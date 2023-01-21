Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Gator Country
Hayes says the Florida Gators are “100%” his top school
The Florida Gators are in desperate need of linebackers in the Class of 2024 after only signing one in the 2023 class and last weekend one of their top targets was on campus. 2024 linebacker Adarius Hayes (6-4, 210, Largo, FL. High) was on campus and he got to see a little more of the academic side of things this trip.
247Sports
Breaking: Kamryn Waites suffers torn Achilles tendon
Florida redshirt freshman offensive lineman Kamryn Waites suffered a significant injury Friday, a torn Achilles tendon, during a non-contact workout Friday in Gainesville, multiple sources informed Swamp247. “He was doing an agility drill and it just gave out on him,” a source, who wished to remain anonymous, said. Waites...
Florida Player Reportedly Suffered Brutal Injury In Practice
Florida offensive lineman Kamryn Waites will be unavailable for spring practice. Unfortunately, the redshirt freshman suffered a significant injury on Friday. According to Swamp247, Waites suffered a torn Achilles during a non-contact workout. "He was doing an agility drill and it ...
247Sports
FSU is making 2024 ATH Chalil Cummings a priority
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell took a helicopter to see Chalil Cummings in Starke, Fla. this past week. A few days later, Cummings returned the favor by visiting FSU during the Seminoles' Junior Day. Sure, he didn't take a helicopter, but the drive to Tallahassee on Saturday does reflect reciprocated interest from the Class of 2024 athlete. Cummings appears to be a high priority for FSU as it turns its focus primarily to the 2024 recruiting cycle.
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Gainesville
Gainesville has a rich history dating back to the times of hunter-gatherers in 500 BC when Paleo-Indians roamed the area. It was established in 1854 and named after Edmund P. Gaines, incorporated in 1869 and declared a city in 1907. Today, Gainesville is the largest city and county seat of Alachua County, with a population of over 140,000.
WCJB
Verizon outages continue to affect parts of North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Verizon is responding to questions regarding the service outage in parts of North Central Florida. According to a Verizon spokesperson, the company recently completed a network upgrade in Gainesville to improve service, which may have caused outages for some customers. The spokesperson claims that the service...
WCJB
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County
A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.
WCJB
Man runs over tent with his girlfriend inside after an argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was arrested after officers say he ran over his girlfriend Sunday morning. Gainesville Police officers arrested Adam Marini, 50, and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He and his girlfriend of three weeks were in an argument on the phone....
Independent Florida Alligator
LGBTQ-owned Micanopy business forced out by commissioner, owner alleges
Joy Drawdy once admired the charm of small-town Micanopy. She loved its history and quaintness ever since she’d visited as a child from her home in Gainesville. In June 2022, she and her wife opened a business in downtown Micanopy called Restless Mommas, a gift shop selling clothes and crafts made by LGBTQ artists and people of color. They immediately made friends with the surrounding shop owners.
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest woman for $25,000 DUI hit-and-run
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers arrested 23-year-old Valentina Cardenas late Friday night after a hit-and-run causing thousands in damages. Cardenas, under the influence of alcohol and LSD, hit a nearby parked car causing approximately $20,000 in damages. The victim’s car was pushed into another nearby vehicle, causing approximately $5,000 in damages.
alachuachronicle.com
5-year-old killed in Alachua while crossing the road
ALACHUA, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy was killed this morning in Alachua when he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road. At about 7:05 a.m., a 911 call was received about a child that had been hit by a pickup truck in the 15400 block of Hipp Way, near Criswell Park in Alachua.
WCJB
67-year-old is arrested for mistreatment of animals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on an animal abuse case in Alachua County. A woman, who some neighbors say has a long history of mistreating animals has been arrested. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 67-year-old Loren Cava. According to court documents, Cava is accused...
WCJB
Dozens of homes evacuated in Columbia County due to wildfire
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 30 homes after a wildfire broke out south of Lake City on Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, brush along Southwest Packard Street caught fire Thursday afternoon. Deputies helped evacuated homes in the fire’s path. By...
Palatka man arrested after assuming new identity to escape child molestation charges
PALATKA, Fla. — A Palatka man was arrested after he allegedly took up a new identity to avoid prosecution for molesting a child as a teenager. According to the arrest report, 21-year-old Tyler Scott Kirkland was arrested Jan. 6 for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old boy eight different times back in 2016. At the time of the assaults, Kirkland was 15 years old.
WCJB
Phosphate mining company backs out of plan for mining operation in Bradford County
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - After a seven-year long battle, Bradford County is celebrating the backing out of a mining company’s plan to mine phosphate in the area. HPS Enterprises II, LLC applied for a special use permit to mine nearly 11,000 acres of land along the New River for phosphate in 2016.
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this year
A map of the Clay Town Center site and surrounding areaPhoto byClay Florida Economic Development Corporation. Construction of a roughly $60 million Clay Town Center is underway in Middleburg, with an estimated completion date in 2025 and some parts of the development reaching completion as early as March, according to Rick Friedman from Paradigm Development Partners.
Comments / 0