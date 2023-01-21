[Photos] The theme was “Teal Out” for My Fave Five, The Ben Morrison Fund, and Loveland High School’s Hope Squad

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
lovelandmagazine.com
Whistle Stop Clay Works raises $1,800 for the League of Animal Welfare
Rhonda Kidd, Operations Manager at the League of Animal Welfare accepts a $1,800 check from Bonnie McNett, of Whistle Stop Clay Works. The studio raised money for the animal shelter by selling 143 penguin ornaments this holiday season. Loveland, Ohio – Every holiday season, Whistle Stop Clay Works in Loveland...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester Township. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
dayton.com
Retired lawyer pursues love of writing
Middletown native focuses on things he knows. Writers just starting out, are generally encouraged to write about what they know. By incorporating their real-life experiences into their craft, the words often ring truer, and the stories are more meaningful.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported assault with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported assault with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Fashion Statement: Superstar dads talk Joe, Ja’Marr connection, swag
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase make jaws drop with their on the field, but it’s their fashion off the field that is turning heads. FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch talked with the fathers of the Cincinnati star duo about the Burrow-Uno connection. See a spelling...
lovelandmagazine.com
Loveland PD asks for your help
Loveland, Ohio – On Friday, at 11:21 PM at West Loveland Avenue and Elm Street a black car traveling on Elm ran the red light causing the car with the green signal to strike him. The driver of the black car checked on the other driver but then drove away.
‘Hilary Banks’ of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (Karyn Parsons) to speak at NKU during Black History Month
Karyn Parsons, best known for playing Hilary Banks in the hit television comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will give a lecture at Northern Kentucky University on Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the university’s Black History Month programming. The lecture will take place in the H....
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a reported crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Faircrest Drive in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a reported crash with injuries on West North Bend Road and Faircrest Drive in College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Another round of snow to hit Ohio this week; what to expect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our next storm system will approach Central Ohio Tuesday night, bringing another blend of snow and rain. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
lovelandmagazine.com
Loveland Police have another request for assistance…
Loveland, Ohio – On Friday, January 20 at approximately 3 AM, a 2011 Brown/Gold Dodge Ram 2500 with “Longhorn Trim” was stolen from Queen City Motors at 421 Loveland Madeira Road. A white van may have been involved in the theft. If you have any information please...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Winter Blast: Reaction after snow rolls through the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People all across the Miami Valley woke up Sunday morning to snow quickly falling. Winter Weather Alerts As several inches of snow the snow fell throughout the Miami Valley, a Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington for the entire Miami Valley. A short time […]
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Boudinot Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Boudinot Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
districtadministration.com
School board conflicts lead to exits of 2 more well-known superintendents
A school board relationship described as hostile—but in this case, with just one specific member—has led to the resignation of yet another well-known superintendent. Matt Miller stepped down this week after nearly six years as superintendent of Lakota Local School District in Ohio, accusing a board member of retaliating against him for his “efforts to protect Lakota students of all genders and races from her destructive efforts,” according to a letter obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of shots fired in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of shots fired from a moving vehicle on Winton Road and Dutch Colony Drive in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
STAY INFORMED: Latest school delays and closings
MIAMI VALLEY — Some area schools in the Miami Valley are closing Monday morning due to the weather conditions. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:. In the free WHIO Weather App in the...
WLWT 5
SNOWFALL TOTALS: How much snow fell in your community?
CINCINNATI — After overachieving Sunday, many areas are left with 4-6 inches of snow coating the ground. Now, as we head through this evening and tonight, snow continues to move out with isolated pockets of snow showers and flurries hanging around at times. So how much snow has fell...
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
Comments / 0