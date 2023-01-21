ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yumadailynews.com

Two men in Yuma are shot from drive-by incident, shooters still out there

YUMA - Two men in Yuma have been taken to the hospital from being involved in a drive-by incident. Yuma Police got a call from YRMC that the two men had been shot. The incident happened at 4:00 in the morning, around 9th street. Police say two shooters came up to the men and shot them, got into a car, and drove away. No suspects have been identified.
YUMA, AZ
YAHOO!

Multiple shootings in Yuma leave 4 seriously injured

Yuma police officers responded to two separate shooting-related incidents that occurred within 20 minutes of one another early Saturday morning. Two adult males sustained serious injuries following the first shooting in Yuma early Saturday morning, police said. Officers from the Yuma Police Department responded to the Yuma Regional Medical Center...
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Main Library in Yuma host Memory Café, no charge to attend

YUMA - Main Library in Yuma has been encouraging the public to come out and join them for Memory Café. The library wanted to host an event for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other memory loss and their caregivers. The event will be on February 4th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Official's for the event say attendees can enjoy some social time and theme-based activities.
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy