Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

Fort Worth police arrest suspect in deadly Whataburger shooting that killed teen boy

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting that left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl critically injured last week.The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday at the Whataburger located on the corner of West Berry Street and McCart Avenue.Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where the boy died and the girl remains in critical condition. Their identities have not been released, but police confirm they attended Paschal High School.On Saturday, Fort Worth police arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, who they believe knew the victims from school.Reed is currently in custody at the Tarrant County Corrections Center where he faces one aggravated assault charge and one murder charge. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said the incident started as a verbal altercation, but then turned into a physical altercation that tragically led to a shooting. The Fort Worth Police Department says Reed is one of two people arrested in connection to the shooting, and that they're searching for a third person at this time.Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the department at 817-392-4330.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Officer shoots suspect who was threatening sister with gun, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after they said an officer shot an armed suspect who was involved in a domestic disturbance Saturday afternoon. Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said this incident began just before 12:30 p.m., when a call came into police from a woman who said her brother was threatening her with a gun at a home on Odessa Avenue.
FORT WORTH, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police Say Deadly Car Crash Tied to Intersection Take Over

Fort Worth Police believe a fatal car crash that killed two people and injured two others was tied to an intersection takeover, where cars blocked the road and were speeding and drifting. Sunday night just around 11:07 p.m., Fort Worth Police said officers were called to University Drive near West...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street

While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fatal Shooting in South Dallas

After a shooting on Tuesday night in South Dallas left one dead and one injured, police have launched an investigation. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on January 17, according to the Dallas Police Department. The site of the incident is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
DALLAS, TX

