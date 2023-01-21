Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
GoFundMe created for the victim of Osage Beach shooting
A fundraiser was created to help pay for the cremation and funeral services for the victim in Friday night's shooting in Osage Beach. Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was found in a grassy area near the Sunset Drive Apartments suffering from gunshot wounds. The description in the GoFundMe said, "Fundraising...
kwos.com
kjluradio.com
Continuance granted in case of man accused of double homicide last November inside JC pub
A Kansas City man accused of a double homicide at a bar in downtown Jefferson City appears in court. Damien Davis, 35, is accused of fatally shooting Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, both of Jefferson City, on November 26, 2022. The shooting happened inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub on E. High Street.
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Still Puzzled Over Friday Night's Fatal Shooting, As Investigation Continues
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Osage Beach Detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 21, and what led up to it. But for now, there seem to be more questions than answers. What police have confirmed — and made public — are the identities of the two...
kjluradio.com
New trial date set for man accused of fatal boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks
A new trial date is set for an Illinois man charged with a fatal boating accident at the Lake of the Ozarks. Dylan McEwen, of Caseyville, Illinois, is charged with boating while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another. Last week, a Camden County judge set a new trial date for McEwen to begin November 27.
KRMS Radio
Kaiser Woman Injured In Miller County Crash
A 38 year old Kaiser woman was treated for minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash in Miller County on Friday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol report says Amber Pasinki was driving her Ford pickup on Route D near Pine View Lane when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a road sign, returned to the roadway, but then ran off the left side and struck two trees.
One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they say they found one person in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the The post One dead, another hurt after shooting in Osage Beach appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Police in Osage Beach, Mo., investigate deadly shooting incident; victims identified
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting following a disturbance at the Lake of the Ozarks. Police responded to a home in the 4100 block of Sunset Drive in Osage Beach after receiving a call regarding a shooting on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Officers say they found Micha Aman, 20, of Columbia, Mo., in a grassy area suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at an area hospital from his injuries.
kjluradio.com
St. Robert man gets seven-year prison term for brutally assaulting family member
A Pulaski County man is sentenced to prison for causing critical injuries to a female family member last year. Reginald Gallop, of St. Robert, pleaded down Tuesday to one count of second-degree assault and was sentenced to seven years. Gallop was originally charged with first-degree assault resulting in serious injuries.
20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Beach Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News investigates how a fire started at an east Columbia restaurant on New Year’s Eve. A report from the Columbia Fire Department indicates the fire at Golden Corral off Clark Lane on Dec. 31 started on a grill at the restaurant. An investigator says it didn't appear the grills were The post Fire report indicates Golden Corral New Year’s Eve fire started from grill appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man in custody for drawing gun on downtown bar staff
A Columbia man is arrested for pulling a gun on bouncers inside a Columbia bar. Jonathan Dowell, 23, was taken into custody early Saturday morning at Silverball on S. 9th Street. He’s been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. Dowell, a felon with a conviction for dangerous drugs, is currently being held with no bond.
krcgtv.com
Three injured in Jefferson City crash Saturday night
JEFFERSON CITY — Three people were injured after a vehicle crash in Jefferson City Saturday night. According to a release from the the Jefferson City Police Department, officers responded to East Dunklin Street at Lee Drive at 10:48 p.m. The crash happened when Jawuan Delancy, 21, of St. Louis,...
kjluradio.com
Convicted Dent County murderer sentenced for Jefferson City police shootout
A former Dent County sheriff’s deputy already sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend is sentenced on new charges stemming from a police shootout in Jefferson City. Marvin Rice was convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Annette Durham. He was sentenced to...
Five people injured following crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Five people are recovering after a crash in Morgan County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash happened on Missouri Highway 52, east of Jefferson Street in Morgan County around 9:40 a.m. Troopers say, 38-year-old Brandlee L. Stilfield, of Barnett Missouri, and 76-year-old James M. The post Five people injured following crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to three years in prison on weapons charge
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to three years in prison on a weapons charge after accidentally shooting himself. Forrest Hoppe, 32, pleaded guilty last week to one count of unlawful use of a weapon. In exchange for his plea, two charges of second-degree attempted domestic assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one other count of unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. He was sentenced to three years in prison with credit for time served.
kjluradio.com
Large structure fire reported near Waynesville
Several agencies respond to a large structure fire near Waynesville. The Tri-County Fire Protection District reports that crews were called to a first-alarm fire on Highway W, near Rochester Road, late last night. The district was providing aid to the Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District. A Missouri State Highway Patrol...
