TOLEDO, Ohio — The family of 16-year-old Joshua Sorrell has been fighting for over six years to see the north Toledo building he fell to his death in torn down. The demolition of the vacant Rosemary Apartments on North Detroit and Phillips avenues has been "a long time coming," Kerri Sorrell, Joshua's mother, said after the first swing of the wrecking ball hit the structure.

