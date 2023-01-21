Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
MoCo Natives to Start New Weekly FM Radio Show on February 5th
Montgomery County natives Brandy Louis Simms and George Johnson will start broadcasting their new radio show, ‘Sports Rap’, on Sunday, February 5th on Radio Arlington (WERA 96.7fm). Simms graduated from Newport Prep in Kensington Johnson is a graduate of Walter Johnson HS in Bethesda. Johnson has previously worked at Home Team Sports/Comcast SportsNet, while Simms is the manager former Sports Director at Montgomery Community Media’s “Cable News 21”.
bethesdamagazine.com
Olney/Sandy Spring to be featured in upcoming episode of ‘If You Lived Here’
Olney/Sandy Spring to be featured in upcoming episode of ‘If You Lived Here’. On Jan. 30, WETA’s house-hunting series, If You Lived Here, to spotlight Olney/Sandy Spring. The episode will air at 9 p.m. on WETA PBS and 8 p.m. on WETA Metro. The episode will feature local...
Denyce Graves Foundation to Honor Founder of National Negro Opera Company Ahead of Black History Month
Hidden Voices is the education and advocacy initiative of The Denyce Graves Foundation (DGF). Hidden Voices will tell the stories of diverse classical vocal artists whose stories have been omitted from American History, according to a press release. “Anchored between Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and Black History Month is...
The GIZ GO-GO Musical Showcasing D.C. Culture & History Tickets On Sale Now
DC! WE’RE NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE... DC Black Broadway's “The Giz” is back! Get your tickets here...
alxnow.com
Notes: Longtime Birchmere owner Gary Oelze, 80, dies
⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 47 and low of 35. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 51 and low of 36. Sunrise at 7:21 am and sunset at 5:21 pm. 🚨 You need to know. Gary Oelze, longtime owner of legendary...
Hilltop
A Father, A Friend, A ‘Talented and Beautiful Soul:’ DC Teacher Dead After Police Encounter
An English and Language Arts teacher at Digital Pioneer Academy in southeast Washington, D.C., is dead after an encounter with Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in the Venice neighborhood. On Jan. 3, Keenan Anderson, a father, friend, educator and what some have described as a “talented and beautiful soul”...
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
3 men from Washington, DC indicted for stealing $32,000 in goods from Gucci store in Wrentham
BOSTON — A federal grand jury has indicted three men from the Washington, D.C., area for stealing more than $32,000 in high-end items from the Gucci outlet store in Wrentham, the Department of Justice announced Monday. Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, were...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Maryland?
Stephen Bisciotti is an American businessman and billionaire from Maryland, who is the founder and majority owner of Aerotek, a leading provider of recruiting and staffing services for a variety of industries. He is also known for his philanthropy and his passion for sports, particularly as the owner of the Baltimore Ravens, a professional American football team in the National Football League (NFL).
travelawaits.com
Washington D.C. Museum Opens First Permanent Exhibition For Pop Culture — Where To See Dorothy’s Red Slippers, Muhammad Ali’s Robe, And More
A new Smithsonian exhibit tells the history of the United States through the lens of pop culture. Entertainment Nation opened last month in Washington at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History as a permanent exhibit. It aims to tell the country’s story through artifacts and stories from the...
Family Foundation Gives Its Last, Funds $1M to Save Black Newspaper in Baltimore
A rare and unexpected donation just might have saved a journalist’s dream. Lisa Snowden-McCray, co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Beat, a free newspaper run by Black editors and writers for the city’s Black residents, was offered $1 million from the Lillian Holofcener Charitable Foundation to save the paper, a donation that nearly cleared out the foundation’s bank.
Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery
Several months into his recovery from a mild stroke, D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray recently doubled down on his assertion that Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others have erroneously and unfairly underestimated his cognitive abilities. The post Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery appeared first on The Washington Informer.
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Say It Ain’t Snow
Join the Inner Loop and Joanne Leedom-Ackerman in DC for a reading on Tues., Jan. 24th, at 7 p.m.!. We're back! Join us for our 2023 season opener, Say It Ain't Snow, featuring the incredible novelist Joanne Leedom-Ackerman. Warm up this winter with poetry, nonfiction, and fiction from local writers. We can't wait to see you there!
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major Trade
As trade season kicks into gear in the NBA, teams are looking to move pieces to try and better position themselves for the rest of the season with one team, the Los Angeles Lakers, making a significant move after they had been searching around for trade partners for much of the season and even stretching back into the preseason.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden ‘documents’ under DC Auto Show Corvette
Car enthusiasts attending the Washington Auto Show have come across something unusual and eye catching. Under a red Corvette in the classic car showcase is a two-foot-long document tube labeled, “Joe Biden TOP SECRET.”. A handful of show goers sent Secrets photos of the tube yesterday with laugh emojis...
Fentanyl is killing older, Black D.C. residents
Data: D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Note: Out of deaths investigated by the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Includes fentanyl and fentanyl analogs. Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios VisualsFentanyl was involved in nearly every fatal overdose in D.C. last year through August 31. Why it matters: Black and senior residents have disproportionately been impacted by the opioid epidemic in D.C. The big picture: Fentanyl — a potent synthetic opioid — has flooded the nation's illegal drug market in recent years as it’s cheap to produce, experts tell Axios. Drugs that users may think are heroin, oxycodone or cocaine...
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
Forgotten cemetery forces Maryland church to reckon with its history of slavery
A small church cemetery in Bowie, Maryland, which was hidden from history due to years of neglect, has been revealed, and in the process illuminated a dark part of America's history of slavery. The restoration of the cemetery behind Sacred Heart Chapel has been the result of a major project by volunteers, parishioners and descendants of those buried.In the 1700s, the Jesuits founded a church and a plantation at the site, where they kept enslaved people, including Kevin Porter's ancestors."This is where they lived, this is where they came to commune after pause laboring all day," Porter told CBS News....
popville.com
Philz Coffee Closed in Navy Yard
Thanks to Dani (and everyone else) who sent word about Phil’s closing in Navy Yard: “anyone know why philz navy yard is closed? no signage but locked and no one inside.”. Philz opened here back in 2016. Updates when we learn what becomes of the space.
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
