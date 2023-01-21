YUMA - Two men in Yuma have been taken to the hospital from being involved in a drive-by incident. Yuma Police got a call from YRMC that the two men had been shot. The incident happened at 4:00 in the morning, around 9th street. Police say two shooters came up to the men and shot them, got into a car, and drove away. No suspects have been identified.

YUMA, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO