Some organizations and businesses will be opening later on Monday, January 23rd. The Broome County Library is scheduled to open at 1 p.m. SUNY Broome will open at 11 a.m. Courses that start earlier than 11 a.m. will start in-progress and end at their normal time. Students with questions should contact their professors for further guidance. The Ice Center will remain open unless a state of emergency with a travel ban is issued for the City of Binghamton by Broome County.

BROOME COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO