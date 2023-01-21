ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Funeral held for Deputy Darnell Calhoun

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29OWqD_0kMyyoVZ00

Funeral held for Deputy Darnell Calhoun 03:57

A funeral was held Saturday for fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun. The service was held at Abundant Living Family Church in Rancho Cucamonga.

On Friday, Jan. 13. Deputy Calhoun responded to a domestic violence child custody call in Lake Elsinore.

Investigators say when he approached the home on the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane, 42-year-old Jesse Navarro allegedly opened fire, striking Calhoun

When backup arrived, the second deputy saw Calhoun in the street and a gun battle ensued between the second deputy and the suspect.

The suspect was shot and taken to Inland Valley Medical Center and is in critical condition. Meanwhile, Calhoun died at the hospital from gunshot wounds.

The 30-year-old deputy leaves behind a pregnant wife and two young sons, ages two and four.

The  Riverside Sheriff's Association issued the following statement:

"Deputy Darnell Calhoun answered the call to serve, defend and protect our community. Within a span of two weeks, Riverside County has lost another hero way too early in life. Deputy Calhoun was a leader in community policing, believed in people and his ability to speak to the community with respect; meet them where they are in life; try to understand their needs; and work together to find solutions to the issues they were facing. To Darnell, being a Police Officer in San Diego and Deputy in Riverside was about making the community a better and safer place for everyone.

Our heart aches for the family, friends, and fellow deputies of Darnell Calhoun, and we ask everyone to take a moment to remember his selfless service."

Comments / 4

Ask Me
2d ago

My heart goes out to the wife and his kid’s. I can relate to her entire story. It’s very hard when you lose your husband. Those kids has loss their father just because their daddy was doing his job to protect the peoples he served. This is awful Jesus take the Wheel and just hold the family. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🥲🥲

Reply
5
Related
CBS LA

Monterey Park shooting: All 11 deceased victims identified

Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified all 11 of the victims killed in Saturday night's Monterey Park mass shooting:My Nhan, (known as Mymy Nhan, according to family) female, 65Lilian Li, female, 63Xiujuan Yu, female, 57Muoi Ung, female, 67Hong Jian, female, 62Yu Kao, male, 72Chia Yau, male, 76Valentino Alvero, male, 68Wen Yu, male, 64Ming Ma, male, 72Diana Tom, female, 70Nine people were also injured in the mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park at a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. A motive had yet to be officially determined Monday night, a day after the gunman took his...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Authorities seeking additional information on burglary at home in Valencia

Authorities are seeking additional information from the public in a burglary that occurred at a home in Valencia back in December. According to deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the burglary took place at some time between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Dec. 17., at a home in the 24500 block of Lorikete Lane. An estimated $85,000 worth of property was taken from the home. "During the investigation, deputies learned that the power had also been shut off via an unlocked electrical panel, most likely by the thieves," LASD said. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (661) 260-4000.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in Pasadena in May 2022

Police on Tuesday announced that they had arrested a person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Pasadena back in May of 2022. The initial incident took place on May 2, when a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, according to Pasadena Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the victim as Pasadena-resident Eric Lynn Thomas, 28. During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to trace their evidence to "a suspect connected to a local criminal street gang."On Jan. 19, officers with the United States Marshals Service arrested 34-year-old Covina resident Avery Lavon Bennett outside of his home. "At the time of his arrest, Bennett was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms," Pasadena Police Department said in a statement. Benett is being held on $3,050,00 bail on one felony count of homicide. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (626) 744-4241.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

"Hero" disarmed Monterey Park gunman, saving "countless lives," sheriff says

The Los Angeles County sheriff praised the man who wrestled a weapon away from the Monterey Park shooting suspect before he could carry out a second attack — calling him a "hero" who "saved countless lives."At a news conference Monday, Sheriff Robert Luna said Brandon Tsay confronted the suspect, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, in the lobby of a dance hall run by Tsay's family, the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra."I'd like to take a second to also thank Mr. Brandon Tsay for his heroic action, which saved countless lives," Luna said. "He's the hero who disarmed the suspect at the...
ALHAMBRA, CA
CBS LA

18-year-old woman arrested for assaulting high school student in Rancho Cucamonga

An 18-year-old woman was behind bars on Tuesday after she assaulted a student at Alta Loma High School in Ranch Cucamonga. According to the Rancho Cucamonga station of San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Base Line Road, at around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of an assault. When they arrived, they learned that a student was assaulted by 18-year-old Monterey Park resident Genesis Delgado prior to the beginning of school at their home in Rancho Cucamonga. During their investigation, the victim received a "threatening text message" that stated she "possessed a handgun," police said. She arrived at the campus shortly after and was taken into custody without further incident. She had no weapon in her possession at the time of arrest. Investigators learned that Delgado had left a backpack at a nearby grocery store, which officers retrieved and located a handgun inside. She has been booked for criminal threats, carrying a loaded firearm in public and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant/date. Delgado is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact authorities at (909) 477-2800.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA.com

Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Dogs attack woman in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A woman is recovering in Riverside after she was attacked by two dogs that remain on the loose, according to police. The attack happened Monday around 9:10 p.m. in the 10300 block of Keller Avenue. Authorities said the woman was treated by paramedics at the scene and...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

'This thing would happen sooner or later' says a man who knew the Monterey Park shooter

While investigators continue to try to uncover motive in Saturday night's Monterey Park mass shooting, a man who rented a cabin on the the 72-year-old shooting suspect's property says many of their conversations centered around the dance studio where the massacre took place.Huu Can Tran shot and killed 11 people and wounded 10 others Jan. 21 at the Star Ballroom Dance Sudio in Monterey Park as the community celebrated the Lunar New Year. He fled the scene, and his white van was later was located by Torrance police Jan. 22.  As police approached the white van, a gunshot was heard...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Deputies fatally shoot armed suspect in Altadena

Deputies fatally shot a man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object in Altadena on Sunday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing in the area.Prior to that call, they reported to a gas station at the corner of Fair Oaks Avenue and Woodbury Road after learning that a man armed with a "sharp metal object" was chasing people and attempting to stab them. Deputies followed the man to El Sereno Avenue, where they allegedly witnessed him stabbing a woman before attempting to stab another person, prompting them to open fire. The suspect was struck by gunfire and pronounce dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact deputies at (323) 890-5500. 
ALTADENA, CA
CBS LA

Search warrant served on Monterey Park mass shooter's home in Hemet

A search warrant was served at the residence of the suspected mass shooter in Monterey Park who killed 11 people and left nine others wounded, investigators confirmed Monday. Investigators identified the shooter as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.    The search warrant was served in the 5000 block of W. Florida Avenue in Hemet, according to officers. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department executed the warrant. Inside the home, authorities found a .308-caliber rifle, several electronics, an item that police believed was allowed the manufacturing of homemade firearm suppressors and an unknown amount of .308 and 9mm ammo. Sheriff Robert Luna said that the reason officers...
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

1 hospitalized after shooting near Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Santa Monica on Tuesday. According to Santa Monica Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway, near the popular Third Street Promenade. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had collided near the intersection, with one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That person was hospitalized for wounds considered to be non-life-threatening. Witnesses told police that the driver of one of the vehicles exited shortly after the collision and shot into the other car. Officers arrested the shooter and recovered the firearm used in the incident. They say that it appears the two people involved in the shooting are known to each other. 
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino police arrest three for string of burglaries at businesses near Santa Ana river

San Bernardino police arrested three people for a string of robberies at businesses near the Santa Ana River in recent days, equaling nearly $10,000 worth of stolen property. According to a release from San Bernardino Police Department, investigators looking into burglaries at several businesses found that the crimes were "being committed by transients camping in the riverbed."Detectives located a "sizable transiet encampment," in the Santa Ana riverbed, including "several high-value items" that included over a dozen laptops, cell phones, iPads, point-of-sale devices, Milwaukee power drills, Stihl chainsaws, concrete saws and hydraulic cutting tools, as well as "a large quantity of new and used construction equipment."Authorities estimate that around $10,000 worth of stolen property was recovered during the investigation.As a result, three people were arrested and charged with felonies. San Bernardino County Public Works plans to clean the camp in coming days. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact police at (909) 384-4885. 
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Long Beach man arrested for shining lasers at aircraft

The Long Beach Police Department has arrested a 46-year-old man for pointing a laser at passing aircraft, including a police helicopter.On Jan. 18, detectives and FBI agents arrested Long Beach resident Mark Allen Barger outside his residence in the 1600 block of Silva Street. They claimed they witnessed him shine a high-powered laser at LBPD's "FOX" helicopter multiple times. According to police, Barger has been doing this to commercial airliners and private planes near the Long Beach Airport for nearly a year. They believe went to the extent to anticipate the arrival of aircraft and intentionally pointed his laser into the cockpit of those aircraft. Bargers has been booked on one count of felony discharge of a laser at an occupied aircraft. He's also accused of violating his parole and is being held with no bail. 
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Suspect identified, dead after shooting himself inside van, law enforcement says

The suspect in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, that left 10 dead and another 10 wounded has died, law enforcement confirmed Sunday. He was identified Sunday evening by Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran. There are no outstanding suspects, Luna added. The suspect apparently shot and killed himself inside a white van that police had surrounded. Sheriff Luna said earlier Sunday that law enforcement was dealing with a "barricaded suspect situation" in Torrance. Luna said five men and five women were killed and another 10 wounded in the shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Monterey Park shooting survivors struggling to cope with tragedy

In the wake of one of the deadliest incidents in Los Angeles County history, survivors of the Monterey Park mass shooting are struggling to cope with the tragedy they experienced on Saturday. The shooting left 11 people dead and nine others wounded when a man opened fire at a Lunar New Year celebration over the weekend. Both the Monterey Park community and government have come together in hopes of assisting the survivors of the devastating event, offering an outpouring of support and a sanctuary for those in need. "Being so close to it just brings a feeling like, oh my gosh, I can't...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Hill

Suspect in Monterey Park mass shooting found dead in van

The suspect in the Monterey Park mass shooting was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van on Sunday after being surrounded by police in nearby Torrance, Calif., police said Sunday. Police said the Asian male they found behind the wheel of the white van was the man they suspected of killing at…
TORRANCE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal

Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a male body near Nena Drive in the unincorporated area of Thermal. Deputies said the man suffered traumatic injuries and have not identified him. The incident is under investigation. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information or video regarding the incident The post Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
CBS LA

Sunland home on fire, firefighters concerned about explosions

A Sunland home caught on fire on Tuesday, forcing at least one person to seek medical attention. The blaze started at about 9:15 p.m. and consumed a one-story home. Firefighters were concerned that the fire could spread to another nearby home, especially after learning that there were propane tanks on the property. The single patient is believed to be in critical condition. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman loses husband, daughter and son in 210 Fontana freeway crash

A woman is in mourning after a wrong-way driver slammed into her SUV, killing her husband, daughter, and young son. It happened Saturday, June 14 on the 210 Freeway in Fontana. The Plasencia family was driving westbound when a wrong-way driver in a Ford going eastbound in the westbound lanes crashed head-on into their Lexus Sedan. Angelica Plasencia, the matriarch of the family, said her daughter, 16-year-old Mia, her husband Jose, and three-year-old son Ivan Plasencia were killed. Angelica is recovering after multiple surgeries, along with her five-year-old daughter who suffered a broken leg. Angelica's sister said the family decides to donate Ivan's organs so he could save other lives. They're leaning on their faith to guide them during this devasting time."It is going to be painful but only God knows where he is leading us," said Rosa Morales. Over the weekend, friends held a fundraiser car wash, and there will be a food fundraiser in Buena Park. The driver of the Ford also died. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

75-year-old hiker goes missing at Mount Baldy

San Bernardino deputies are now searching for two hikers who went missing on Mount Baldy. 75-year-old Jin Chung was last seen at about 6:00 a.m. on Sunday after carpooling with two other people, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. However, when the group arrived they went on their separate paths with the understanding that they would meet back at the car at about 2:00 p.m. Chung never returned and the other hikers never heard from or saw him. Ground crews searched for him on Sunday night but could not find him. High wind warnings prevented the department from using their helicopters to search for the 75-year-old man. Actor Julian Sands went missing at the same peak earlier this month. Authorities have yet to locate him.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff's Station at (909) 356-6767 or Sheriff's Dispatch at (909) 387-8313. Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or submit their tip on the We-Tip website. 
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
28K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy