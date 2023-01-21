Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
Mount Airy News
Late ‘Mayberry’ site developer honored
Wes Collins developed Wally’s Service Station site. A man who helped perpetuate the spirit of Mayberry in Mount Airy by developing one of its most-popular tourism sites has been recognized posthumously by local government officials. Wes Collins is known for buying property at 625 S. Main St. with the...
Mount Airy News
‘Lucky break’ lands local man lottery prize
Some lottery players have meticulous systems or special numbers they rely on constantly in an effort to win, but a Mount Airy man basically stumbled into a $100,000 bounty. Craig Cox captured that top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, which he had entered unknowingly. That promotion involves...
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North Carolina
The Carolina Coffee Shop is the oldest continuously running restaurant in North Carolina. The restaurant first opened its doors in 1922 at 138 E. Franklin St., the old home of Carolina's student post office. Originally a soda shop, it shifted to serving meals in the 1950s.
Mount Airy News
Residents named to two city boards
The ranks of two key advisory boards in Mount Airy have been bolstered by a reappointment/appointment process, including the Mount Airy Tourism Development Authority and the city Housing Authority. Jennifer Wilson was appointed to the tourism body, while Ellie Webb was reappointed to that group. The Tourism Development Authority has...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are around and want to try a new restaurant.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
Company cited, fined over North Carolina airport worker’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, the department said. “The […]
travelawaits.com
The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
North Carolina, If You Smell Cucumbers In Your Garage Leave Immediately
Unless you're a person who enjoys making salads in parts of your home that aren't the kitchen, the smell of cucumbers in places you shouldn't smell them could be a bad thing. With the ups and downs of temperatures this winter season, some animals need somewhere to hide out. Mice will try and get into the walls of your home. Bats and birds will work their way into your attic to hide out, but some critters will try to hide out in your garage.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) —Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in North Carolina from 1990 to 1999. Most popular boy names in the 90s in NC Note: The Social Security Administration […]
This Is North Carolina's Best Restaurant For Pasta
24/7 Wall St. found the best restaurants around the country serving up delectable pasta dishes.
Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
FOX Carolina
NC school districts announce schedule changes for Tuesday morning
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Tuesday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools is now closed on Tuesday. Mitchell County Schools will be on 3 hour delay and buses will only run on safe roads. Officials said they will announce...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
Several NC mountain schools operating on modified schedules Monday due to expected snow
BOONE, N.C. — Several school systems in the North Carolina mountains will be operating on modified schedules or closed on Monday due to snow that is expected to cause travel issues. Avery County Schools will be closed due to forecasted snow. It will be an optional teacher workday. Watauga...
How North Carolina is planning to recoup the gas tax from electric vehicles
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent Bloomberg study shows that by the year 2040, 58% of vehicle sales will come from electric vehicles. With the recent increase in the gas tax in North Carolina, which helps pay for road construction and maintenance, some are wondering how the state will recoup the tax money that's lost since electric vehicles don't run on gas.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?
Tim Sweeney is a businessman and entrepreneur from North Carolina, known for his success in the video game industry. He is the founder and CEO of Epic Games, a leading video game development and digital distribution company based in Cary, North Carolina.
WRAL
NCDOT announces temporary overnight road closures between Complete 540 and N.C. 55
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced overnight road closures for areas in the southern portion of the Complete 540 project Sunday. According to the NCDOT, contractors for the project have scheduled temporary overnight road closures on N.C. 55 Bypass between Old Smithfield Road and East Williams Street while contractors perform bridge work. The temporary road closures on N.C. 55 Bypass are weather dependent.
Comments / 0