Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lucky Joe Coffee has announced their plan to close the College Road location at the end of January. According to an Instagram post, the closure comes after over seven years at the location near Peachtree Ave. The shop attributes the closure to rising rent prices.
WilmingtonBiz
Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix
A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
WRAL
'Sweet and Spicy' edition of the Tar Heel Traveler announced
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Tar Heel Traveler's latest special has been announced. Join Scott Mason as he takes you through through all the foods made here in the state in the "Sweet and Spicy" edition of the Tar Heel Traveler. Unique foods, many of which are sold nationwide, featuring...
WECT
Woman searches for answers after cow is shot and killed in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Kimberly Quattlebaum was at her home in Whiteville Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. when she got a call that her cow, Seven, had gotten loose from his enclosure on Tom Sessions Road. Quattlebaum says she found Seven just yards down the road from the...
WECT
Wilmington Police searching for woman missing since early December
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for a woman that was last seen in early December. Jennifer Lynn Bougie, 44, was last seen around noon on December 5, 2022. She was near the 4700 block of New Centre Drive in Wilmington. Bougie has green eyes and brown hair....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for alleged armed robbery of Leland Family Dollar
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Family Dollar on Sunday. 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon of the Leland store. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery took place around 1:00...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WMBF
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
WECT
Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former sergeant files lawsuit, claims he was terminated from Columbus County Sheriff’s Office over race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former sergeant is suing the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, former Sheriff Jody Greene, and current Sheriff Bill Rogers. Melvin Campbell is claiming Jody Greene fired him in January 2019 because of his race. According to the lawsuit filed in federal court, shortly...
bladenonline.com
Road Closings In Bladen County
CAMPBELL ROAD (State Road 1142) The road is closed at Mile Point .5 for crossline replacement.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a traffic collision in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police avoid people to avoid the area and find an alternate route while...
WECT
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
WECT
Loved ones gather to honor, remember KC Johnson
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday was an emotional night across Wilmington as family, friends, LGBTQ allies, and other community members gathered to honor and remember the life of KC Johnson. “She was a very beautiful person inside and out,” Veronica Walters said. Walters knew KC Johnson through a support...
WECT
Navassa, Leland fire departments quickly extinguish car engulfed in flames
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - A car fire shut down part of Cedar Hill Road and I-140 near Navassa Saturday afternoon. Crews responded and found the car fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. Both Navassa and Leland fire departments responded to the call. A...
Bladenboro resident wanted following Social Services visit
BLADENBORO — Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested on Wednesday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office w
WMBF
Road closed, crews investigating after train derails outside Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple train cars were turned over after a derailment Saturday outside Loris. WMBF News Reporter Natasha Laguerre was at the scene off Highway 701 near Clio Road, where an investigation is ongoing. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol are also assisting with traffic control. LCpl....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn police officer rescues man from house fire
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) —A police officer rescued a man from a large house fire on Saturday, January 21. The brother of the man whose life was saved is speaking out about the heroic act. Fire crews and Chadbourn police responded to a fire in the 100 block of South...
