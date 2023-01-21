Read full article on original website
bubearcats.com
Men's tennis drops pair of matches
HANOVER, N.H. – Binghamton men's tennis dropped two matches Sunday at Dartmouth, falling to the Ivy League member Big Green (3-0) 4-2 before losing to Siena (2-0) 4-1 at Boss Tennis Center. Against Dartmouth, BU dropped the doubles point but posted two singles wins and had a shot in...
Women's tennis loses at Rutgers
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – Host Rutgers (2-0) defeated visiting Binghamton women's tennis (0-5) 7-0 Sunday afternoon at the East Brunswick Racquet Club. The Big Ten member Scarlet Knights captured the doubles point and then swept the six singles matches. Binghamton heads to West Point next weekend for a pair...
Men's basketball toppled by Maine 78-57
BANGOR, Maine – Maine (7-12, 1-5 America East) built a double-digit halftime lead and defeated visiting Binghamton men's basketball (8-11, 4-2 AE) 78-57 Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Center. The Bearcats entered the game in first place, thanks to a four-game win streak, but struggled throughout on offense,...
Wrestling defeats Harvard, 19-13
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Binghamton wrestling defeated Harvard at Malkin Athletic Center on Saturday afternoon. Ivan Garcia put the Bearcats on the board with a decision win at 133 pounds, and Michael Zarif cut the deficit to 7-6 with a 8-3 decision victory at 149 pounds. The Crimson led 10-6 after the first five bouts, but the Bearcats gained momentum by scoring 10 unanswered team points with three straight victories by Brevin Cassella, Sam DePrez, and Jacob Nolan, giving Binghamton a 16-10 lead going into the final two bouts. At 197, Harvard.
Women’s Basketball Falls Short Against Maine 50-46
VESTAL, N.Y. – Adrianna Smith turned in a 17-point, 15-rebound, three-assist, four-steal, two-block performance, lifting Maine (9-9, 5-1 AE) to a 50-46 win over Binghamton (10-10, 3-4 AE) in an America East women's basketball game on Saturday afternoon at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. Smith had...
Track & Field Posts Three Winners at Update Indoor Challenge
ITHACA, N.Y. – Binghamton's track & field teams returned to action at the Cornell/Indoor Upstate Challenge on Saturday. Both the Bearcat men's and women's teams were second out of five teams at the meet, which marked the Bearcats' first competition in 2023. The host Big Red was first on both sides.
