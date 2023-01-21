Read full article on original website
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city
WARNING: Razor blades found in North Carolina gas pump handles, police say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Police officers in western North Carolina are warning people after razor blades were found in gas pump handles in multiple locations, the Forest City Police Department reported. The Department of Agriculture found the first razors at three businesses during a routine inspection, which prompted a...
Deputies looking for runaway NC teen believed to be with mother
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a runaway teen who might be with her mother. 17-year-old Gracie Mull is described as five foot four and weighs around 100 pounds. She is known to change her hair color and style and it was last known to be blonde with black roots.
Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
‘I just want some help:’ The struggle to find affordable housing in the Charlotte region
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - “I can’t find nowhere to live that I can afford,” said Shawn Ragin. Sharing the harsh reality of homelessness in the community. Ragin is bravely sharing his story that he is more than a stigma of people living out of their car or on the street.
North Carolina Police Warn Drivers Of Razor Blades At Gas Stations
Officers are urging caution as the gas pump.
Mooresville man arriving at work held up in stolen vehicle attempt: PD
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man in Mooresville arrived at work only to be found by two suspects who attempted to steal his vehicle, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Super Sport Drive in Mooresville. A victim said that when they arrived […]
1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
Gaston County man hits big with lottery ticket purchase in Newton
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gaston County man is taking home a big payday after testing his luck on a scratch-off this weekend, North Carolina Lottery officials announced Monday. Dallas resident Paul Cobler Jr., 51, bought the $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition scratch-off ticket Saturday at a Walmart on Northwest Blvd. in […]
N.C. man's detailing business premiering on History Channel
MORGANTON, N.C. — A Burke County detailing business, Visual Perfection, is being featured on the History Channel's "Dirty Old Cars." Morganton business owner Jamie Buchanan made his History Channel debut this week on the new series, "Dirty Old Cars" Buchanan owns Visual Perfections in Burke County. He started washing...
Wanted: Suspect stole bus from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a bus was stolen from a church in Burke County, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies said they are investigating the theft of the white 1993 International bus from the Liberty Baptist Church on Cape Hickory Road in eastern Burke […]
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
Burke County staff seeking help to rehabilitate neglected animals
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) -Burke County Animal Services is asking for donations and volunteers to help after the organization took in nearly 90 animals that were involved in a neglect and cruelty case. Kaitlin Settlemyre, the director of Burke County Animal Services, said the former owner of the animals, 54-year-old Julie...
2023 NC/SC Beach Guide! Family Friendly Beaches Near Charlotte
With more than 3,000 miles of tidal coastline between both North and South Carolina, there's no wonder that our beaches attract visitors from all over the country. But which beaches are best for families? That's an age-old question and we hope that you agree!. North Carolina. Carolina Beach is a...
Man accused of breaking into home, sleeping in a truck in McDowell Co.
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said that a man has been charged after they found him asleep in the back of a truck.
Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
Large quantity of meth found during traffic stop in NC, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after a large quantity of meth was seized during a traffic stop overnight. The Sheriff’s Office said just after 2 a.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Hollis Road near Jack Moore...
This Abandoned NC Christian-themed Park Was One of the Biggest Parks in USA
Heritage USA was a Christian-themed park that was opened in 1978 and closed in 1989. Heritage USA was located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and was founded by Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker.
Operation Warmth collecting cold weather items for Salvation Army in Cherokee Co.
The Salvation Army of Cherokee County is asking the public to donate blankets, hats, mittens, scarves, coats and other cold-weather items for those in need in the community.
