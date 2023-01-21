Read full article on original website
mgoblue
Michigan Drops B1G Opener at Michigan State
» Michigan took a loss in its first Big Ten Conference meet of the season, falling to Michigan State. » Abby Heiskell earned a share of the uneven bars title. » Natalie Wojcik shared the beam title for the second straight week. » Sierra Brooks earned the...
mgoblue
Michigan Opens Doubleheader With Sweep of Brown at VTC
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team made quick work of Brown University, winning 4-0 on Sunday (Jan. 22) in the first of two matches on the day at the Varsity Tennis Center. For the third consecutive match, the Wolverines claimed the doubles point....
mgoblue
Dickinson's Stellar Second Half Leads Wolverines Past Minnesota
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Hunter Dickinson scored 23 points -- 15 coming in the second half -- and collected nine rebounds as the University of Michigan men's basketball team defeated Minnesota 60-54 on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 22) at Crisler Center. Leaders and Best. Dickinson led the Wolverines with 23 points...
mgoblue
Sim, Flynn Win Multiple Events as Wolverines Fall to Buckeyes on Senior Day
» Letitia Sim dominated in the pool, collecting three first-place finishes in her induvial events. » Lindsay Flynn picked up two first-place finishes, one in the 50-yard freestyle and one on the 100-yard freestyle. » U-M will return to the pool Saturday (Jan. 28) at 10 a.m., in...
mgoblue
Wolverines Bounce Back with Lopsided Road Win at No. 24 Rutgers
» No. 3 Michigan claimed seven of 10 matches to earn a 24-9 win at No. 24 Rutgers and bounce back from its first dual loss of the season. » Dylan Ragusin (133 pounds) and Matt Finesilver (184) earned ranked wins against No. 17 Joe Heilmann and No. 13 Brian Soldano, respectively.
mgoblue
Wolverines Win Simmons-Harvey Invite Behind 4x400 Relay, Multiple Meet Records
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's track and field team dominated by multiple Big Ten-leading performances, meet records and an exciting win from the 4x400-meter relay team on Saturday (Jan. 21) at the U-M Indoor Track Building to win the Simmons-Harvey Invitational team title. Aurora Rynda and...
mgoblue
Richard Wins All-Around as Wolverines Take Fourth at Rocky Mountain Open
» U-M finished fourth in the six-team meet, scoring a 398.900 en route to defeating Air Force and Arizona State. » Fred Richard scored a nation-leading 83.200 to win the all-around. His top event score was high bar, where he placed second with a 14.75. » U-M hit...
mgoblue
U-M Splits With No. 8 Fresno State, No. 6 Hawai'i on First Day of Bulldog Fest
» Michigan rolled past No. 8 Fresno State in game one, but lost to No. 6 Hawai'i in game two. » Kata Utassy and Elise Walker led the Wolverines with four goals each on the day. » Alex Brown helped the Wolverines shut down Fresno State with 17...
939thegame.com
Badgers Snap Skid, Upset OSU
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A flurry of third-period goals lifted Wisconsin to a 4-0 shutout of nationally-ranked Ohio State on Friday at the Kohl Center. Luke LaMaster opened the scoring early in the second to put Wisconsin up 1-0 after forty minutes. It was his first goal in a Badger uniform.
180th Fighter Wing to train at night this week
The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct night-time training flights beginning Monday and continuing through Thursday, weather permitting. Residents in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan may see or hear F-16 fighter jets, including the use of flares, taking off and landing until about 8 p.m. each night, the guard unit said.
University of Toledo OUTLaw organization hosts name-change clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students in the University of Toledo's College of Law School hosted a name change clinic for those living in Lucas County on Saturday. OUTLaw, an LGBTQIA+ student organization, provided free legal assistance to participants under the supervision of practicing attorneys. The organization also set up a...
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
Upgraded Ohio State cancer-assessing tool screens for new disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has launched a new-and-improved version of a tool that combines genetics and technology to screen patients’ health. Developed by researchers more than 20 years ago, the family health risk calculator — designed to help patients assess their chance of developing cancer — recently received a makeover. Once […]
Franklin County tenants accuse national property owner of shoddy repairs, excessive fees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — They thought they were moving into their dream home but ended up with a rental nightmare. That’s what tenants of one of the biggest landlords in the United States are saying, including some in central Ohio. An Arizona company called Progress Residential bought more than 200 houses in Franklin County between […]
Columbus gun restrictions now in effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus’ gun restrictions are officially in effect, and now activists on both sides are sharing their thoughts about the latest push to stop violent crime. The laws went into effect at 12 a.m. Saturday after a Fairfield County judge denied Ohio Attorney General David Yost’s request for a […]
nrn.com
5 emerging restaurants in Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest cities in the Midwest, and as both the capital of the state and a college town (home to Ohio State University), Columbus has become a hotbed for innovation and economic development. It’s also become a prime destination for restaurants both big and small....
Demolition begins on north Toledo building where teen died in 2016
TOLEDO, Ohio — The family of 16-year-old Joshua Sorrell has been fighting for over six years to see the north Toledo building he fell to his death in torn down. The demolition of the vacant Rosemary Apartments on North Detroit and Phillips avenues has been "a long time coming," Kerri Sorrell, Joshua's mother, said after the first swing of the wrecking ball hit the structure.
Kids learn how to tie a tie and other professional skills at mentorship event
TOLEDO, Ohio — Every year, the Program Inc.'s "Tie" event works to change the lives of young men in the northwest Ohio community. "I didn't learn how to tie a tie until I was 23 years old... and now I'm teaching other kids how to tie a tie before they are 23," said Tramain Rayford, founder and CEO of The Program Inc., as he described what the organization means to him.
13abc.com
Toledo businessman receives national attention for tech podcast
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local businessman is gaining national attention for his podcast “Black Tech, Green Money”. The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the United States-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The award ceremony honors masterful performances in theatre, music, television, film, and literature.
