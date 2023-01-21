ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Wayland families fight to keep buried loved ones where they are despite land sale

WAYLAND - Some family burial sites in Wayland are in jeopardy because of a real estate sale. Christopher Woodcock loves to visit his mother, Marian's gravesite. "My mother had a job selling cosmetics. She worked her butt off making sure my life did not change because my father died and she did a remarkable job of that," Woodcock said. Marian is buried at the Churchyard Memorial Garden that used to belong to The Church of the Holy Spirit in Wayland under the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts."My mother was Pricilla Wilson and my husband was Roderick Carlson Hodgson," Heidi Wilson said. Wilson said...
WAYLAND, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
BOSTON, MA
tourcounsel.com

Assembly Row | Outlet mall in Somerville, Massachusetts

It may not be the biggest, but Assembly Row is one of the best outlets in Boston. It is the closest to the city center as well as being in a nice area (near the Mystic River) that you can easily reach by public transport. There are a large number of fashion stores in the outlet including Saks, Levi's, Nike, Sephora makeup store, Ann Taylor, as well as the Warby Parker eyewear brand. Right in front is its Marketplace section with more stores, highlighting TJMaxx and Burlington, two good places to buy cheap clothes.
SOMERVILLE, MA
nshoremag.com

Modern Butcher Moving to Danvers in March

The first thing Lisa Nichols, who owns The Modern Butcher with partner/fiancé Warren Means, wants everyone to know is that the pair did not want to leave Newburyport – and they are ready to open a second location in town as soon as the opportunity presents itself. In fact, they are checking out new spaces all the time.
DANVERS, MA
WSBS

Popular Fast Food Franchise to Open Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones this year, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Three of the Most Affordable Places to Live in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is second to none when it comes to vacation destinations along with everyday living. Whether it's Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between; Massachusetts has plenty to offer. From mountainous scenic beauty to theater, culture, an excellent educational system, a wide variety of museum options, and affordable living, Massachusetts may be your next move for family life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
tigertranscript.com

Popular Bakery in Town Causes Attraction

SandPiper Bakery is a hot topic around the town of Ipswich. The small, female-owned business opened in Ipswich on February 26, 2021 and has been a hit ever since. Both of us have heard many great reviews about this particular bakery, but had yet to try the goodness for ourselves. Before we wrote our review on this local bakery, we wanted to research as much as possible to find out what we were getting ourselves into.
IPSWICH, MA
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Chestnut Hill | Shopping mall in Massachusetts

One of the most outstanding places to go shopping west of Boston is The Shops at Chestnut Hill, located in the town that gives it its name. Parking is free in this mall, and you can easily get there by bus since the stop is right in front of it. Bloomingdale 's department store is the most important in this Boston shopping center. It is one of the most famous chains in the United States for its wide variety of fashion brands of excellent quality and design. There are great women's clothing stores in The Shops at Chestnut Hill like NIC + ZOE, Evereve, and Talbots. And for men's clothing there are also good places to shop like Brooks Brothers and J.Crew.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Latest on search for Brittany Tee

BROOKFIELD - The search for Brittany Tee, the 35-year-old woman who was last seen the evening of Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Lewis Field on Main Street, will resume Tuesday morning, according to authorities. A state police search and rescue unit, with tracking dogs, and a state police dive team will be...
BROOKFIELD, MA
Boston

RentHop: Massachusetts has 5 of the most expensive ZIP codes for renters

The top 100 priciest ZIP codes are located in just eight states. Finding an affordable rental in Great Boston takes a lot of patience, research, pluck, and luck. Experts have forecast that we won’t see the runup in rents the region experienced in 2022, but metro Boston remains one of the most expensive apartment markets in the nation.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy