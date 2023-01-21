ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thunder Falls Terrace Closed For Roof Refurbishment at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

By Shannen Michaelsen
universalparksnewstoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
universalparksnewstoday.com

Villain-Con Minion Blast Gets More Details Added to Entrance and Queue, Minion Café Expands at Universal Studios Florida

Get ready for more Minions! There are a lot of changes happening around the front of Universal Studios Florida as the area transitions from Production Central to Illumination Avenue. The new Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction and Minion Cafe will be opening this summer and construction seems to be ramping up. We spotted a few new decorations added to the queue of Villain-Con and some additional steel structure taking shape at the Minion Cafe. Take a look at the latest progress on these two projects.
FLORIDA STATE
universalparksnewstoday.com

WDWNT is Hiring Part-Time Staff Writers & Editors

As WDWNT continues to grow, we are looking for staff writers and editors for our website. This position is a consistent, scheduled position. While there is no requirement to visit the parks, you must have extensive familiarity with Walt Disney World and basic knowledge of other facets of the Walt Disney Company. Excellent writing skills, the ability to adhere to tight deadlines, and good communication skills are also required.

Comments / 0

Community Policy