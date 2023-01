SIOUX FALLS S.D.-- Augustana's Aislinn Duffy has been named the NSIC South Division Player of the Week for the third time this season. Duffy helped lead the Vikings to a 2-0 record this weekend with wins against Minnesota Crookston and Bemidji State. She assisted her team to its 12th consecutive win at home this season while garnering her 20th career double-double.

