Sanibel, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

santivachronicle.com

Sanibel-Captiva Chamber Celebrates Bell Tower Pop-Up Openings

Two Sanibel-based retailers celebrated their temporary relocation and openings at Bell Tower in Fort Myers with a Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on Friday, Jan. 20. Adventures in Paradise (AIP) Outfitters and Bubbly Latitude jointly cheered the Sanibel Island presence that has sustained several island businesses unable to open at their original locations.
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel-Captiva Chamber Celebrates Farmer’s Market Reopening, 15 years

The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Sanibel Farmers Market back to the island scene on Sunday, Jan. 22, with a ribbon-cutting, confetti cannon, and ceremonial ringing of the cowbell. The occasion also celebrated 15 years the market has been running on Sanibel – previously at city hall, now temporarily moved to the parking lot at Jerry’s Foods.
SANIBEL, FL
NBC 2

Captiva’s Bubble Room bringing their cakes to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Bubble Room will be offering four of its delicious cakes this weekend after the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has opened its doors to the Captiva restaurant in need of a temporary home. The Bubble Room, located on Captiva Drive, was severely damaged from Hurricane...
FORT MYERS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Stunning Luxury Coastal Residence with Big Wide Water Views Asks $3.35 Million in Marco Island, Florida

1964 San Marco Road Home in Marco Island, Florida for Sale. 1964 San Marco Road, Marco Island, Florida is a stunning brand-new custom-built luxury coastal-contemporary residence tastefully decorated with high quality furnishings, ultra-custom features with high-end finishes and upgrades. This Home in Marco Island offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1964 San Marco Road, please contact Larry Caruso (Phone: 239-260-3330) & David Strong (Phone: 239-404-3280) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
luxury-houses.net

Exceptionally Renovated Home in Naples, Florida with Sweeping Vistas Across Naples Bay is Asking for $14 Million

1947 8th Street South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 1947 8th Street South, Naples, Florida is spectacular residence on a unique location in the heart of Downtown capturing unparalleled views down Naples Bay towards Gordons Pass. This Home in Naples offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1947 8th Street South, please contact Taylor Wilson Canada (Phone: 239-289-0660) & Andrew Arreola, LLC (Phone: 239-821-3560) at Gulf Coast International Properties for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Beautiful Estate Home Located in the One of North Naples, Florida most Desired Locations Vineyards is Asking $4 Million

408 Terracina Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 408 Terracina Way, Naples, Florida, is located in the Vineyards, one of North Naples most desired locations and a RARE find in this market. This beautiful estate home has the best golf course views from the oversized pavered pool deck and fantasic outdoor kitchen with so much space for entertaining. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 408 Terracina Way, please contact Brenda Kae Atkinson (Phone: 269-655-7271) at Premiere Plus Realty Co. for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples

The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
NAPLES, FL
speedonthewater.com

Naples Fun Run A ‘Comeback’ Event For Fort Myers Offshore

No matter how much money and effort you throw at it, recovering from a natural disaster such as Hurricane Ian, which pummeled Southwest Florida in late September 2022, takes time. Less than a month ago, there was still too much floating debris and too many submerged hazards in the water for Fort Myers Offshore to start from the Sanibel Island Causeway—per the nonprofit scholarship fundraising powerboat club’s longstanding tradition—for its Holiday Fun Run. Though 25 club members and their passengers did come by boat to the New Year’s Eve happening, the majority arrived from various departure points. And most came to the lunch venue by car.
FORT MYERS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $3.5 Million, This Magnificent Estate in Fort Myers, Florida Boasts Ultra High End Finishes from Top to Bottom

13335 Whispering Oaks Drive Home in Fort Myers, Florida for Sale. 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, Fort Myers, Florida is a custom built home by Royal Corinthian Homes in the highly sought-after luxury golf community Verandah with oversized tile throughout, custom cabinets including paneled refrigerator, thermidor appliance package, quartz kitchen countertops, interior mezzanine balcony, dual master suites. This Home in Fort Myers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, please contact Nick Bejelis (Phone: 239-470-5855) at Starlink Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bruno’s of Brooklyn proposing food truck park in Lee County

Bruno’s of Brooklyn has drawn up plans for a food truck park in Fort Myers, but they still need approval from the city. WINK News spoke exclusively with the owners about the plans and the impact the food truck park would have on the community. Calcedonio Bruno and his...
FORT MYERS, FL
macaronikid.com

Cars on Fifth - Naples

The 19th annual Cars on 5th Concours will be held on the 4th of February, 2023 on beautiful 5th Avenue South in Naples and is organized by the Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America. As the largest annual one-day event in Naples, Cars on 5th Concours will feature more than 650 cars including more than 150 Ferraris and other exotic, vintage muscle cars and more this year.
NAPLES, FL
santivachronicle.com

South Seas Headed For World-Class, Multi-Generational Resort

Hurricane Ian reinforced goals Timbers Resorts already had set to bring South Seas Island Resort to four- or five-star standards with a focus on the environment and a sense of place, CEO Greg Spencer told a full house at the Marriott Sanibel Harbour Resort in Fort Myers for the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce business lunch on Jan. 18. The storm hit exactly 364 days after the global resort management firm purchased South Seas.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Emergency berm proposed for Collier County beaches

Hurricane Ian produced extreme waves and a storm surge that eroded beaches and dunes. That meant a lot of sand loss, leaving beachfront structures vulnerable. The beaches are one of the most important things in Collier County, so maintaining them is a top priority. On Tuesday, Collier County Commissioners are set to vote on how they will handle the problem.

Community Policy