive Fish Vomits Eight-Legged Octopus on Fishing Boat Deck
Every once in a while, somebody pulls something out of the deep ocean that makes you think it might be outer space down there. A research scientist for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently hauled aboard an 8-legged alien-looking creature. The Miami Herald reports that captain Eric Hesse was fishing off the Gulf of Maine when the fish that he caught regurgitated an extraterrestrial-looking bioluminescent octopus.
The Daily South
Scientists Plead With Florida Boaters To Give Critically Endangered Right Whale And Her Calf Space
Experts are urging boaters to keep their distance from a critically endangered right whale and her calf as they make their way South along Florida’s East coast. The precious family unit was first reported off Crescent Beach back in December. As mom Spindle and baby continue their slow journey towards warmer waters, scientists have issued a desperate plea to boaters: leave them alone.
300-pound flipper from humpback whale found dead in North Carolina to be displayed at park
A flipper from an endangered humpback whale that was found dead on one of North Carolina's barrier islands last month will be displayed at a park in the state.
Baby North Atlantic right whale found dead along NC coast
UPDATE:Day after baby whale found dead in NC port, entangled right whale seen off the Outer Banks A highly endangered North Atlantic right whale calf was found dead over the weekend near Morehead City along the central North Carolina coast. The death is a big blow for a species that is already under severe...
Hundreds Flee Beach as Mass of Bull Sharks Maul Dolphin in Swimming Area
Early Saturday morning (January 21), hundreds flocked to the Shelly and Manly Beaches in northern Sydney for a day of surfing and swimming. Just an hour after sunrise, however, lifeguards urged swimmers to leave the water as a gang of bull sharks brutally mauled a dolphin in the swimming area.
NJ congressman demands investigation into whether offshore wind projects are killing whales
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican from New Jersey, called for an investigation into off-shore wind projects in the Garden State after several dead whales washed ashore over a few weeks.
Wind turbines are not killing the whales | Sheneman
It wasn’t long before a rash of humpback whales tragically washed up on New Jersey shores before folks with varying views of the planet’s environmental issues pointed the blame at offshore wind turbines. Here’s the thing, though, the turbines don’t exist yet. Advocates for the whales...
Coast Guard calls off unsuccessful search for fisherman who was dragged underwater after catching a 'huge' tuna
Mark Knittle went missing on January 15 after police say he was pulled overboard by a massive fish he was trying to catch.
natureworldnews.com
Lost Seal Pup Finally Rescued After Discovered Wandering Over Shops in Norfolk
An unusual sight happened in Norfolk after concerned people discovered a stranded and wandering seal pup around a shop and amusement arcade. As flood warnings and cold weather warnings alerted Brits in the United Kingdom, the weather forecasts said that motorists and residents would expect heavy snow this week. While...
nationalfisherman.com
Coastal congressmen call for halt to wind surveys
Two Republican congressmen whose coastal New Jersey and Maryland districts lie near offshore wind energy sites called for a moratorium on survey work for the projects and further investigation of recent whale strandings. Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Andy Harris represent coastal beachfront resort communities that already...
