Orlando, FL

Inside the Magic

“Disney Adult” Climbs Into EPCOT Fountain, Bystanders Look on In Horror

In 2022, we reported numerous incidents of Guests climbing into restricted fountains at Hong Kong Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Walt Disney World Resort, and more. Some Guests dipped their toes in the water, while others climbed all the way in for a photo op. Another disturbing 2022 trend saw Guests “cooling...
FLORIDA STATE
Elite Daily

Disney's Frozen-Themed Land Is Opening In 2023 With New Rides

There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to for all the Disney Parks in 2023. For instance, each park around the world will be celebrating the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, and many new attractions will be coming to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the U.S. One of the most exciting announcements is that Disney’s Frozen-themed land opening this year at Hong Kong Disneyland. Disney has also announced a Frozen land for the Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris, so if the cold never bothered you anyway, you might want to get your passport ready.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Splash Mountain Closed, Completely Drained At Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Looks like Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear are causing some kind of commotion downstream. Splash Mountain is a beloved, yet problematic ride found at multiple Disney Parks and Resorts. One version can be found in Disneyland, another in Walt Disney World, and the third version can be found at the Tokyo Disney Resort.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Getting Desperate? Cancelling Voyages, Giving Away Resort Stays for ‘Star Wars’ Hotel

The Walt Disney World Resort is canceling “low occupancy voyages” and offering an insane discount to get Guests aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Built as an ultra-immersive extension of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Galactic Starcruiser takes Guests on a two-night cruise through a Galaxy Far, Far Away where you can truly become a character in the Star Wars Cinematic Universe. While the experience has received praise, the price for the experience and the need to Resort hop after two days have continued to keep people away. Now, Disney Parks is unleashing a discount for what was supposed to be a real money winner for The Most Magical Place On Earth.
WDW News Today

Construction Walls Up, Sign Covered as Most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone Now Permanently Closed at Universal Studios Florida

It’s the end of an era at Universal Studios Florida, as overnight, construction walls are now up around most of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone. A number of the land’s offerings, which include Fievel’s Playland, Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and Shrek & Donkey’s Meet & Greet, held their final day of operation yesterday.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Travel Agent Shares One Resort to Avoid

While the Walt Disney World Resort is a magical vacation destination, a Disney travel agent shared one Resort-hotel that Guests should avoid. The Walt Disney World Resort holds its own as one of the best places in the world to enjoy a Disney vacation. Whichever Theme Park you pick within the Disney Resort—Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom—every Disney Park has something unique to offer Guests with many a world-class attraction and ride that gives you the ultimate Disney experience.
WDW News Today

NEW 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Ear Headband and Hoodie at Walt Disney World

A 50th anniversary Grand Finale ear headband and hoodie are now available at Walt Disney World. We found them in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is black, with sparkly gold piping around the ears. The ears and outside of the headband are patterned with the shiny silhouettes...
disneytips.com

New Disney Parks Tour Puts the Spotlight on Walt

An all-new adventure to tour Disney Parks is perfect for devotees at the altar of the original Mouse Man himself, Walt Disney. Conceived as part of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary Celebration, the Disney 100 Years of Wonder, this exclusive and comprehensive Guest Experience is one for the books, especially for fans of Walt Disney’s legacy.
Inside the Magic

The Biggest Rookie Mistakes to Avoid When Visiting Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many iconic and thrilling attractions. Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure house plenty of thrilling rides like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure, and of course, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. If...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Guests Notice Bizarre Discrepancies In Disney100 Decor

Even though Disney Parks and the team behind the Disney rides or shows (such as Imagineers from Walt Disney Imagineering) are known for their attention to detail, errors or mishaps can still occur — especially when Disney is rolling out a sweeping brand-new campaign for the 100th anniversary of Disneyland Resort in California!
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

The Year of the Rabbit: An illustrated guide to Lunar New Year

Millions of families around the world are now preparing celebrations for one of the year's biggest festivals. If you're a Lunar New Year newbie, here's a quick guide to the most common traditions and superstitions associated with the occasion.

