Utah State Gymnasts On Short End Of Meet With Southern Utah
LOGAN, Utah – It just wasn’t the Aggies night on Friday in Cedar City as Utah State couldn’t overcome a series of falls on their way to a loss against Southern Utah. Utah State (1-3, 1-2 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference) faced the No. 21 Southern Utah Thunderbirds at the America First Event Center on Friday, January 20.
ABC 4
Southern Utah’s Best BBQ by Big Lud
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – There’s nothing quite like good ole’ fashion barbeque! Yori “Big Lud” Ludvigson joined us in the studio to share with us the barbeque that has made him a local superstar in Southern Utah. Yori and his family...
890kdxu.com
FREAKY Stories That Prove Utah Is The Creepiest State
Legend has it, Virginia Loomis was murdered in the 1800s. Her body was found on the giant rock that was used to make the bricks for the Old Main. Some of the bricks even contained her blood! Her boyfriend, a man named Steven Farr was believed to be her murderer. Later, Farr got a job as the janitor at SUU where it appears Virginia's REVENGE took place. According to SUU's website HERE they say: "On his first day of work he was allegedly lighting the old coal furnace in Old Main's basement when something caused the furnace door to slam shut on his arm... He burned to death, unable to wrench free, becoming the human torch that burned Old Main to the ground in 1948." They say the ghost of Virginia was seen "Laughing in the flames!"
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah: Dangerous Conditions Cause Road Closures Off Of I-15 (Pics)
With the record snow and rainfall Utah is having in January 2023 comes some dangerous conditions. Flooding roadways, structures and homes and creating a muddy mess. Just off of exit 36 between St George and Cedar City, Utah the road has been closed because of dangerous conditions. Road Closed. Because...
ksl.com
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah
KANAB — A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph — and later claimed to be going as fast as 170 mph as he tried to get away — was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires. Jacob Zachary...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 22, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – January 22, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Your new best friend is waiting!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001...
890kdxu.com
Driving Pet Peeves In St. George Utah
"What is your biggest driving pet peeve?" Recently the question was asked on Reddit, and the answers were many. The list was pretty darn extensive, but I've narrowed it down to 5 that I relate to the most, since I see these here in my hometown of St. George Utah all the time.
