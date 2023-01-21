Read full article on original website
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
njspotlightnews.org
Parents voice concerns over Newark superintendent’s contract renewal
The renewal of Newark school superintendent Roger León’s contract has led parents and education advocates to criticize the process for a lack of transparency. The automatic renewal happened in May because of language written into the contract in 2019, and approved at an August board meeting that added two years to Leon’s original 5-year contract. NJ Spotlight News reached out to the school district for comment but hasn’t heard back.
American Dream rewards NJ students for scholastic excellence
In its ongoing commitment to the community, American Dream is doing something to reward students for doing well in school. And it has reached out to a school whose students have unlimited potential, but limited resources. The school has as its mission, the determination for all of its students to excel in, and graduate from, the top colleges and universities in the nation, against many odds.
After quiet renewal of Newark superintendent’s contract, parents urged to attend board meetings
Local and national organizations are urging Newark families to attend upcoming board of education meetings starting Saturday, following word that the contract for the superintendent of the state’s largest school district was renewed automatically last Spring without being advertised ahead of time or announced afterward. “We are urgently looking...
Montclair High School senior Serena Lee selected for Senate Youth Program
Montclair High School senior Serena Lee is one of two New Jersey students selected to represent the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program. Lee is the first student from Montclair High School to ever be selected for the program, she said. Lee was nominated for the...
Essex County Tournament second preliminary round boys basketball recaps for Jan. 23
Terrell Wifong scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds to help 21st-seeded West Orange down 28th-seeded Barringer, 48-36, in the second preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in West Orange. West Orange (9-6) next travels to 12th-seeded Science Park on Thursday. Ronald Christophe added eight points and another...
Girls swimming: Westfield breaks three records en route to Union County title
The Blue Devils did it again. Westfield, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, notched seven first-place finishes and 411.5 total points to reel in another Union County Championship on Sunday at Rutgers University.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County Community College gets $2.2M in federal funds for new academic tower
Hudson County Community received $2.2 million in federal funds for a new 11-story, 153,186 square-foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we made a significant investment in technology to ensure our students could continue to make progress in achieving their academic goals by offering courses, programs, and services remotely and fully online,” HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber said in a statement.
Newark’s New LGBTQ Community Center Opens on Market Street
NEWARK, NJ — The city’s LGBTQ Community Center has opened its newest, welcoming facility on Market Street in downtown, featuring comfortable and creative amenities, plus a menu of services. The LGBTQ Community Center held an open house Thursday evening to show off its second-floor suite at 89 Market St. – the circa-1942 Max Blau & Sons commercial building – as the advocacy group continues to provide “a safe space where everyone matters,” said executive director Beatrice Simpkins. The LGBTQ Community Center started in 2013, renting space at 11 Halsey St. In May 2019, it learned its landlord was to be torn down...
Fast Casual
Chip City Cookies opening in New Jersey
Chip City Cookies is opening its first New Jersey location Monday in Newark. Additional openings are scheduled for February in Ridgewood and Hoboken, and it plans to have 40 units by the end of 2023. The chain has 15 locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island. "We are thrilled...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
Woman honored for helping wounded Newark cops during shooting
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- A New Jersey woman who has been credited for saving two wounded police officers who were shot in the line of duty was honored on Sunday.Angela Walker received the "Heroes of the Dream Award" at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford.On Nov. 1, Walker, a healthcare professional, was dropping off food for her family in Newark when she heard gunshots. She saw the two injured officers and used her car to shield them, and then gave them first aid until the ambulances came.On Sunday, Walker reunited with those two officers."I just couldn't leave no one like that," Walker said. "So I see him and I was like, 'Oh my God,' I said to myself, 'I gotta help this person.' I didn't see an officer or a cop. I saw a person who needed my help.""What she did was very heroic and brave," one of the officers said. "She is forever indebted to us.""We are grateful to her for being there for us," the other officer said.Police say the officers were shot while trying to question the suspect about a previous shooting. They are both OK.The suspect, 30-year-old Kendall Howard, remains in custody.
Union County Declared Code Blue In Elizabeth
Elizabeth, NJ - Union County has declared a code blue alert from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. When extreme weather conditions are predicted, the Union County Department of Human Services will implement a Countywide Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population. According to the County of Union, a network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation...
What is concierge medicine? NJ doctors explain the benefits
😷 Membership-based care gives you more direct access to a physician. 💊 Yearly fees don't always have to be paid in full. 👨⚕️ Your personal insurance is still needed to cover visits and procedures. "The max you'll ever wait in this office is five...
LI middle school substitute teacher fired for 'inappropriate activity' during anatomy lesson
A substitute teacher at a Long Island middle school was fired after conducting an “inappropriate activity” during an anatomy lesson, the Sachem School District announced Wednesday.
Ready, set ... apply! Jersey City to accept requests for Arts and Culture Trust Fund grants
Jersey City will begin accepting applications Monday for the second round of grants from the Arts and Culture Trust Fund, aimed at expanding arts education and programming citywide, officials announced. After some $900,000 was allocated to 89 artists and arts organizations last year in the initial round of funding, city...
ems1.com
Amid financial problems, N.J. city says shuttered EMS squad needs to be investigated
PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Plainfield is calling for an investigation by federal, state, and county authorities into the city’s temporarily shuttered rescue squad, according to a statement released by the city. The city has accused the Plainfield Rescue Squad, which has provided emergency medical services to residents in Union...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund grant applications to reopen on Monday
The Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund grant applications are set to reopen on Monday at 9 a.m. and will accept submissions through Friday, March 3rd at 5 p.m. The first allocation of grants, totaling $900,000 awarded to 89 artists and arts organizations last year, the city is looking to promote even more applicants the second time around.
insidernj.com
The Death of a Newspaper Icon
The loss of the Hudson Reporter this week was more symbolic than a reality. The newspaper chain in Hudson County had been in decline for more than a decade before being sold off to a Philadelphia circular concern. Founded by a developer, the newspaper chain relied heavily on the real...
Memorial defeats BelovED Charter - Girls basketball recap
Elaine Alcantara tallied 10 points and seven rebounds to lift Memorial over BelovED Charter 31-16 in Jersey City. Memorial (11-5) sported an 8-6 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half outscoring BelovED Charter 23-10. Memorial also held BelovED Charter (4-7) to single digits each quarter. Kalis Bullock...
jerseydigs.com
Designs for First New Townhouse in a Century on Newark’s James Street Earns Praise
A four-story building approved by Newark’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission last week could become the first new townhouse built on James Street in a century. The proposed construction at 52 James Street is located in the city’s oldest historic district, which has suffered a rash of demolitions since 1975. The neighborhood became one of the state’s most endangered places, which is ironic, as the resident who founded the commission, Donald Dust, lived at 21 James Street.
