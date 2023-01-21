Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants crossing into the U.S. through border wall gaps in Arizona contaminate and destroy crops, farmers sayAmarie M.Yuma, AZ
Illegal immigration surge in this Arizona city could lead to a national lettuce shortageJalyn SmootYuma, AZ
Migrants Crossing into Yuma, Arizona are Accused of Destroying Crops and Threatening the American Food Supplyjustpene50Yuma, AZ
Arizona border crisis: 6.7 M fentanyl pills confiscated by Border Patrol, Yuma hospital left with $20 M in unpaid billsLauren JessopYuma, AZ
Related
Weekend crime spree takes place
Police first responded to a report on 13th Avenue at 4:21 am this past Saturday morning. The post Weekend crime spree takes place appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Two men in Yuma are shot from drive-by incident, shooters still out there
YUMA - Two men in Yuma have been taken to the hospital from being involved in a drive-by incident. Yuma Police got a call from YRMC that the two men had been shot. The incident happened at 4:00 in the morning, around 9th street. Police say two shooters came up to the men and shot them, got into a car, and drove away. No suspects have been identified.
Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to two different attempted homicide calls during the early Saturday morning hours. The post Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run appeared first on KYMA.
YAHOO!
Multiple shootings in Yuma leave 4 seriously injured
Yuma police officers responded to two separate shooting-related incidents that occurred within 20 minutes of one another early Saturday morning. Two adult males sustained serious injuries following the first shooting in Yuma early Saturday morning, police said. Officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to the Yuma Regional Medical Center...
34-year-old woman arrested for Tuesday burglary
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested a woman in connection to a burglary. The post 34-year-old woman arrested for Tuesday burglary appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma hit and run still remains unsolved
Alan Cunningham's family and friends should be with him celebrating his golden birthday. Instead, they're still searching for justice. The post Yuma hit and run still remains unsolved appeared first on KYMA.
Abandoned building raided by Calexico police
Yesterday, Calexico Police officers raided an abandoned house with houseless individuals doing drugs. The post Abandoned building raided by Calexico police appeared first on KYMA.
mybasin.com
ARIZONA WOMAN CAUGHT TRAFFICKING FENTANYL AND HEROIN ON INTERSTATE 5 CHARGED IN FEDERAL COURT
PORTLAND, Ore.—An Arizona woman is facing federal charges after she was caught trafficking approximately 45,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and several additional pounds of bulk heroin on Interstate 5 near Salem, Oregon. Nancy Garcia, 47, of Yuma County, Arizona, has been charged by criminal complaint with possessing with...
Two detained in human smuggling attempt
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital. The post Two detained in human smuggling attempt appeared first on KYMA.
Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital. The post Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital appeared first on KYMA.
One of Yuma twins charged with homicide heading to trial
The Yuma man accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy is one step closer to going to trial. The post One of Yuma twins charged with homicide heading to trial appeared first on KYMA.
Classic car show to be held in Yuma on Sunday
Westwind RV & Golf Resort is inviting the public to events they’re holding this weekend. The post Classic car show to be held in Yuma on Sunday appeared first on KYMA.
Small plane crashed at Calexico airport, no one got hurt
A small plane crashed at the Calexico airport on Friday. Fortunately, no one on board sustained injuries. The post Small plane crashed at Calexico airport, no one got hurt appeared first on KYMA.
Classic car show comes to Yuma, two cars won top prizes
Westwind RV & Golf Resort hosted the weekend-long event dubbed, "Cool January Nights." The post Classic car show comes to Yuma, two cars won top prizes appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Main Library in Yuma host Memory Café, no charge to attend
YUMA - Main Library in Yuma has been encouraging the public to come out and join them for Memory Café. The library wanted to host an event for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other memory loss and their caregivers. The event will be on February 4th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Official's for the event say attendees can enjoy some social time and theme-based activities.
Sunday morning crash results in one life-threatening injury
A crash during the early Sunday morning hours resulted in one life-threatening injuring. The post Sunday morning crash results in one life-threatening injury appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Kid taken to hospital from car crash, police say alcohol might be a factor
YUMA - YCSO have been investigating the accident that left one person hospitalized. Around 2:30 in the morning, deputies got the call that a silver 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee was going south when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a APS pole. A kid in the car...
Trailer fire in Imperial County lights up night sky
A 53 foot trailer catches fire near El Centro on Wednesday night The post Trailer fire in Imperial County lights up night sky appeared first on KYMA.
Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors
Los Algodones has become a popular tourist destination for winter visitors in recent years. The post Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors appeared first on KYMA.
Ultimate Elvis comes to Westwind RV Resort
Professional Elvis impersonator Justin Chandor, endorsed by Graceland, performed as Elvis at West Wind RV Resort on Saturday. The post Ultimate Elvis comes to Westwind RV Resort appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 3