FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
Related
256today.com
Find Your New Career at Huntsville Hospital
Launch your career with Huntsville Hospital Health System, the highest ranked North Alabama health system as one of the nation’s best employers by Forbes. For its America’s Best Employers by State 2022 rankings, Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to survey 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. The surveys were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to freely share their opinions.
256today.com
Huntsville Hospital leads state for online job ads
MONTGOMERY — With the high demand for health care professionals, it’s no surprise that two healthcare systems lead the state in online job ads. According to the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information Division, the Huntsville Hospital System had 1,408 online ads in December; the UAB Health System had the second-most with 1,200.
256today.com
Cyber Huntsville board adds six members
HUNTSVILLE – One of Mayor Tommy Battle’s most challenging initiatives, Cyber Huntsville, has approved its 2023 board of directors with six more members added. Cyber Huntsville grew out of Battle’s 2010 cyber initiative made up of industry, government, and academic institutions whose collective technical expertise and leadership help solve local, regional, and national cyber challenges.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle Educator Hall of Fame to induct six
The Hartselle Educator Hall of Fame (HEHOF) has announced its selections for the Class of 2023. The Educator Hall of Fame was established to honor individuals who have made a significant contribution to the education of students who have attended Hartselle schools. The inductees are Elaine Balch, Warner Byars, Dr. Nancy Horton, Jan and Hollis James and Sheila Reeves.
256today.com
Army STEM apprenticeships open at UAH
HUNTSVILLE – The Army Educational Outreach Program at the University of Alabama in Huntsville has announced the opening of 2023 applications for STEM apprenticeships and. This program directly benefits the mission of the U.S. Department of Defense without a requirement for military service. The deadline to apply is March 5.
Kling: Huntsville can become new home for Saturn 1B
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The iconic Saturn 1B rocket that greets travelers at the Alabama Welcome Center in Elkmont is set to be removed. While all decisions regarding the future of the rocket are up to the Alabama Tourism Department, Huntsville City Councilmember Bill Kling said he’d welcome the vessel in the Rocket City.
WAFF
Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair. Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.
What’s happening at development in south Huntsville near Walmart?
If you’ve wondered what’s coming to south Huntsville where site prep work has been ongoing for months, here’s the answer:. It’s a development called Memorial Village by 1805 Development – invoking the year of Huntsville’s founder John Hunt arriving in what became the city – and it will be made up of rental homes, according to developer Luke Allen. The development is on the west side of Memorial Parkway near Hobbs Road amid one of the city’s busiest areas with fast-food restaurants and a Walmart stationed just outside Redstone Arsenal.
Non-profit hosts grocery giveaway in Decatur
One non-profit whose mission is bringing fresh groceries to those in need served the Decatur community Saturday morning.
Huntsville Football Club gives update on Joe Davis Stadium construction
Soccer is the newest sport to find a home in Huntsville, and the Huntsville City Football Club is working to setting up shop at Joe Davis Stadium.
WHNT-TV
Redstone Arsenal sees Archeological Excavation
An excavation for planned construction on Redstone Arsenal has begun unveiling history and turned into an archeological dig. An excavation for planned construction on Redstone Arsenal has begun unveiling history and turned into an archeological dig. Huntsville area nonprofits work together to help …. One of the goals of the...
WAAY-TV
Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets
The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville’s building department to host contractor meeting Jan. 30
Community members and industry professionals are invited to an upcoming contractor’s meeting hosted by the Town of Huntsville’s Building Department on January 30, 2023, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Algonquin Theatre. Town representatives will discuss the 2023 Building Code updates, an overview of the Community...
WAAY-TV
Boeing hosts ribbon-cutting for expanded Huntsville facility
Government and business leaders were on hand Monday in Madison County for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of a 9,000-square-foot expansion of the Huntsville Electronics Center of Excellence. The center produces essential hardware that connects the smallest components in some of the largest Boeing Defense, Space & Security...
‘I’m wealthy in life’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Students at Sacred Heart School on Friday celebrated their 100th day of school by dressing up as 100-year-olds, and the second-grade class was in for a special treat. Cullman’s most treasured centenarian, Roy Drinkard, visited the eager students and shared stories from his life, from the time he was born in 1920 until today. At 102, Drinkard is sharp as a tack and considers every day a blessing. Asked if he had ever been bullied as a youngster, Drinkard answered honestly and told of a time when he intended to bully another young boy. “One time I was going to...
256today.com
Crestwood appoints Eiland chief nursing officer
HUNTSVILLE – Crestwood Medical Center recently appointed interim Chief Nursing Officer Lance Eiland as its permanent CNO. Eiland received his nursing degree from Bevill State Community College and master’s in organizational leadership and nursing management from the University of Arkansas Grantham in 2019. Prior to joining Crestwood, Eiland...
WAAY-TV
Documents: Suspect admits robbing multiple Madison County banks
Newly filed court records show a man arrested for robbing multiple Regions Bank locations in Madison County admits to the crimes. The admission was included in records seeking to revoke Lawrence Jones' probation. The records show during his Tuesday arrest that Jones admitted to the Madison Police Department that he...
Alabama father’s lawsuit seeking removal of school superintendent over COVID policy dismissed
A lawsuit that sought to remove the new Hartselle superintendent was thrown out by a Morgan County judge who said fears about the superintendent’s future actions were speculative and that there was no evidence the school board violated the Open Meetings Act. Brian Clayton, 52, was selected as superintendent...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Huntsville, Alabama
Places to visit in Huntsville, AL. Huntsville, Alabama, is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County. The city is the most populous in the state. Here are some things to do while visiting Huntsville. Huntsville offers visitors an array...
WAFF
Renovations, upgrades coming to Toyota Field in Madison
"I'm a servant of these young men and women and the coaches and the district." A taste of Hollywood: Chester Rogers brings “BMF” premiere to Huntsville. The new drama series on Starz is a show created by Randy Huggins and produced by 50 Cent. Huntsville City FC names...
