santivachronicle.com
Sanibel-Captiva Chamber Celebrates Bell Tower Pop-Up Openings
Two Sanibel-based retailers celebrated their temporary relocation and openings at Bell Tower in Fort Myers with a Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20. Adventures in Paradise (AIP) Outfitters and Bubbly Latitude jointly cheered the Sanibel Island presence that has sustained several island businesses unable to open at their original locations.
santivachronicle.com
Sanibel-Captiva Chamber Celebrates Farmer’s Market Reopening, 15 years
The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Sanibel Farmers Market back to the island scene on Sunday, Jan. 22, with a ribbon-cutting, confetti cannon, and ceremonial ringing of the cowbell. The occasion also celebrated 15 years the market has been running on Sanibel – previously at city hall, now temporarily moved to the parking lot at Jerry’s Foods.
NBC 2
Captiva’s Bubble Room bringing their cakes to Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Bubble Room will be offering four of its delicious cakes this weekend after the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has opened its doors to the Captiva restaurant in need of a temporary home. The Bubble Room, located on Captiva Drive, was severely damaged from Hurricane...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Luxury Coastal Residence with Big Wide Water Views Asks $3.35 Million in Marco Island, Florida
1964 San Marco Road Home in Marco Island, Florida for Sale. 1964 San Marco Road, Marco Island, Florida is a stunning brand-new custom-built luxury coastal-contemporary residence tastefully decorated with high quality furnishings, ultra-custom features with high-end finishes and upgrades. This Home in Marco Island offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1964 San Marco Road, please contact Larry Caruso (Phone: 239-260-3330) & David Strong (Phone: 239-404-3280) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
Exceptionally Renovated Home in Naples, Florida with Sweeping Vistas Across Naples Bay is Asking for $14 Million
1947 8th Street South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 1947 8th Street South, Naples, Florida is spectacular residence on a unique location in the heart of Downtown capturing unparalleled views down Naples Bay towards Gordons Pass. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1947 8th Street South, please contact Taylor Wilson Canada (Phone: 239-289-0660) & Andrew Arreola, LLC (Phone: 239-821-3560) at Gulf Coast International Properties for full support and perfect service.
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Estate Home Located in the One of North Naples, Florida most Desired Locations Vineyards is Asking $4 Million
408 Terracina Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 408 Terracina Way, Naples, Florida, is located in the Vineyards, one of North Naples most desired locations and a RARE find in this market. This beautiful estate home has the best golf course views from the oversized pavered pool deck and fantasic outdoor kitchen with so much space for entertaining. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 408 Terracina Way, please contact Brenda Kae Atkinson (Phone: 269-655-7271) at Premiere Plus Realty Co. for full support and perfect service.
What’s this giant blob that washed up on Fort Myers Beach?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A giant blob of sea life washed up on Fort Myers Beach this past weekend, leaving people that walked by wondering what it was. The colorful mass was about the size of a volleyball, if not a tad bigger, according to one woman who snapped a picture of it near Bowditch Point Park.
WINKNEWS.com
The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples
The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
WINKNEWS.com
Frequently forgotten Fort Myers Beach area still devastated by Ian
Recovery efforts continue at Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But some of the hardest-hit areas might be out of the line of sight. The North side of the island, if you make a right at the base of the bridge instead of a left, is still living in a world of both progress and pain.
speedonthewater.com
Naples Fun Run A ‘Comeback’ Event For Fort Myers Offshore
No matter how much money and effort you throw at it, recovering from a natural disaster such as Hurricane Ian, which pummeled Southwest Florida in late September 2022, takes time. Less than a month ago, there was still too much floating debris and too many submerged hazards in the water for Fort Myers Offshore to start from the Sanibel Island Causeway—per the nonprofit scholarship fundraising powerboat club’s longstanding tradition—for its Holiday Fun Run. Though 25 club members and their passengers did come by boat to the New Year’s Eve happening, the majority arrived from various departure points. And most came to the lunch venue by car.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $3.5 Million, This Magnificent Estate in Fort Myers, Florida Boasts Ultra High End Finishes from Top to Bottom
13335 Whispering Oaks Drive Home in Fort Myers, Florida for Sale. 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, Fort Myers, Florida is a custom built home by Royal Corinthian Homes in the highly sought-after luxury golf community Verandah with oversized tile throughout, custom cabinets including paneled refrigerator, thermidor appliance package, quartz kitchen countertops, interior mezzanine balcony, dual master suites. This Home in Fort Myers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, please contact Nick Bejelis (Phone: 239-470-5855) at Starlink Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
Marconews.com
Seeking higher ground: Many of Marco’s burrowing creatures fared well through Ian
A large gopher tortoise emerged from its burrow and blinked its small, dark eyes as it slowly ambled up a sandy slope. Nearby a burrowing owl with its huge round yellow eyes alertly turned its head back and forth surveying its surroundings. When you think of Marco Island you might...
WINKNEWS.com
Bruno’s of Brooklyn proposing food truck park in Lee County
Bruno’s of Brooklyn has drawn up plans for a food truck park in Fort Myers, but they still need approval from the city. WINK News spoke exclusively with the owners about the plans and the impact the food truck park would have on the community. Calcedonio Bruno and his...
macaronikid.com
Cars on Fifth - Naples
The 19th annual Cars on 5th Concours will be held on the 4th of February, 2023 on beautiful 5th Avenue South in Naples and is organized by the Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America. As the largest annual one-day event in Naples, Cars on 5th Concours will feature more than 650 cars including more than 150 Ferraris and other exotic, vintage muscle cars and more this year.
Crews making progress on putting shrimp boats back in water near Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian pushed dozens of shrimp boats on land from the Matanzas Pass near Fort Myers Beach, crews contracted by the state are making progress on putting the boats back in the water. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Contractors aim to move pile of shrimp boats...
Transmission line update for residents of Cape Coral
The city of Cape Coral wants to warn motorists of delays and occasional lane closures along South East on 47th and Terrace through mid-Febuary.
santivachronicle.com
South Seas Headed For World-Class, Multi-Generational Resort
Hurricane Ian reinforced goals Timbers Resorts already had set to bring South Seas Island Resort to four- or five-star standards with a focus on the environment and a sense of place, CEO Greg Spencer told a full house at the Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort in Fort Myers for the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce business lunch on Jan. 18. The storm hit exactly 364 days after the global resort management firm purchased South Seas.
Florida Congressman Greg Steube recovering after fall from ladder
Florida Congressman Greg Steube provided an update on Twitter Monday evening regarding his road to recovery from serious injuries suffered during a January 18 tree-cutting accident. Congressman Steube is recovering from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in his neck. He will be under care in...
Marco Island continues to work on restoring power after Hurricane Ian
City staff members will be meeting with LCEC to determine if there are options for temporary lighting as the city is still working to restore power after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Emergency berm proposed for Collier County beaches
Hurricane Ian produced extreme waves and a storm surge that eroded beaches and dunes. That meant a lot of sand loss, leaving beachfront structures vulnerable. The beaches are one of the most important things in Collier County, so maintaining them is a top priority. On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners are set to vote on how they will handle the problem.
