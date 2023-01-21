ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValleyCentral

The 10th annual McAllen Marathon photo gallery

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run began early Saturday morning. The marathon was sponsored by L&F Distributors, Michelob Ultra, H-E-B, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the McAllen International Airport. Contestants from all over the Rio Grande Valley and parts of Mexico were up and going since in […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Chick-fil-A offers a free sandwich through its app at some locations

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two things we bet you’ll like: Chick-fil-A and a freebie. Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley are serving up a free chicken sandwich to customers who place a mobile order via the restaurants app today through Saturday, Feb. 4. “We invite guests to come and join us for a […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge

The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”. Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day. The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt. “It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen closing 6th street and Martin Avenue for drainage improvements

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen will close the 6th Street and Martin Avenue intersection as the city moves forward with drainage improvement projects, and storm infrastructure construction. The city announced the roadway will be closed to all through traffic between Lark Avenue and Martin Avenue from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Feb. 5. For […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County residents move to these 20 places the most

McALLEN, Texas (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan statistical area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from McAllen between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration. #20. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Driscoll Children’s Hospital hiring for Edinburg facility

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Driscoll Health System will hold a hiring event in McAllen to staff the Driscoll Children’s Hospital being built in Edinburg. Driscoll’s news release stated they are looking for experienced Pediatric, Emergency, Surgery & Perianesthesia RNs, Certified Surgical Technicians, Radiographers, Child Life Specialists, and Phlebotomists. The hiring event, taking place Tuesday, […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Leaders seek to remove South Texas ISD from property taxes

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School administrators across the Valley are coming together in setting a resolution to where South Texas ISD be removed from city property taxes. Administrators say this is has been an ongoing problem for many years. This affects taxpayers in Willacy, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties and paying taxes for South Texas ISD […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KSAT 12

Two-day wild horse adoption event to be held in Rio Grande Valley

The Bureau of Land Management will hold a two-day wild horse and donkey event in Mercedes. The adoption event is from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Payne Auto Group Rodeo Arena at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Showgrounds located at 1000 N Texas Ave.
MERCEDES, TX
riograndeguardian.com

McAllen EDC to meet with 30 Japanese manufacturers

McALLEN, Texas – The staff of McAllen Economic Development Corporation are going to split in two on Feb. 8 in order to attend different functions. While some of the team will be at McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos’ 2023 State of the City Address, others will be in Austin to visit with Japanese manufacturing companies that plan to set up plants in North America.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg oil spill cleanup leads to road closure on Trenton

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg officials announced Monday morning that two roads on South Closner will be closed as a result of an oil spill. Traffic on Trenton and Cavazos Road will be detoured for about three hours, according to a release from the city. Any questions about the oil spill or traffic can be […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

DHR Health Brownsville host free vaccine clinic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The DHR Health in Brownsville is hosting a free vaccine clinic Saturday. The clinic is free and open to the public until 4 p.m. on Jan 21 at DHR Health Brownsville, located at 4750 North Expressway. The following are vaccines that will be provided during the clinic: Participants are asked to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

San Benito CISD confirms high school principal’s retirement

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced the retirement of high school principal Gilbert Galvan early Monday. Galvan served as an educator for 45 years. The retirement comes after the former principal was placed on administrative leave in December. At the time, the district released a statement to ValleyCentral […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville diocese names new superintendent of Catholic schools

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville announced Monday Marcelo Eureste will join the diocese as superintendent of Catholic schools on April 17. Eureste was born and raised in Edinburg and has over 20 years of educational experience, the diocese said Monday. He has served as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, and principal. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Brownsville ISD adds 14 new officers to police force, tackling security concerns

Brownsville Independent School District is expanding its police force. Fourteen new officers have been added to the department. There is no downtime for the Brownsville ISD police and security department. "Our police officers are out there on holidays, spring break, you name it we're there. We're taking care of schools...
CW33

South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Semi driver arrested after fatal Harlingen crash

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver of a commercial tractor-trailer involved in a crash that left two dead Friday has been arrested, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, 25, on Monday was identified by police as the driver of the semi-truck. Bazaldua-Sanchez was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and transported to […]
HARLINGEN, TX

