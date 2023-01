(The Center Square) – The Texas oil and natural gas industry continues to add jobs, helping to fuel Texas’ record-breaking job growth. In December, Texas broke it’s previous all-time record for job growth, as it has for 14 consecutive months.

Similarly, since the COVID-19-related shutdowns in 2020 and a low point in September 2020, job gains in the upstream oil and gas industry have outnumbered months of losses by 24 to 3.