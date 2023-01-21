ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

iheart.com

North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

Late ‘Mayberry’ site developer honored

Wes Collins developed Wally’s Service Station site. A man who helped perpetuate the spirit of Mayberry in Mount Airy by developing one of its most-popular tourism sites has been recognized posthumously by local government officials. Wes Collins is known for buying property at 625 S. Main St. with the...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

‘Lucky break’ lands local man lottery prize

Some lottery players have meticulous systems or special numbers they rely on constantly in an effort to win, but a Mount Airy man basically stumbled into a $100,000 bounty. Craig Cox captured that top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, which he had entered unknowingly. That promotion involves...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Residents named to two city boards

The ranks of two key advisory boards in Mount Airy have been bolstered by a reappointment/appointment process, including the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority and the city Housing Authority. Jennifer Wilson was appointed to the tourism body, while Ellie Webb was reappointed to that group. The Tourism Development Authority has...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around and want to try a new restaurant.
power98fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Company cited, fined over North Carolina airport worker’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, the department said. “The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
travelawaits.com

The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
SELMA, NC
B100

North Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately

Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Most popular girl names in the 90s in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) —Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in North Carolina from 1990 to 1999. Most popular boy names in the 90s in NC Note: The Social Security Administration […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC school districts announce schedule changes for Tuesday morning

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Tuesday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools is now closed on Tuesday. Mitchell County Schools will be on 3 hour delay and buses will only run on safe roads. Officials said they will announce...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

NCDOT announces temporary overnight road closures between Complete 540 and N.C. 55

The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced overnight road closures for areas in the southern portion of the Complete 540 project Sunday. According to the NCDOT, contractors for the project have scheduled temporary overnight road closures on N.C. 55 Bypass between Old Smithfield Road and East Williams Street while contractors perform bridge work. The temporary road closures on N.C. 55 Bypass are weather dependent.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

