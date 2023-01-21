Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Related
homestyling.guru
Striking Black & White Open Floor Plan Kitchen
#html-body [data-pb-style=Q886544]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=OQ9WFR5],#html-body [data-pb-style=RA8YS8G]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0 0 20px;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=RA8YS8G]{margin:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=XKYVT23]{margin:0 0 30px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=CTTYDEW],#html-body [data-pb-style=V799XBO]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=XKYVT23]{border-style:none} }. CliqStudios designer Tessa Buhman worked with Steve and Katie Delchin on the design of their new kitchen. The result was a striking black and white open floor plan...
homestyling.guru
White Shaker Cabinets in an Open Transitional Kitchen Design
#html-body [data-pb-style=T2SX835]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=CY07M9W]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=NYU4UOG],#html-body [data-pb-style=TKWKC98]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=YOPTU37]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=CY07M9W]{border-style:none} }. Connecticut Home Construction Project by CliqStudios Pro Partner Todd Zitzkat. The photos below give you just a taste of the genius of developer Todd Zitzkat of Connecticut. Todd, who truly loves creating beautiful homes,...
homestyling.guru
Seattle Kitchen Remodel is a Total Room Transformation
#html-body [data-pb-style=UM4211T]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=K5KQ9WL]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=ICC83S6],#html-body [data-pb-style=PFUW9MU]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=YXLILDB]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=K5KQ9WL]{border-style:none} }. We knew when we purchased this house that we wanted to remodel the kitchen. The biggest change was taking down a wall between the previous kitchen and the dining room. Opening things up completely...
homestyling.guru
1886 Cottage, New Kitchen, Cabinets are “the Highlight of the Space”
#html-body [data-pb-style=F4CHLKL]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=XKUKPL2]{margin:0 0 30px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=BH1R7BN],#html-body [data-pb-style=D4BWWJ3]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=HQ7G99S]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=XKUKPL2]{border-style:none} }. CliqStudios has been a dream to work with on our long awaited remodel. We purchased an 1886 cottage in 2004 and lived with Formica counters, linoleum floors, poorly installed flower print backsplash...
homestyling.guru
Black and White Kitchen in Denver Remodel
#html-body [data-pb-style=BCXPJPO]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=YCDICAP]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=KHQQM1Y]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=AWSIS8Q],#html-body [data-pb-style=LL5I2G5]{max-width:100%;height:auto}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=KHQQM1Y]{border-style:none} }. We purchased our kitchen cabinets and are very pleased with the overall value. This Denver, Colorado, kitchen is an example of the creative use of a two-tone black-and-white kitchen design to create a bright...
How to start organizing a messy house
So, you're ready to organize your messy home, are you? Well, that's great! A messy house can cause unneeded stress and chaos, so getting your home back in shape can benefit you and your family in such a big way. But now, you need to know where to start and what to do and how to do it and, and, and... breathe. This is not a complicated process. You've already taken the first step by clicking on this post. Now, let's walk through the next steps for how to start organizing a messy house!
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
housebeautiful.com
Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You
New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
7 Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January
Need a few home essentials to refresh your living space? Stop by Dollar Tree anytime in January to find everything you need! Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: 3...
homestyling.guru
Coastal White Kitchen with Blue Island
#html-body [data-pb-style=CLJNJ1X],#html-body [data-pb-style=DYG4O79],#html-body [data-pb-style=ECMV0QM],#html-body [data-pb-style=IRK832J],#html-body [data-pb-style=SLYAIFI],#html-body [data-pb-style=YR82SPE]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0 0 30px;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=IRK832J]{margin:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=SXI833I]{margin:0 0 20px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=L4KBG1F],#html-body [data-pb-style=X0T3KSR]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=JEK3M31]{margin:0;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=G9QO47D],#html-body [data-pb-style=TC0MQWO]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=Y84IN4N]{margin:0 0 20px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=ATQEIRJ],#html-body [data-pb-style=FUGJO8Q]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=NB20UE5]{margin:0;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=A28XXQR],#html-body [data-pb-style=FBUR0P1]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=OBGRW7J]{margin:0;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=E5CVX8L],#html-body [data-pb-style=TYLQ234]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=FUW32MM]{margin:0;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=D5327OV],#html-body [data-pb-style=MXBH120]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=ONU1R10]{margin:0;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=CDG1FQR],#html-body [data-pb-style=UK2AHYT]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=F5JPN2P],#html-body [data-pb-style=FUXEPPT],#html-body [data-pb-style=JIW9WXG],#html-body [data-pb-style=RJUBEEJ],#html-body [data-pb-style=X39THYO]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=E4H2MAH],#html-body [data-pb-style=J4BHT50],#html-body [data-pb-style=SI3648K]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0 0 20px;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=C9HGFIL],#html-body [data-pb-style=IDBTPP9]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=C9HGFIL]{margin:0 0 20px}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=FUW32MM],#html-body [data-pb-style=JEK3M31],#html-body [data-pb-style=NB20UE5],#html-body [data-pb-style=OBGRW7J],#html-body [data-pb-style=ONU1R10],#html-body [data-pb-style=SXI833I],#html-body [data-pb-style=Y84IN4N]{border-style:none} }
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
homestyling.guru
Bright, Sunny, Modern And Spacious
#html-body [data-pb-style=V0TVR77]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=IPCY792]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=E822CHQ]{margin:0 0 30px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=D2N5F6T],#html-body [data-pb-style=P89JWNV]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=E822CHQ]{border-style:none} }. Our old kitchen was dark, confined and dated. We wanted a brand new look for the new kitchen – bright, sunny, modern and spacious. Once we worked with an architect on the...
This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
Woman Transforms Old Glass Candle Jars Into Gorgeous Planters
The glass planters really take houseplants to a new level.
Comments / 1