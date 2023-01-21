The Florida Gators are in desperate need of linebackers in the Class of 2024 after only signing one in the 2023 class and last weekend one of their top targets was on campus. 2024 linebacker Adarius Hayes (6-4, 210, Largo, FL. High) was on campus and he got to see a little more of the academic side of things this trip.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO