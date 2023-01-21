ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting

A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

CoMo man shot to death at the Lake

Investigators are working on a case that left a Columbia man dead at the Lake of the Ozarks. Osage beach Police say 20 – year old Micah Aman was shot and killed Friday night. Another victim, 19 – year old Devin Atkisson is hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Not much information is being released. There’s no one in custody.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Kaiser Woman Injured In Miller County Crash

A 38 year old Kaiser woman was treated for minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Friday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Amber Pasinki was driving her Ford pickup on Route D near Pine View Lane when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a road sign, returned to the roadway, but then ran off the left side and struck two trees.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KYTV

Police in Osage Beach, Mo., investigate deadly shooting incident; victims identified

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting following a disturbance at the Lake of the Ozarks. Police responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive in Osage Beach after receiving a call regarding a shooting on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Officers say they found Micha Aman, 20, of Columbia, Mo., in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital from his injuries.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News investigates how a fire started at an east Columbia restaurant on New Year’s Eve. A report from the Columbia Fire Department indicates the fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane on Dec. 31 started on a grill at the restaurant. An investigator says it didn't appear the grills were The post Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man in custody for drawing gun on downtown bar staff

A Columbia man is arrested for pulling a gun on bouncers inside a Columbia bar. Jonathan Dowell, 23, was taken into custody early Saturday morning at Silverball on S. 9th Street. He’s been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Dowell, a felon with a conviction for dangerous drugs, is currently being held with no bond.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Three injured in Jefferson City crash Saturday night

JEFFERSON CITY — Three people were injured after a vehicle crash in Jefferson City Saturday night. According to a release from the the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to East Dunklin Street at Lee Drive at 10:48 p.m. The crash happened when Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Five people injured following crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
PLEASANT HOPE, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City man sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charge

A Jefferson City man is sentenced to three years in prison on a weapons charge after accidentally shooting himself. Forrest Hoppe, 32, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. In exchange for his plea, two charges of second-degree attempted domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one other count of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Large structure fire reported near Waynesville

Several agencies respond to a large structure fire near Waynesville. The Tri-County Fire Protection District reports that crews were called to a first-alarm fire on Highway W, near Rochester Road, late last night. The district was providing aid to the Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District. A Missouri State Highway Patrol...
WAYNESVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy