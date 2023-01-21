Read full article on original website
Related
The 10th annual McAllen Marathon photo gallery
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run began early Saturday morning. The marathon was sponsored by L&F Distributors, Michelob Ultra, H-E-B, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the McAllen International Airport. Contestants from all over the Rio Grande Valley and parts of Mexico were up and going since in […]
Chick-fil-A offers a free sandwich through its app at some locations
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two things we bet you’ll like: Chick-fil-A and a freebie. Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley are serving up a free chicken sandwich to customers who place a mobile order via the restaurants app today through Saturday, Feb. 4. “We invite guests to come and join us for a […]
KRGV
Harlingen community gathers for ‘It’s Time Texas’ walk challenge
The city of Harlingen held a mile-long community walk Saturday for their "It's Time Texas.”. Harlingen residents gathered at the McKelvey Park Saturday with city manager Gabriel Gonzalez to promote movement throughout the day. The first 25 participants received a free t-shirt. “It promotes health, it promotes wellness, and it's...
McAllen closing 6th street and Martin Avenue for drainage improvements
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen will close the 6th Street and Martin Avenue intersection as the city moves forward with drainage improvement projects, and storm infrastructure construction. The city announced the roadway will be closed to all through traffic between Lark Avenue and Martin Avenue from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Feb. 5. For […]
Hidalgo County residents move to these 20 places the most
McALLEN, Texas (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan statistical area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from McAllen between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration. #20. […]
Driscoll Children’s Hospital hiring for Edinburg facility
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Driscoll Health System will hold a hiring event in McAllen to staff the Driscoll Children’s Hospital being built in Edinburg. Driscoll’s news release stated they are looking for experienced Pediatric, Emergency, Surgery & Perianesthesia RNs, Certified Surgical Technicians, Radiographers, Child Life Specialists, and Phlebotomists. The hiring event, taking place Tuesday, […]
Leaders seek to remove South Texas ISD from property taxes
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School administrators across the Valley are coming together in setting a resolution to where South Texas ISD be removed from city property taxes. Administrators say this is has been an ongoing problem for many years. This affects taxpayers in Willacy, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties and paying taxes for South Texas ISD […]
KSAT 12
Two-day wild horse adoption event to be held in Rio Grande Valley
The Bureau of Land Management will hold a two-day wild horse and donkey event in Mercedes. The adoption event is from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Payne Auto Group Rodeo Arena at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Showgrounds located at 1000 N Texas Ave.
KRGV
High summer reservations for RV spaces at Isla Blanca Park
The start to the summer season is months away, and reservations for Isla Blanca Park are starting to book up. RV sites for June and July are 100 percent booked. The parks director said they opened up their summer online reservations January 15th at 8 p.m. It took between 15...
riograndeguardian.com
McAllen EDC to meet with 30 Japanese manufacturers
McALLEN, Texas – The staff of McAllen Economic Development Corporation are going to split in two on Feb. 8 in order to attend different functions. While some of the team will be at McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos’ 2023 State of the City Address, others will be in Austin to visit with Japanese manufacturing companies that plan to set up plants in North America.
Edinburg oil spill cleanup leads to road closure on Trenton
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg officials announced Monday morning that two roads on South Closner will be closed as a result of an oil spill. Traffic on Trenton and Cavazos Road will be detoured for about three hours, according to a release from the city. Any questions about the oil spill or traffic can be […]
Video: Smuggler crashes into ranch fence, migrants bail out
A migrant smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hidalgo County before crashing into a fence and bailing out along with more than a dozen migrants.
DHR Health Brownsville host free vaccine clinic
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The DHR Health in Brownsville is hosting a free vaccine clinic Saturday. The clinic is free and open to the public until 4 p.m. on Jan 21 at DHR Health Brownsville, located at 4750 North Expressway. The following are vaccines that will be provided during the clinic: Participants are asked to […]
San Benito CISD confirms high school principal’s retirement
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced the retirement of high school principal Gilbert Galvan early Monday. Galvan served as an educator for 45 years. The retirement comes after the former principal was placed on administrative leave in December. At the time, the district released a statement to ValleyCentral […]
Brownsville diocese names new superintendent of Catholic schools
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville announced Monday Marcelo Eureste will join the diocese as superintendent of Catholic schools on April 17. Eureste was born and raised in Edinburg and has over 20 years of educational experience, the diocese said Monday. He has served as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, and principal. […]
After stopping young driver, HPD finds multiple drugs at Harlingen home
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The traffic stop of a minor in possession of marijuana lead investigators to discover more drugs at a Harlingen residence, police said Monday. At about 2:49 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Harlingen police conducted a traffic stop on a minor at the intersection of J Street and Frontage Road for multiple traffic […]
KRGV
Brownsville ISD adds 14 new officers to police force, tackling security concerns
Brownsville Independent School District is expanding its police force. Fourteen new officers have been added to the department. There is no downtime for the Brownsville ISD police and security department. "Our police officers are out there on holidays, spring break, you name it we're there. We're taking care of schools...
Man sentenced for trafficking heroin from Brownsville to Virginia
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering was sentenced to prison. Hector Ruiz, 30, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison on Jan. 18 by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, according to a news release by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. […]
South Texas resident wins big on scratch lottery ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
Semi driver arrested after fatal Harlingen crash
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The driver of a commercial tractor-trailer involved in a crash that left two dead Friday has been arrested, according to the Harlingen Police Department. Juan Jose Bazaldua-Sanchez, 25, on Monday was identified by police as the driver of the semi-truck. Bazaldua-Sanchez was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and transported to […]
Comments / 0