Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Related
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
GoLocalProv
The Neighborhood Beer Emporium - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli
My beer-drinking education started at Collins’ Tap, a Mount Pleasant neighborhood emporium frequented by professional beer-drinking professors. It’s where the celebrants filled, clinked and emptied glasses every Friday night, sometimes as quickly as a sword swallower. And Friday was our evening. The cherubic, jovial, flushed red-faced, smiling Mr....
WPRI
EG teacher’s message of positivity shines in latest book
East Greenwich, R.I. (WPRI) – A local author, illustrator and longtime Phys. Ed. teacher, Christine Carr, shares details about her latest book, “Corwin and Friends, We Can Do It.”. The Frenchtown Elementary School teacher sits down with Melissa Sardelli from the Rhode Show and explains who and what...
East Providence woman’s tiny library keeps late mom’s legacy alive
The library outside Laura Crowe's Troy Street home is dedicated to her late mother.
mybackyardnews.com
LITTLE COMPTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY- “INSPIRED CRAFT”
Crafting Series Precedes 2023 “Inspired Craft”. Local craftmakers and artisans are offering a series of workshops with individualized instruction this winter and spring in anticipation of the Little Compton Historical Society’s 2023 Inspired Craft exhibition. Participants of all experience levels, including those trying a craft for the first...
RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
Mass. has one of the best romantic getaways for Valentine’s Day, according to Architectural Digest
The property will become a year-round resort on Feb. 9. Travelers seeking fairytale-like accommodations this Valentine’s Day will find the perfect getaway at a Cape Cod resort, according to Architectural Digest. The publication recently released a list of 13 romantic getaways for Valentine’s Day and beyond, comprised of seven...
Iconic New England Restaurant Up for Sale for a Cool $14 Million
A well-known restaurant in Cape Cod that many New Englanders call their favorite has been put up for sale. The price being asked for the restaurant and building is a cool $14 million dollars. Oh my... The Lobster Pot, located right in the heart of Provincetown, is officially for sale....
johnstonsunrise.net
Ricky Salzillo Memorial Game Dinner returns after 3-year hiatus
It seems like excitement is running rampant everywhere in and around Johnston and Cranston these days. One reason, in particular, is that one of the town’s most special and time-honored traditions will be back on Sunday, Feb. 5 inside the well-appointed Santa Maria DiPrata Hall located at 34 Walnut Grove Ave. in Cranston.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford memories: Smuggler’s Den, Clyde Beatty Cole Bros Circus, Bowling On The Green…
“Things have changed so much from when I was a kid down here in the south end of New Bedford growing up on Bellevue St. All us kids were always doing something with everything available to us. We played Little League Baseball and I played for ‘Me & Ed’s.’ My...
ecori.org
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns
A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
country1025.com
Iconic Provincetown Restaurant Could Close Forever
I wish I had an extra $14 million laying around. If I did I’d probably disappear from society. Orrrrrr I’d buy The Lobster Pot in Provincetown. The sale would include “buildings, business, equipment, improvements and brand,” but that’s not all. It would also include current chef/owner Tim McNulty who says if the new owner wants him to stay on as chef he’d love to. He’s been chef there since he graduated high school. He’s now 60.
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
iheart.com
Snow Closings and Cancellations List
Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
frmedia.org
City Seeking Snow Shovel Volunteers
It has thus far been a quiet winter in Fall River with no significant snow storms to date. That has not stopped the city from continuing to seek volunteers who can help shovel out residents if the need should arise. Those willing to lend a hand can contact the Mayor’s...
relix
Newport Folk Festival Reveals On Sale Date for 2023 Tickets
Newport Folk Festival has announced a public on sale for its annual gathering in Newport, R.I., on July 28 through 30. The festival takes place on the beautiful grounds of Fort Adams State Park along the Newport Harbor with stunning views of the bay. The festival has hosted historic performances...
theweektoday.com
Mattapoisett’s got talent: open mic night brings out musicians
MATTAPOISETT — The lights in the Mattapoisett Museum burned a little later on Friday, Jan. 20. as the pews of the church-turned-museum filled with area music lovers for a monthly open mic night. Held on the third Friday of each month, the Mattapoisett Museum’s open mic night invites anyone...
RI school choice fair provides parents with more options
Advocates for school choice gathered in Warwick Sunday afternoon, offering Rhode Island families a chance to meet with representatives from several local schools.
Comments / 0