Wayland families fight to keep buried loved ones where they are despite land sale
WAYLAND - Some family burial sites in Wayland are in jeopardy because of a real estate sale. Christopher Woodcock loves to visit his mother, Marian's gravesite. "My mother had a job selling cosmetics. She worked her butt off making sure my life did not change because my father died and she did a remarkable job of that," Woodcock said. Marian is buried at the Churchyard Memorial Garden that used to belong to The Church of the Holy Spirit in Wayland under the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts."My mother was Pricilla Wilson and my husband was Roderick Carlson Hodgson," Heidi Wilson said. Wilson said...
Wilmington Apple
Flatbread Company To Hold Fundraiser For Wilmington Family On February 9
BEDFORD, MA — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4pm to 9pm, the Flatbread Company in Bedford (213 Burlington Road) is holding a fundraiser for the Strangies, a Wilmington family of six. A little over one year ago, the family’s youngest son was born very prematurely (at 22 weeks...
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
tourcounsel.com
Assembly Row | Outlet mall in Somerville, Massachusetts
It may not be the biggest, but Assembly Row is one of the best outlets in Boston. It is the closest to the city center as well as being in a nice area (near the Mystic River) that you can easily reach by public transport. There are a large number of fashion stores in the outlet including Saks, Levi's, Nike, Sephora makeup store, Ann Taylor, as well as the Warby Parker eyewear brand. Right in front is its Marketplace section with more stores, highlighting TJMaxx and Burlington, two good places to buy cheap clothes.
nshoremag.com
Modern Butcher Moving to Danvers in March
The first thing Lisa Nichols, who owns The Modern Butcher with partner/fiancé Warren Means, wants everyone to know is that the pair did not want to leave Newburyport – and they are ready to open a second location in town as soon as the opportunity presents itself. In fact, they are checking out new spaces all the time.
Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
ABC6.com
3 men accused of going on shopping spree with fake money in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said they arrested three men accused of going on a shopping spree with fake money. Police said they responded to the Walmart on Centre of New England Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived at the store, police said two men...
Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
tigertranscript.com
Popular Bakery in Town Causes Attraction
SandPiper Bakery is a hot topic around the town of Ipswich. The small, female-owned business opened in Ipswich on February 26, 2021 and has been a hit ever since. Both of us have heard many great reviews about this particular bakery, but had yet to try the goodness for ourselves. Before we wrote our review on this local bakery, we wanted to research as much as possible to find out what we were getting ourselves into.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Chestnut Hill | Shopping mall in Massachusetts
One of the most outstanding places to go shopping west of Boston is The Shops at Chestnut Hill, located in the town that gives it its name. Parking is free in this mall, and you can easily get there by bus since the stop is right in front of it. Bloomingdale 's department store is the most important in this Boston shopping center. It is one of the most famous chains in the United States for its wide variety of fashion brands of excellent quality and design. There are great women's clothing stores in The Shops at Chestnut Hill like NIC + ZOE, Evereve, and Talbots. And for men's clothing there are also good places to shop like Brooks Brothers and J.Crew.
Police: Mail carrier, delivery driver, attacked by dogs in Dedham last week
DEDHAM, Mass. — Authorities in Dedham are reminding pet owners to not leave their dogs unattended around couriers and postal workers after two people were attacked within the last week. The Dedham Animal Control says the victims were a USPS letter carrier and a UPS delivery driver. The severity...
Latest on search for Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD - The search for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street, will resume Tuesday morning, according to authorities. A state police search and rescue unit, with tracking dogs, and a state police dive team will be...
7-year-old gets big birthday surprise from Brockton Police Officers
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officers from the Brockton Police Department helped a local child celebrate his birthday in style Monday morning. Rene Ramos turned 7 years old and sent a special invitation to Brockton Police asking if they could help him celebrate his birthday. “And they didn’t disappoint,” the department...
RentHop: Massachusetts has 5 of the most expensive ZIP codes for renters
The top 100 priciest ZIP codes are located in just eight states. Finding an affordable rental in Great Boston takes a lot of patience, research, pluck, and luck. Experts have forecast that we won’t see the runup in rents the region experienced in 2022, but metro Boston remains one of the most expensive apartment markets in the nation.
2 kids dead, infant hospitalized after being found in Duxbury home
Two young children are dead after being found unconscious inside a Duxbury home Tuesday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.
Why Massachusetts Residents Might Never Need Chronically Delayed REAL ID
You may have heard the deadline to get your REAL ID has been delayed yet again and now I'm wondering if technology will beat it. Yes, the deadline for REAL ID (which will be a requirement for domestic flights) was postponed to May 7, 2025. This delay follows the delay implemented early last year that would have required REAL IDs, well, now.
Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
