ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

[Photos] The theme was “Teal Out” for My Fave Five, The Ben Morrison Fund, and Loveland High School’s Hope Squad

By David Miller
lovelandmagazine.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lovelandmagazine.com

Whistle Stop Clay Works raises $1,800 for the League of Animal Welfare

Rhonda Kidd, Operations Manager at the League of Animal Welfare accepts a $1,800 check from Bonnie McNett, of Whistle Stop Clay Works. The studio raised money for the animal shelter by selling 143 penguin ornaments this holiday season. Loveland, Ohio – Every holiday season, Whistle Stop Clay Works in Loveland...
LOVELAND, OH
dayton.com

Retired lawyer pursues love of writing

Middletown native focuses on things he knows. Writers just starting out, are generally encouraged to write about what they know. By incorporating their real-life experiences into their craft, the words often ring truer, and the stories are more meaningful.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Loveland PD asks for your help

Loveland, Ohio – On Friday, at 11:21 PM at West Loveland Avenue and Elm Street a black car traveling on Elm ran the red light causing the car with the green signal to strike him. The driver of the black car checked on the other driver but then drove away.
LOVELAND, OH
dayton.com

Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90

Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
DAYTON, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Another round of snow to hit Ohio this week; what to expect in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our next storm system will approach Central Ohio Tuesday night, bringing another blend of snow and rain. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
OHIO STATE
lovelandmagazine.com

Loveland Police have another request for assistance…

Loveland, Ohio – On Friday, January 20 at approximately 3 AM, a 2011 Brown/Gold Dodge Ram 2500 with “Longhorn Trim” was stolen from Queen City Motors at 421 Loveland Madeira Road. A white van may have been involved in the theft. If you have any information please...
LOVELAND, OH
districtadministration.com

School board conflicts lead to exits of 2 more well-known superintendents

A school board relationship described as hostile—but in this case, with just one specific member—has led to the resignation of yet another well-known superintendent. Matt Miller stepped down this week after nearly six years as superintendent of Lakota Local School District in Ohio, accusing a board member of retaliating against him for his “efforts to protect Lakota students of all genders and races from her destructive efforts,” according to a letter obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

STAY INFORMED: Latest school delays and closings

MIAMI VALLEY — Some area schools in the Miami Valley are closing Monday morning due to the weather conditions. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:. In the free WHIO Weather App in the...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?

CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
CINCINNATI, OH
WOWK 13 News

Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy