KBI investigate after Kansas man shot, killed by Wellington police officer Saturday night
Two Wellington police officers initially responded to a disturbance call at a home.
KBI: Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting
SUMNER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Sumner County. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, two officers with the Wellington Police Department arrived at the residence of 1111 E 7th St in Wellington regarding a disturbance. Officers...
KWCH.com
Fatal officer-involved shooting in Wellington under KBI investigation
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wellington Saturday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1111 E. 7th St. in Wellington, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a statement. The Wellington Police Department responded to a disturbance reported at...
One killed in Wellington officer-involved shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Wellington officer-involved shooting that killed one Saturday night.
Man shot, woman stabbed after argument breaks out in south Wichita, police say
The incident started out as a dispute over property.
KAKE TV
Sheriff: Kansas hunter dies after dog steps on rifle in backseat of pickup truck
GEUDA SPRINGS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sumner County Sheriff's Office says a man died over the weekend after his dog stepped on a rifle, causing the firearm to discharge. The incident happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of 80th Street, north-northeast of Geuda Springs. The sheriff's office said the man was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup and he had hunting gear and a rifle in the backseat.
KAKE TV
A Wichita teenager is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left a 17-year-old female injured near Harry and Oliver. Just before 2:30, WPD officers were flagged down at Lincoln and Oliver in reference to the shooting. They learned that there was a teenage shooting victim located in the 4900 block of E Harry. She had a gunshot wound to her leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Wichita police employee on paid leave for possible mishandling of sensitive document
The investigation has been turned over to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
KWCH.com
Sheriff’s office responds to widely shared video of deputy shooting dog
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is responding after a widely shared video of a deputy shooting a dog in rural Douglass sparked a lot of questions on social media. The sheriff’s office says the incident happened when a deputy was following up on an...
Man caught by border patrol found guilty in Kan. hotel killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A murder suspect captured by the U.S. Border Patrol and extradited to Kansas. On Jan. 9, a jury found 32-year-0ld Patricio Gomez guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man at a Wichita hotel in 2021, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Wichita man gets 5 years in teen’s death
A Wichita man has been sentenced for the death of a Wichita teenager in 2019.
Surveillance video captures Wichita shooting, WPD asking for help
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A surveillance camera captured a shooting that injured a Wichita man earlier this month, but police have not been able to catch the gunman. The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 7. A man pulled up to a home near Green and Mossman. As he attempted to enter the house, […]
kfdi.com
Arrest made after threat to Wichita school
Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
KAKE TV
'I want to protect others': Disabled Wichita woman raped by bus driver speaks out, gets him convicted
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "I kept having nightmares," said Stephanie Grow. Nearly five years ago, Stephanie was living in one of the worst situations imaginable, and no one knew. "I was feeling kind of confused, and scared. And don't know what to do," she said. Stephanie started going to Alpha...
KWCH.com
Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
Man who killed Wichita woman in 2018 dies in prison
The Kansas Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
kfdi.com
Wellington man injured in Sumner County chase
A Wellington man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a chase in Sumner County on Friday afternoon. Deputies were chasing a pickup around 2:30 Friday afternoon and the pickup hit a deputy’s vehicle, causing it to hit a semi truck on Interstate 135. The 31-year-old driver...
These Wichita lawyers are providing Kansans with a way off the drug registry list
Kansas Legal Services and the Wichita Bar Association are offering potentially free help to people who want to be removed from the state’s drug registry, but to participate you must sign up by Jan. 27, then attend an in-person clinic on Feb. 3. Created in 2007, Kansas’ drug offender...
Homeless trash could take weeks to be picked up, WPD says
According to WPD Policy 503, 72-hours-notice to vacate must be given to those in violation of the city's no camping ordinance. After 72 hours have passed, the city can then start the clean-up process of picking up trash at homeless/abandoned camp sites.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
