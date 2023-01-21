Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two SeasonsOnlyHomersBoston, MA
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
Where to Dine in Disney SpringsEast Coast TravelerOrlando, FL
"Backpack Bandit Strikes in Broad Daylight: Robber Shoots Victim in Texas Roadhouse Parking Lot"KovasinOrlando, FL
Related
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Inside the Magic
“Disney Adult” Climbs Into EPCOT Fountain, Bystanders Look on In Horror
In 2022, we reported numerous incidents of Guests climbing into restricted fountains at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort, and more. Some Guests dipped their toes in the water, while others climbed all the way in for a photo op. Another disturbing 2022 trend saw Guests “cooling...
Elite Daily
Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides
There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time
Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
As He Used to Say, There is No Such Thing as a Coincidence
WARNING: Before you read this, please note I am a Spiritualist who believes in the Infinite Spirit (God, Shiva, Lord, Allah, etc). Therefore, condemning my beliefs will not affect me for I love and respect everyone and do not judge anyone.
Inside the Magic
Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom
Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
Disneyland Closing Another Fan Favorite Venue
Disneyland's closures and renovations will not stop at Splash Mountain as another closing is added to its long list for 2023.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel
The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Up, Sign Covered as Most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone Now Permanently Closed at Universal Studios Florida
It’s the end of an era at Universal Studios Florida, as overnight, construction walls are now up around most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone. A number of the land’s offerings, which include Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and Shrek & Donkey’s Meet & Greet, held their final day of operation yesterday.
Disney announces opening date for new Magic Kingdom attraction Tron Lightcycle Run
Bio-digital jazz, man.
disneyfanatic.com
Disney Travel Agent Shares One Resort to Avoid
While the Walt Disney World Resort is a magical vacation destination, a Disney travel agent shared one Resort-hotel that Guests should avoid. The Walt Disney World Resort holds its own as one of the best places in the world to enjoy a Disney vacation. Whichever Theme Park you pick within the Disney Resort—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom—every Disney Park has something unique to offer Guests with many a world-class attraction and ride that gives you the ultimate Disney experience.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Thunder Falls Terrace Closed For Roof Refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Thunder Falls Terrace in Universal’s Islands of Adventure has been closed for about two weeks as work wraps up on the restaurant’s roof. The roof was damaged during Hurricane Ian, and half of the dining room closed in November to take care of a leak. The dining room...
WDW News Today
NEW 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Ear Headband and Hoodie at Walt Disney World
A 50th anniversary Grand Finale ear headband and hoodie are now available at Walt Disney World. We found them in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is black, with sparkly gold piping around the ears. The ears and outside of the headband are patterned with the shiny silhouettes...
disneytips.com
New Disney Parks Tour Puts the Spotlight on Walt
An all-new adventure to tour Disney Parks is perfect for devotees at the altar of the original Mouse Man himself, Walt Disney. Conceived as part of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary Celebration, the Disney 100 Years of Wonder, this exclusive and comprehensive Guest Experience is one for the books, especially for fans of Walt Disney’s legacy.
Inside the Magic
The Biggest Rookie Mistakes to Avoid When Visiting Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando Resort is home to many iconic and thrilling attractions. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure house plenty of thrilling rides like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, and of course, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. If...
Disney World Is Bringing Back Two Princess Attractions We Haven't Seen Since The Pandemic
Until now we couldn't be sure if these Magic Kingdom attractions would ever return.
disneyfanatic.com
Guests Notice Bizarre Discrepancies In Disney100 Decor
Even though Disney Parks and the team behind the Disney rides or shows (such as Imagineers from Walt Disney Imagineering) are known for their attention to detail, errors or mishaps can still occur — especially when Disney is rolling out a sweeping brand-new campaign for the 100th anniversary of Disneyland Resort in California!
WDW News Today
New Limited Edition ‘100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime’ National Geographic Book at Walt Disney World
A new limited edition National Geographic book celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company is available at Walt Disney World. We first found “100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime” at Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort. “100 Disney Adventures of a Lifetime” – $100...
The Year of the Rabbit: An illustrated guide to Lunar New Year
Millions of families around the world are now preparing celebrations for one of the year's biggest festivals. If you're a Lunar New Year newbie, here's a quick guide to the most common traditions and superstitions associated with the occasion.
Comments / 0