Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Register Your Kids in Athen's Park and Rec Sports LeaguesJameson StewardAthens, AL
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville HospitalZack LoveTanner, AL
256today.com
Cyber Huntsville board adds six members
HUNTSVILLE – One of Mayor Tommy Battle’s most challenging initiatives, Cyber Huntsville, has approved its 2023 board of directors with six more members added. Cyber Huntsville grew out of Battle’s 2010 cyber initiative made up of industry, government, and academic institutions whose collective technical expertise and leadership help solve local, regional, and national cyber challenges.
WAAY-TV
Alabama hospitals seeing fewer hospitalizations due to Covid-19
One year ago, Huntsville Hospital reported a total of 451 patients with Covid-19 across their entire system, with 254 of them in Madison County. On Monday, the hospital reported a total of 81 patients with Covid-19 across their system, with 52 of them in Madison County. The 82% decrease in...
ems1.com
Ala. ambulance service faces possible fine for failure to meet response time requirement
DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur-Morgan Hospital Ambulance Service failed to meet the city's required response times in the police jurisdiction during the final quarter of 2022, according to preliminary data, a potential ordinance violation that could subject it to a fine and other penalties. An official determination of its...
Governor Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward in fatal Lawrence County shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
Huntsville area nonprofits work together to help people with disabilities gain employment
One of the goals of the United Way of Madison County, and its partner agencies, is to help people with disabilities find their abilities and use them in meaningful work.
256today.com
UAH wins $2.8M grant for teachers of English Learners
HUNTSVILLE – The University of Alabama in Huntsville has received a $2.8 million grant to help teach English to children in three local school districts. Dr. Andrea Word-Allbritton, a clinical assistant professor in UAH’s College of Education, was awarded the five-year National Professional Development grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition. The timely funding will help meet the rapid growth of English Learners (ELs) in the state – a student population that has nearly doubled since 2015.
WAFF
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
WHNT-TV
Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B Rocket
News 19's Kayla Smith and Aaron Ayers took a trip to Ardmore to visit the iconic landmark which greets you as you drive into Alabama on I-65 and ask Ardmore residents how they felt about the pending removal of the rocket. Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B …. News...
WAAY-TV
Boeing hosts ribbon-cutting for expanded Huntsville facility
Government and business leaders were on hand Monday in Madison County for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of a 9,000-square-foot expansion of the Huntsville Electronics Center of Excellence. The center produces essential hardware that connects the smallest components in some of the largest Boeing Defense, Space & Security...
themadisonrecord.com
Delta Sigma Theta plans exciting evening with ROUGE – A Go Red Event
HUNTSVILLE – A night for fashion, friends and fundraising will fill the evening at “ROUGE – A Go Red Event,” sponsored by the Central North Alabama Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. The event will focus on and celebrate women’s heart health. “Cardiovascular disease...
southerntorch.com
Dekalb Animal Hospital
FORT PAYNE, ALA -- For more than 40 years Dekalb Animal Hospital has served the community under the guidance of Dr. Joe McNew. Since August, Dr. Jessica Jones is now the sole owner after practicing at Dekalb Animal Hospital since March of 2016. Dekalb Animal Hospital is a fully staffed three-doctor practice, with Dr. Jones’ associates Dr. Linda Galbraith and Dr. Taylor Ogle now joining her.
WHNT-TV
One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway in Decatur
OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each mobile pantry giveaway to move towards its goal of wiping out hunger. On Saturday, they partnered with Impact Church to serve those in need in Decatur. One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway …. OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each...
WHNT-TV
themadisonrecord.com
Former doctor from Madison sued for overdose death
A cancer doctor from Madison whose license was revoked last year is now a defendant in a lawsuit alleging he prescribed narcotics for a young woman to push her into a sexual relationship, and the resulting addiction led to her death. Sammy Fuad Becdach, 56, who was practicing oncology and...
WAAY-TV
Multiple units responding to Huntsville structure fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue has four units on the scene of a structure fire at 117 Sandy Hollow Drive. Please avoid this area. Use caution if you cannot. Stick with WAAY for updates.
One in custody after one cut, one struck in Huntsville incident
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person is in custody after an incident on Holiday Drive that sent two to the hospital.
WAFF
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
WAFF
Teenager injured in shooting incident at Madison apartment complex
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight shooting injury at a Madison apartment. According to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call late Sunday evening at the FarmHaus Apartments. Investigators found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand at the scene.
256today.com
Athens State appoints Wehlburg interim president
ATHENS – Dr. Catherine Wehlburg has been named interim president of Athens State University, the Board of Trustees announced. Wehlburg was provost and vice president for academic affairs and was named acting president when Dr. Philip Way resigned Dec. 31. With her appointment, Wehlburg will take a more active...
‘I’m wealthy in life’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Students at Sacred Heart School on Friday celebrated their 100th day of school by dressing up as 100-year-olds, and the second-grade class was in for a special treat. Cullman’s most treasured centenarian, Roy Drinkard, visited the eager students and shared stories from his life, from the time he was born in 1920 until today. At 102, Drinkard is sharp as a tack and considers every day a blessing. Asked if he had ever been bullied as a youngster, Drinkard answered honestly and told of a time when he intended to bully another young boy. “One time I was going to...
