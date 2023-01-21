ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres double up Anaheim for convincing victory

By Pat Malacaro
 2 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Victor Olofsson reached a new career-high goal total thanks to a pair in the third period to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday afternoon at KeyBank Center.

The Ducks had the first power play chance of the game when Rasmus Dahlin was penalized for delay of game. The defenseman shot the puck over the glass early in the opening period. Buffalo was able to successfully kill the man advantage chance.

Dylan Cozens picked up where he left off on Thursday to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead. The forward dragged the puck by a Ducks forward and picked the top corner of the net for his 16th goal of the season.

The Sabres doubled the lead to 2-0 late in the opening period when the team's top line was able to get in on the offense. Alex Tuch made a no-look pass and then went to the front of the net. His screen allowed Jeff Skinner to score his 19th goal of the season.

Ducks center Trevor Zegras scored a pair of goals early in the second period to tie the score at 2-2.

His first of the game came off of a scoring chance at the other end of the ice. The forward used a shot on the short side to beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and bring Anaheim to within a goal.

The forward's second goal came in the slot when he circled around the offensive zone to wire a wrister into the net and even the score.

Peyton Krebs created a scoring chance in the offensive zone for the Sabres and was rewarded with his fifth goal of the season. The young forward was able to chip in a wraparound chance Dahlin made from behind the net.

Simon Benoit's third goal of the season evened the score for the second time in the game, this time at 3-3 in the middle frame. Zegras added his third point of the game, assisting on Benoit's goal.

Just over two minutes into the third period, Buffalo re-gained the lead thanks to a pass by Ilya Lyubushkin to Olofsson. The forward buried the one-timer chance for his 20th goal of the season, making the score 4-3 in favor of Buffalo.

Just over five minutes later Olofsson added his second goal of the game to extend Buffalo's lead to 5-3. He was able to create a turnover at center ice and used a deke to beat John Gibson on a breakaway.

Krebs was able to score his second goal of the game midway through the third period to double Buffalo's lead to 6-3. Alex Tuch made the pass to the slot that helped generate the chance for Krebs.

GAME RECAP

Scoring Summary:

First Period:
BUF : 9:53 - Dylan Cozens (16) (Rasmus Dahlin, Ilya Lyubushkin); 17:39 - Jeff Skinner (19) PPG (Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson)
ANA : NONE

Second Period:
BUF : 10:49 - Peyton Krebs (5) (Rasmus Dahlin, Kyle Okposo)
ANA : 4:47 - Trevor Zegras (16) (Dylan Strome, Max Comtois); 8:14 - Trevor Zegras (17) (Nathan Beaulieu); 15:29 - Simon Benoit (3) (Trevor Zegras, Adam Henrique)

Third Period:
BUF : 2:12 - Victor Olofsson (20) (Ilya Lyubhuskin); 8:07 - Victor Olofsson (21)
(Tyson Jost, Owen Power); 13:40 - Peyton Krebs (6) (Alex Tuch, Ilya Lyubuskin)
ANA : NONE

Penalty Summary:

First Period:
BUF : 7:40 - Rasmus Dahlin (Delay of game - 2 min.)
ANA : 16:20 - Mason McTavish (Hooking - 2 min.); 18:50 - Kevin Shattenkirk
(Tripping - 2 min.)

Second Period:
BUF : 18:38 - Peyton Krebs (Fighting - 5 min.)
ANA : 18:38 - Ryan Strome (Fighting - 5 min.)

Third Period:
BUF : NONE
ANA : NONE

STATS OF THE GAME:

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1.) Victor Olofsson - BUF
2.) Peyton Krebs - BUF
3.) Ilya Lyubushkin - BUF

What's next:

The Sabres will head on the road for a four-game road trip to end the month. The Dallas Stars welcome Buffalo to town on Monday night for an 8:30 p.m. face-off on the flagship home of the Sabres Radio Network - WGR SportsRadio 550. Pregame coverage with Brian Koziol begins at 7:30 p.m. EST.

